There's a little more to the Live Oak football team than its run game, and the defense just keeps getting the job done.
Brock Magee threw a pair of touchdown passes, while the Eagle defense turned in its second consecutive solid outing, sparking a 16-0 homecoming win over Opelousas on Thursday.
"The defense -- man they played lights out," Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland said. "Hats off to those kids. They were getting after it from the first snap. Offense, we challenged them at halftime and they responded really well in the second half. I'm proud of our kids. We've got some areas we need definitely need to correct. We're going to start on that (Friday) morning and get ready for Zachary and the open of the district slate."
Scoring was scarce in the early going, with Landon Ratcliff's 45-yard field goal giving the Eagles (2-1) a 3-0 lead at halftime.
Westmoreland tipped his hat to the defense, which got the shutout after holding Kentwood to six points last week, which the Kangaroos scored on their first drive of the game.
"The defense played really well," he said, while also noting Branson McCoy and Will Andrepont also had interceptions. "Opelousas had great game plan. We had a great game plan, so it was one of those defensive back-and-forth battles. I felt like there were a few times we could have capitalized, but we were unable to. We've got to correct that, but overall, it was one of those defensive struggles. It was a defensive game, really, in the first half."
Aiden Saunders had an interception early in the second half, and the Eagles padded their lead on a 29-yard touchdown pass from Magee to Chase Jones, pushing the lead to 10-0 with 9:05 to play in the third quarter.
Live Oak added to the lead when Magee connected with C.J. Davis on a 51-yard touchdown pass with 10:43 to play.
"Opelousas did a good job of sending pressure and doing some things, and we were able to run the ball not as effectively as we would like to, but what they were doing did open up the passing lane for us, and the o-line did a pretty good job of picking up the pressure," Westmoreland said. "They really keyed on the run game, and so that allowed us to kind of take advantage of the passing game. We started off slow with multiple dropped passes, and we've got to correct that. We challenged the guys at halftime, and they responded really well in the second half and caught some balls and were able to put some points on the board."
Westmoreland said the Eagles don't have much time to savor the win with District 4-5A play starting next week at Zachary.
"We're staring at in what my opinion is the best Zachary team that they quite possibly have ever had, so we've got our work cut out," Westmoreland said. "We've got to eliminate mistakes. We've got to eliminate penalties, and we've just got to grind it out and capitalize on our opportunities and see where it falls at the end of the game."
"It's good to see those guys because it shows you where you're at and where you want to get to," Westmoreland said.
