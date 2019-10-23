SPRINGFIELD – It’s finally time for teams in District 10-2A to start playing league games.
The league schedule, which used to feature seven games, was whittled to three when Amite, St. Helena and Independence shifted to another district after re-districting.
Even so, Springfield coach Ryan Serpas said his team’s focus won’t change when it hosts Pope John Paul II at 7 p.m. Thursday. The game was moved up a day because of weather concerns.
“We haven’t really harped on it a whole lot, it’s just been (a) ‘let’s play the next game mentality’ with the kids, Serpas said. “They’ve done a good job of that.”
Although district play starts later for the Bulldogs, Serpas said he’s thankful for the smaller district, pointing to games at Bogue Chitto, Miss., South Plaquemines and Thomas Jefferson that wouldn’t have taken place in the days of a larger district.
“… In years past, that wasn’t even an option with the limited amount of scheduling flexibility that we had,” Serpas said. “It’s good for the kids to experience that. I’m happy with where we’re at. Obviously, we wish things could be a little better record-wise, but we’re fighting and hope to get back to .500 after this week.”
Springfield (3-4) got off to a fast start in its 27-4 road win over Thomas Jefferson last week, and Serpas said there were good and bad aspects to the Bulldogs’ game after watching film.
“I thought we came out strong and did a good job,” Serpas said. “Defensively, I saw lot of improvement on that side of the ball. Offensively, I saw some breakdowns in our blocking … That’s kind of been one of the strengths to our team all year long, our offensive line has done a great job of making great holes and doing a great job of performing technique blocks, and I think that’s kind of slipped away the last few weeks, so it’s more of we’re putting emphasis back on the fundamentals and trying to get better at what we already did just to make sure that we’re not getting lazy in everything that we do.”
PJP (1-5-1) is coming off an 8-3 loss to Kenner Discovery last week, and the Jaguars and Bulldogs have several similar opponents. Springfield scrimmaged Kenner Discovery in the spring and scrimmaged Central Private – a 33-7 winner over the Jaguars – in the preseason. PJP also has a 40-2 loss to Pearl River and a 10-8 win over Thomas Jefferson.
“They remind me a lot of like a South Plaquemines but not quite the skill set from what they like to do,” Serpas said. “They run a lot of Wildcat stuff, have a shifty little running back who’s hard to bring down, and then they like to go vertical with the football as well, so offensively they’re trying to get the ball down field, not afraid to throw the verticals. That’s just something that we’re going to have to be prepared for.”
Serpas said his secondary has shown improvement in recent weeks, with Tylan Armstrong pulling down a pair of interceptions, but he said the Bulldogs’ game against South Plaquemines could help in preparing for PJP’s offense, which features a wildcat look, featuring quarterback Collin Brindell.
“We kind of have an idea of what they’re trying to do with it,” Serpas said. “It’s just trying to get the kids to match what they’re doing and showing them ‘hey, we can be successful if we stop this’. Let’s just shut down all the running lanes and rally to the tackle, and once you wrap up, just hold on and wait for everybody else to come in and help in support.”
The Jaguar defense is led by DE/LB Jalen Thomas and DE Spencer Woodruff.
“Defensively, I think they do a good job of rallying to the football, and they’ve got a couple of kids up front I think that are very good kids, and we’ve just got to make sure we know where they’re at at all times and do a good job of trying to contain their ability to make plays,” Serpas said.
Serpas said he isn’t putting extra pressure on his team with the start of district play, but he also knows a good start could go a long way in helping decide the league champion.
“I don’t think there’s any more pressure on this game than the last few,” Serpas said. “I have told the kids that we’re seeking a district title. It’s been a while since Springfield’s won a district title, but that’s not even an option if we don’t take care of business on Friday night. We’ve had some common opponents and some things that we’ve done, so I’ve kind of showed them where I think we measure up with them, but you’ve still got to go out there and play the game. It’s going to be one of those things where you don’t really know until you’re out there on the field on Friday night at 7 o’clock.”
