This wasn’t the start to District 4-5A play Denham Springs High was looking for.
Central scored 27 points in the second half to spark a 34-7 win over the Yellow Jackets at Central on Friday.
The Wildcats snapped a 7-7 tie on their first drive of the second half, which was capped by a 45-yard touchdown pass from Jonathan Swift to Jarien Brown. The Wildcats missed the PAT, but Central led 13-7.
Kyle Veal had 15-yard touchdown run, and Glen Gage added an 11-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 27-7.
Central picked up a late TD to close out the scoring.
Denham Springs missed an early scoring opportunity when a 10-play drive ended as Noah Hood’s 35-yard field goal attempt was blocked.
The Yellow Jackets, however, got the game’s first touchdown when Mason Edwards intercepted Swift and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown.
Cage had a 74-yard scoring play to tie the game at 7-7.
Denham Springs had 99 yards of total offense, with Ray McKneely getting 20 carries for 51 yards. Micah Harrison had five carries for 18 yards.
Ryder Wygant was 0-for-1 passing, while Jerry Horne went 1-for-5 for 13 yards. Camron Eirick had the only reception for the Yellow Jackets.
