Central scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter to rally for a 13-12 win over Live Oak in Watson on Friday.
The Eagles led 12-7, when Central quarterback Jonathan Swift scored on a 4-yard keeper with 10:41 to play. The two-point conversion failed.
Live Oak led twice in the game, pulling ahead 6-0 on Blake Rosenthal’s 4-yard touchdown run less than a minute into the game. The PAT was blocked.
The Wildcats answered when Swift hit Calvin Collier on a 9-yard touchdown pass. The PAT gave Central a 7-6 lead.
Live Oak’s Sawyer Pruitt connected with C.J. Davis on a touchdown pass in the second quarter, but the PAT was blocked, putting the Eagles ahead 12-7.
The Eagles will learn their playoff fate when the pairings are released Sunday.
