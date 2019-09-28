DENHAM SPRINGS – There was a stunned silence on Denham Springs’ sideline. A collective look of utter disbelief enveloped each player’s face who tried coming to grips with the final five-plus minutes of Friday’s homecoming game.
The range of emotions reached a zenith with just seven minutes left when place-kicker Cameron Beall’s 46-yard field goal kicked over the crossbar to provide his team with a 16-point advantage.
“I thought the game was over with six minutes to go,” Denham Springs coach Bill Conides said. “I thought it was done.”
Assumption had other ideas.
The No. 10 ranked Mustangs engineered an improbable comeback, reeling off three long-range touchdown passes – the last one covering 93 yards with 27 seconds remaining – to complete a 22-point rally for a 40-34 victory Friday over Denham Springs.
“We had them, it was over,” Conides said. “We have to learn how to finish games.”
Given one final opportunity, Denham Springs reached midfield after one first down, but quarterback Luke Lunsford threw a pair of incompletions and was intercepted Torey Oliver on the game's final play.
The Yellow Jackets (1-3) host Westgate next week before the start of District 4-5A play Oct. 11 at Central.
“We were up 16 points,” Denham Springs senior left offensive tackle Alex Harris said. “As soon as they hit the other one (touchdown for a 40-34 lead), I think we all kind of panicked. It’s hard to reapply pressure after we let go.”
Class 4A’s No. 10 Assumption (4-0) feasted on big plays throughout the game.
With a pair of touchdown runs from Tyren Cassie of 49 and 59 yards, to go along with reserve quarterback Damon Bailey’s fourth-quarter scoring strikes of 78, 58 and 93 yards – the Mustangs averaged 67.4 per scoring play. Cassie topped the Mustangs with 184 yards on 12 carries.
The final two scores in the last 3:22 of the game left Conides scratching his head.
“You give up two Hail Mary’s, I don’t understand how you can give up two Hail Mary’s,” Conides said. “I’ve never seen something like that before.”
Assumption scored on its last three series – all on long pass plays – to get back in contention after Denham Springs had stretched a 17-12 halftime lead to 34-18 on Beall’s second field goal of the game.
Bailey passed for 229 yards in the fourth quarter alone, finding Jaden Tyler behind single coverage on a 78-yard TD with 5:31 remaining. The duo also connected on a two-point conversion, drawing the Mustangs to within 34-26.
Denham Springs successfully recovered the first of two onside kickoffs, but Assumption got the ball back with 3:57 remaining when Yellow Jackets punter Gavin Weidenbacher was held to a four-yard run out of punt formation on fourth-and-six.
The Mustangs needed four plays to cover 58 yards, where on third-and-10, Bailey bought some time going toward his left and fired to his right, where Tyler was downfield for a touchdown, drawing his team to within 34-32 after a failed two-point pass attempt with 3:22 showing.
The second onside kick recovery provided Denham Springs with good field position at its own 49-yard line. The Yellow Jackets were faced with a critical third-and-one at Assumption’s 42 but were flagged for delay of game and Cam’Ron Kelly’s three-yard gain on third-and-six resulted in a punt.
Following a penalty that drove Assumption back to its 7-yard line, Bailey saved his best for last, launching a pass to a wide open Ra’Shaun Jarvis that resulted in a heart-wrenching 93-yard strike with 29 seconds to play. Bailey found tight end Landon Hebert on a two-point pass.
“Momentum’s amazing in high school,” Conides said. “You’ve got to play good defense. You’ve got to complete passes, you’ve got to convert third downs … especially in crunch time. You’ve got to be able to finish teams off.”
Conides believed Denham Springs had Assumption right it wanted them.
For the first time this season, the Yellow Jackets unleashed a sustained rushing attack that garnered 207 yards on 48 carries – led by Kelly’s 94 yards on 23 carries. Jaylen Jenkins added 64 yards on 13 attempts.
That enabled Denham Springs to hold a sizable lead in time of possession having run 81 plays from scrimmage for 341 yards compared to 43 for Assumption for 413 yards.
“They were done, they were gassed, worn out,” Conides said of Assumption. “We felt like we could pound, kick the field goal and they were done. Get a stop on defense and the JV offense was going in.”
Lunsford completed 14-of-34 passes for 134 yards with a pair of interceptions and three touchdowns. He passed 53 yards to Phillip Earnhart to complete the first series of the game, and added TD passes of Hayden Horne of 4 yards and Troy Golmond of 11 yards – the latter preceding Beall’s career-best field goal of 46 yards, placing the Yellow Jackets in an enviable position with 6:47 left.
“We just couldn’t finish it,” Conides said.
Assumption 40, Denham Springs 34
Score By Quarters
Assumption 12 0 6 22 - 40
Denham Springs 10 7 14 3 - 34
Scoring Summary
DHS – Phillip Earnhart 53 pass from Luke Lunsford (Cameron Beall)
AHS – Tyran Cassie 49 run (kick failed)
DHS – FG Beall 31
AHS – Sage Rivere 2 run (pass failed)
DSHS – Tristan Duhe 3 run (Beall kick)
DSHS – Hayden Horne 4 pass from Lunsford (Beall kick)
AHS – Cassie 59 run (pass failed)
DSHS – Troy Golmond 11 pass from Lunsford (Beall kick)
DSHS – FG. Beall 46
AHS – Jaden Tyler pass from Damon Bailey (Bailey pass to Tyler)
AHS – Ra’Shaun Jarvis 93 pass from Bailey (Bailey pass to Landon Hebert)
AHS DSHS
First Downs 10 20
Rushes-Yards 22-138 48-207
Passing Yards 275 134
C-A-I 11-21-1 14-34-2
Punts-Avg. 5-30.6 4-21.5
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 8-75 12-105
