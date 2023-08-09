Springfield Practice 1

Springfield linemen go through a drill during Tuesday's practice.

SPRINGFIELD – There’s nothing like adjusting on the fly, and that’s exactly what the Springfield football team did for Tuesday’s practice in an effort to combat the heat.

“We’re already trying to go in the evening to let the heat cool down,” Bulldogs coach Ryan Serpas said. “Even whenever we’re supposed to be out there at 5:30, you hope that it starts cooling off. The wet bulb’s going off, and we’re trying to be as safe as possible with these kids, making sure that we’re doing everything in our power for them to practice safely and not be exposed to all the elements.”

Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas discusses the Bulldogs' practice shuffle Tuesday in an effort to beat the heat.
Springfield Practice 2

Springfield running backs go through a drill during Tuesday's practice.

