WATSON – To understand the bond that exists between Live Oak and its kicking specialist Cole Crenshaw, you have to go back two years and beyond the Friday night lights.
It began with a program searching to fill a void with the graduation of standout kicker Nathan Holliday.
The lack of viable candidates ready to step into such a vital role only added a sense of urgency for a program that was fresh off a state quarterfinal appearance.
The search led Live Oak special teams coach Dexter Thurber to test the school’s soccer program where during its regular physical education class, Thurber identified several candidates – a group that included Crenshaw.
Crenshaw’s athletic exploits had only centered around soccer where he worked his way through the Livingston Parish Twisters club program, to Live Oak Middle School and to Live Oak High’s varsity program.
The thought of ever playing football had occurred once before in the eighth grade when Crenshaw tried kicking a football for the first time as high and far as he could while in his own backyard.
Not exactly the kind of formal training necessary to be able to step in front of one of the parish’s most ardent fan bases and help Live Oak maintain its lofty standard of solid special teams play.
Turns out, Crenshaw was the right guy for the job and despite a knee injury during last season, the senior has returned stronger and better than ever to be a part of the Eagles’ 2-0 start to the season which continues at 7 p.m. Friday at West Feliciana (0-2).
“Every kid in our locker room trusts Cole, knows that he’s going to be able to get the job done,” Beard said. “I think the kid can be a steal for somebody. It’s going to be very exciting to watch him go through that (college recruiting) process.”
Once he was a member of Live Oak team, using spring training as a “tryout” of sorts, Crenshaw felt compelled to reciprocate the same type of acceptance he received as the program’s newest member.
Crenshaw said he made it a priority to befriend as many sophomore and freshman players to try and help them become acclimated, something he’s continued this season as well.
“It starts with your attitude, especially as an upperclassman,” Crenshaw said. “Coming in last year they accepted me, and I wanted to do the same. I wanted to treat every guy equally no matter if they were a starter or JV. I’m there because we’re on the same team. This is a brotherhood.”
That team-first culture was another driving force in Crenshaw’s decision to give up soccer for the first time in eight years in favor of a sport he never played.
The chemistry was undeniable between the team and their new kicker, a dynamic that not only help Crenshaw fit into his new surroundings, but thrive as well as a place-kicker, punter and kickoff specialist.
“Football’s the best decision I’ve ever made in my life,” he said. “It started with the culture that was built in the locker room. I felt accepted from the first day. Just the hard work ethic that everyone goes through to make us better. We’re constantly making each other better.”
Crenshaw’s addition to the program paid immediate dividends, giving Live Oak exactly what it needed in someone competent to handle all of the kicking duties instead of having to possibly divide the chores.
That was until Live Oak’s grudge matchup with rival Denham Springs when Crenshaw suffered a sprained MCL after getting a punt blocked. He missed four weeks before returning for the team’s final two games and finished the season making 16-of-17 extra points and 2-of-4 field goals for 22 total points.
“Punting was harder to pick up,” he said. “I couldn’t punt it over 20 yards when I started out. Then over the (2018) summer I worked on my drops, went to a couple of camps and learned how to punt. The first week of practice I kicked it off to the goal line and everyone was hollering because they didn’t think they were going to have a kicker. That’s when I thought that maybe I could be good at this.”
Not just high school good, but with next-level ability.
Crenshaw continued to hone his craft, first attending LSU’s kicking camp this summer and placing among the top five kickers – falling below his own standard.
“I wanted to be in the top two,” he acknowledged. “That lit a fire to be more ambitious, approach this with a hungry mentality. To practice more, get stronger, to be more accurate and get more distance on kickoffs.”
There was another camp in June at Louisiana College where Crenshaw walked away with his first scholarship offer before going on to the Ray Guy Pro Kicking Camp the following month where he was rated the nation’s No. 13 punter/kicker combo.
Already armed with a 4.0 GPA/31 ACT, Crenshaw had a new ambition about wanting to attend college where he wanted to kick as well.
Crenshaw went into this past offseason and summer with the mindset of improving, showing up 30-45 minutes early to kick, go through strength and conditioning with his teammates, and then kick some more.
By nature, kickers are traditionally isolated from the team during such times, primarily during practice sessions. But it was commonplace to find Crenshaw running and lifting side by side with his teammates, another endearing quality that earned Crenshaw votes for team captain although the eventual honor went to other teammates.
“Cole’s not your normal kicker, he’s kind of in the middle of everything with everybody,” Beard said. “You can tell a lot about a specialist when your entire locker room respects and loves you. That’s what make those guys special.”
Two weeks into the season Crenshaw’s off to a perfect start. He’s made all 12 of his extra points, booted a 25-yard field goal and drove nine kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks, including eight in last week’s 52-20 win over Woodlawn.
“I thought if I could push myself and make myself better in the weight room or out there running, I could make everybody else better,” Crenshaw said. “They would say, ‘that’s the kicker out in front of 110s (runs), they’re not supposed to be athletic and I’m going to try and chase him down’. The culture of making yourself the best, and helping make everybody else the best, is what helps with the respect I have with all the guys.”
