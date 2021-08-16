WATSON -- The games won’t count for another couple of weeks, but there’s already been some schedule shuffling as it relates to the parish’s football scrimmage schedule.
Live Oak, which was originally scheduled to host Albany in a scrimmage, will now host St. Louis Catholic at 6 p.m. Friday.
“You kind of pick up where you left off in 2020 with you just don’t know who you’re going to play until they show up and you put the ball on the turf and you hear that first whistle, so that’s the biggest thing is you have to be able to adapt and overcome adversity,” Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland said. “I told our kids this morning, ‘I don’t know who we’re playing, and I don’t know when we’re playing them, but we’re going to try our best to get every game in on our schedule that we possibly can,’ and the first one out the chute, we’re already having to deal with changing opponents and all that.”
Although the scrimmage opponent has changed, Westmoreland said that shouldn’t impact the Eagles preparation too much.
“We touched on Albany just for a little bit,” Westmoreland said. “We’ve really been focusing on fundamentals and getting ready for the regular season. We didn’t put a whole lot of prep time into Albany, especially not being a game week. Now that we are in game week, we would have had a little more prep time. I guess it came at the right time. There’s never a right time to cancel a game for whatever reason, but here we are. We’ve had enough opportunity to find somebody, and they’re going to come in Friday, and we’ll get it on.”
Westmoreland said he and his coaching staff have some specific goals heading into the scrimmage.
“When we do scrimmages, it’s to try to get as many kids on film as we can, maybe some of them at different spots just to be able to put eyes on them in a game like situation to be able to see what they can do in that under the lights type atmosphere,” Westmoreland said. “A lot of them, this is their second time in some of these roles since the spring. For us, it’s just really seeing if they’ve picked up what we’ve installed in the summer and the fall camp, and of course, come away healthy.”
Offensively, Westmoreland said the Eagles are keeping thing pretty basic for the scrimmage.
“We’re just looking to see growth,” Westmoreland said. “I feel like we’ve put a lot in. We’ve got a lot under our belt already. It’s just making sure that we understand our base stuff, base formations and our base runs and our reads. We’re not going to really go too crazy this upcoming Friday but just know that our guys understand our base and what we’re trying to do.”
Westmoreland said the St. Louis offense will provide the Eagles with a solid challenge.
“It’s going to be a spread attack, but they’re going to do a lot of power, counter, screen game stuff,” Westmoreland said. “It’s going to be a good tune up for what we’re going to see later in the season.”
