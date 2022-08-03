SPRINGFIELD – Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas knows the clock is already ticking, and things got off to a different start than anticipated as the Bulldogs opened acclimatization drills Tuesday.
Afternoon thunderstorms forced the team to the school gym, where the team went through a variety of drills and worked on some concepts in helmets.
“It’s just one of those things, but if it’s going to happen, it’s OK to happen now because of all the teaching we’re having to do,” Serpas said of having to move indoors. “(We) go ahead and get in the gym and be able to slow things down a little bit, make sure that we’re able to get the teaching in, make sure that the kids understand what we’re trying to get across to them and be able to get them to focus in on the little things that we need to get done for us to be successful.”
Serpas said he was pleased with the team’s retention of schemes put in place in the spring.
“There was definitely a lot of take away from things that we had installed and put in throughout the spring,” Serpas said. “Especially defensively, I think that was an easy pick up. Nothing changed, really, on that side of the ball. Offensively, with us having a change at offensive coordinator, we did change a few things from spring to now. Not a wholesale change, but a few of the ways we’re doing things are going to change. We’re just making sure some of the kids are on the same page with some of the smaller changes that we’re doing, making sure they understand why we are making those changes, and hopefully they see that it’s to make things a little easier for them and it’s for their benefit. I think because of that, overall it’s going to be something that is going to benefit us down the road as well.”
Storm Reeves, the Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator for the past two seasons, joined the coaching staff at Central late last month. Kevin Henderson, a former Springfield quarterback under Serpas, will be the Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator.
“Back then, he had a great mind for the game, and he understood the little things of the game even back then as a student and reasons why we did things, so you could tell back then he was a student of the game and he had a mind for coaching,” Serpas said of Henderson. “I’m glad that he decided to get into coaching, and I really think that he’s going to be a great asset to our coaching staff, not only this year, but for years down the road. He’s a member of this community, and we’re very fortunate to have him. I think he’s definitely going to be a big part of our program for the foreseeable future.”
Clint Husser, a former head coach at Pine, will also be involved with the game-planning on offense.
“I definitely love having coaches with that wealth of knowledge on my staff,” Serpas said. “I’m very fortunate to be able to lean on guys who have that experience, and I can be able to draw from them any time I need to ask questions.”
“We’ve got two great minds who already have a lot of knowledge and have basically a good base to the system that was already in place,” Serpas continued. “I really think that we’re in a great position offensively, especially with everything that we’ve got coming back. I really think that that side of the ball is going to excel this year. I think we’re definitely going to be OK. Even though it’s not ideal to lose a coach this close to the beginning of school, those guys are more than capable of being able to handle that side of the ball.”
This week’s acclimatization activities will get the Bulldogs prepared for moving into pads next week with the team eyeing a scrimmage with St. John of Plaquemine.
“We’re 16 calendar days away from having a scrimmage, so we’re at that point to where you’ve got to start getting ready,” Serpas said. “It’s down to that point. It’s here. We’re excited, and it’s going to be here before we know it. I’m ready for these kids to show what they have because I expect us to have a pretty good year with what we’re returning. I think that this group can be a very special group this year.”
