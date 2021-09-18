The Denham Springs High football team went through another learning experience on the road Friday.
Cecilia scored a pair of touchdowns with under five minutes to play, rallying for a 48-44 win over the Yellow Jackets.
DSHS (1-1) led 44-33 on a 24-yard field goal before the Bulldogs scored on a 40-yard pass on third-and-13.
From there, the Bulldogs recovered a fumble. The Yellow Jackets held on third-and-16 but were flagged for roughing the passer on the play, allowing Cecilia to score the winning touchdown with 2:30 to play.
DSHS led 28-27 at halftime, but the Bulldogs blocked a punt and took over at the DSHS 11, setting up a touchdown that put them ahead 33-28 with 9:18 to play in the third quarter.
The Yellow Jackets reclaimed the lead on a 14-yard pass from Reese Mooney to Andrew Goodwin. The two-point conversion failed, but DSHS led 34 33.
Mooney went 14-for-26 for 233 yards, four touchdowns and an interception, while Goodwin had three receptions for 26 yards and a touchdown.
Ray McKneely, who finished with 125 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries, had a 10-yard touchdown run that put the Yellow Jackets ahead 41-33 with 3:30 left in the third quarter.
The Yellow Jackets came up with a stop on fourth down with 11:30 to play before the field goal.
DSHS missed an early scoring opportunity after blocking a Cecilia punt in the first quarter and taking over the Bulldog 6. The drive ended with an interception in the end zone.
The Yellow Jackets got the game’s first score as Reese Mooney connected with Rylan Hiatt on a 31-yard touchdown pass.
Hiatt had four catches for 111 yards and a touchdown.
Cecilia pulled ahead 14-7 with a pair of touchdowns, including a 74-yard pass.
McKneely scored on a 1-yard run to tie the game at 14-14 with 11:26 to play in the first half, and Mooney hit Eirick on a 23-yard TD pass to knot the score at 21-21 with 3:33 to go before halftime.
Eirick finished with two receptions for 35 yards and two touchdowns, while Micah Harrison had three receptions for 50 yards. Cam Kelly had eight carries for 36 yards.
Cecilia responded with an 80-yard touchdown pass but missed the PAT.
Mooney connected with Eirick on a 14-yard TD pass to give DSHS a 28-27 lead with 1:30 to play in the first half.
