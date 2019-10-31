ALBANY – It didn’t take Albany linebacker Justin Coats much to describe the workings of the team’s defense this season.
“I’ve learned there’s a lot of rotating parts and different things moving around,” Bates said. “It’s crazy.”
It didn’t start that way for the Hornets, with coach Mike Janis expecting to play just two players both ways heading into the season. The Hornets, however, are up to nine players having to play both ways after senior middle linebacker Tyler Bates dislocated his elbow in the jamboree, setting a series of falling dominoes into motion.
“When Tyler went down, it’s just a series of moving parts,” Janis said.
Coats moved to middle linebacker, while Reece Wolfe moved to outside linebacker from the secondary.
Coats admitted the move to middle linebacker may have been a bit overwhelming.
“At first I was just like, I’ve got to do everything,” Coats said. “I’ve got to make all the calls. I’ve got to make all the plays. I’ve got to be there for everything. I felt like I did a good job.”
Coats has done just that, currently leading the parish in tackles with 101 heading into Friday’s 7 p.m. home non-district game against Class 4A Beau Chene (1-7). He said he didn’t get comfortable in his new position until the Hornets’ game against St. Michael in the second week of the season in part because of some of the differences in playing middle and outside linebacker.
“The way you read the ball is completely different and the way you basically cover …,” Coats said. “Coverage is completely different too. You’ve got to make sure you’re on your man or if you’re dropping back, and it’s different in different situations for the outside linebacker and inside linebacker.”
Those early changes were just a beginning for Albany's defense, which welcomed Bates back for the team’s win over Pearl River, in which the team put together a second-half shutout against the Rebels.
“Just getting Tyler back just kind of helped everybody settle in,” Janis said.
Bates is second on the team with 64 tackles in just four games, including three for loss, while Watts is third on the squad with 61 tackles and eight for loss.
“It’s just people constantly moving around, and that’s what’s so great about Justin and Austin there at the outside linebacker positions,” Janis said. “Those guys possess all of those skill sets. They’re only sophomores right now, but they bring some power. They bring some speed. Their size is impressive. Those two kids are going to be very good football players for us and already are.”
Although players were settling in once Bates returned, some were doing it in different defensive positions with defensive back Orlando Pineda moving to defensive end and offensive lineman Lane Eyster moving to the defensive line.
“We’ve kind of had a revolving door just trying different people out,” Janis said. “This sophomore class for us is so big and talented. We’ve tried a lot of different kids out at defensive tackle, and one that’s stuck is Lane Eyster. He’s done a really good job for us. Going into the season knowing that he’s a sophomore, we didn’t want to put a lot of stress on him. We wanted him to learn a position and kind of try to excel at that. Now he’s going both ways.”
Eyster said he was a bit surprised, but also embraced taking on the role of a two-way starter when Hornets defensive coordinator David Knight told the team he’d need some defensive players to step up heading into the Pearl River game.
“I didn’t really expect it to be me, and he comes to me after, and he’s like, ‘Lane, I want you to try to play some defense this week.’ I was like, ‘You sure?,” Eyster said. “I didn’t think I was ready, but he thought so, and I just jumped in there and started playing at practice, and he liked what he saw, I guess.”
Eyster, who has 10 tackles, including one for loss, said his first game on defense was a learning experience. Since then his biggest adjustment has been working on his endurance while playing both ways, he said.
“I had the shakes before the game,” Eyster said. “I was definitely nervous, but playing, being around the family and everything, they’ve helped me a lot. They’ve showed me that I can play both sides of the ball, and they need me, and I’m right there for them.”
Eyster is also learning as he goes while playing on the defensive line.
“He (Knight) tries to keep it simple, but for the defensive line, they have a lot of calls that we have to learn, and it was definitely hard from never playing defense before in high school and just jumping in there and trying to learn all the plays and the right moves and everything,” Eyster said. “I feel like I’m getting better. I feel like I’m not where I need to be, but we’re working on it day by day, and I think I’m going to get there.”
What’s helped Eyster is having seniors Ronnie Tubreville (43 tackles, seven for loss) and David Perez (46 tackles, five for loss) to learn from on the defensive front.
“I rely on them a lot,” Eyster said. “We’re all playing on the front line there, and we’ve got to stop it coming up the middle. It’s nice knowing that I’ve got two senior guys next to me, helping me through the way. If I’m messing up, they’ll tell me what I’m doing wrong, and I’ll just try to do it right.”
Janis said Eyster has settled in well on defense.
“Lane stepped up and (has) done great,” Janis said. “He’s a big kid and I think is still growing. His better position may turn out to be defensive line. We really needed him on the offensive line, but he’s had an opportunity to kind of show what he can do defensively as well and he’s impressed.”
Eyster said he’s enjoyed playing on defense.
“Offense, it’s a little more complicated, but defense is just so much more fun,” Eyster said. “You get to just hit people, hard as you can every play. I love it.”
Pineda, meanwhile, moved to defensive end against Pearl River, and has settled into what Janis called a ‘hybrid’ role in which he will move between outside linebacker, defensive back and defensive end.
“His athleticism there has been a big aid in allowing us to stop the dual-threat quarterback plays, stop the zone read and keep those quarterbacks contained,” Janis said.
For Pineda, who is also the team’s kicker and punter, switching positions as a senior on defense wasn’t something he was expecting.
“It was a little crazy,” Pineda said. “When I was a freshman playing, I never thought I’d be next to a whole bunch of linemen. I’ve been playing defensive back all four years, until halfway through the season, but if that’s what he needs, then that’s what I’m going to do.
The position switch has also created an adjustment for Pineda, who has 24 tackles with three for loss.
“A lot of people were kind of surprised when they saw me there,” Pineda said. “It was a lot different – more people around my face. When you’re on the outside (at defensive back), you’re on an island going man-to-man or in a zone, a lot more space to deal with. This, it’s just there are a whole bunch of bodies coming at you. It’s very, very different, but I really like it.”
“It’s a whole lot better,” Pineda said. “I’m a defensive end, but I’m not hands down in the mud. I’m kind of being more elusive.”
Janis also pointed to Rhett Wolfe, Trey Yelverton and Michael McCahill, who have played both ways, along with Dae Dae Doherty. Bates also played tight end against Jewel Sumner, while freshman Antonio Lopinto has seen time at running back, linebacker and on the defensive line.
“We ask a lot out of those guys, and they’re in great shape and they go out and give it all they can and they don’t want to come off the field,” Janis said. “I had one tell me, ‘coach, I want to play both ways, and I don’t want to come off the field until I collapse this week.’ That’s kind of the mentality around here. I think more kids would be upset with me if I two-platooned than would be happy.
"When you’ve got some guys that are just better than other people on the field and they want to go out and play both ways, because that’s the biggest thing – you can’t make them do it,” Janis continued. “When they want to, if they’re in shape to do it, and physically they’re able to, don’t hold them back. This is about them. Let them go out and play the game that they love and show that they can play the game on both sides.”
