Cameron Beall remembers the moment he wanted to become a college kicker.
It came after he hit a late 41 -yard field goal in a JV game against Central as a freshman to win the game for Denham Springs High.
“I walked off the field, I saw the stands erupt,” Beall said. “My players came and high-fived me, and it was surreal. I knew I wanted to do that for as long as possible. I heard the guys in front of me say ‘you’ve only got four years here, so love it while you’ve got it,’ and I said, ‘no, I’ve got more than that. I’m going to get real good at this. I’m going to have eight at max, then I’m going to go on for 12. I’m going to see how far I can take this.’ I got addicted to it.”
Beall made his dream a reality on Sunday, signing to play at Millsaps College during a ceremony at Big Mike’s.
There a few layers to Beall’s journey to signing with Millsaps, starting with him trying to get noticed by schools during the COVID-19 quarantine, which he said required some self-promotion on social media, among other things, including finding fields to work out on.
“The entire time during quarantine during quarantine, it was about going out to the field, continuing to get reps, but not only maintaining what we were doing, but also getting better,” Beall said while getting a mullet haircut shortly after Sunday’s signing ceremony. “That’s kind of hard whenever the whole world slows down and nobody’s really going out and doing anything (and) no fields are open.”
“We were kind of (having) to really do a lot of the hard lifting ourselves because none of these camps that were out there that rank guys and chart guys were operational,” Beall continued. “A lot of it was word of mouth.”
“It was lot of hard work. It was very abnormal in the sense of how normal high school recruiting goes, but it was a lot of fun.”
Beall originally wanted to go to Tulane, which he said was his dream school. Beall, however, said Tulane’s interest in him cooled.
“It stung a little bit, but it was just another step in the recruiting process,” Beall said of Tulane changing directions in regard to recruiting him. “It was just another step in finding where they want me and where I was going to make my impact the best that I could. But as a person, that really stung, because this was the school I was looking at since I was in eighth grade.”
Beall, however, said he followed some advice from former LSU kicker Colby Delahoussaye.
“I want the opportunity to go somewhere I can compete, but I also want go somewhere where they want me,” Beall said. “That was the best piece of advice I ever got, not only as a player, but as a man, ‘go where they want you.’”
Even with that advice, Beall said he was hesitant to make a visit to the Jackson, Miss., campus but did so anyway. It’s a trip he doesn’t regret now.
“I went down there, and as soon as I stepped foot on campus, I fell in love with it,” Beall said. “It was wonderful. When I got there, I asked the coaches, ‘How’d ya’ll find out about me? They said, we’ve been following you since you were a sophomore. We’ve been looking at your stats. We like to pull from your area. We really like your work ethic. Everything about you is just great.’ That kind of changed things.”
Beall, who said he also worked with Millsaps kicker Hunter Sellen, was ranked 4 1/2 stars by Kohl’s Kicking and finished his high school career making over 80 percent of his field goals, with a long of 46. He also made over 95 percent of his PATs. It’s that accuracy that caught the attention of the Millsaps coaching staff.
“I’ve never been a big guy and going to all these Kohl’s camps for years it was all these guys that were 6-3, 6-5, 185, 220 pounds out there that could hit a ball from 65-70,” said Beall, who is 5-6, 140 pounds. “Unfortunately, that’s not me, but accuracy is what I took up as my game. I don’t miss, and they like that.”
Beall summed up his signing experience, while noting he was in junior high the first time he saw Tyre Golmond play before the two became teammates at DSHS. He also recalled playing against Pooka Williams and current LSU quarterback T.J. Finley during his high school career.
“I’m still processing it, really, but if I had to summarize it in one word, it was magical,” Beall said. “This is the dreams of a little kid coming true after all these years.”
“I’ve gotten to see these guys live their dreams, and there were times whenever I thought maybe these guys who told me I’m too small are right but getting to sign the piece of paper with all those smiling faces around me … really it was an exclamation point,” Beall said. “It’s not the closing of a chapter, really. It’s the beginning of the next one. That’s how I’ve had to look at it.”
