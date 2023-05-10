DENHAM SPRINGS – There’s a different vibe around the Denham Springs High football program this spring, and that’s just fine with Yellow Jackets coach Brett Beard.
That being said, Beard knows this spring is important for the program’s growth after DSHS advanced to the quarterfinals last season with a large senior class.
“It’s definitely more important than it has been in the past just because you are looking for so many new dudes, so many new faces, so many different people to step up, which also adds an element of fun to spring football,” Beard said. “We had a heck of a senior class that did some great things here for three years, and now it’s the next group’s turn, and this is the beginning. It’s been a lot of fun. We’ve had a great two weeks. The kids are getting better every day. They’re all in. They’re working. They’ve got great energy, got a little chippy-ness about them.”
The Yellow Jackets will host East Ascension at 10 a.m. Saturday in a spring scrimmage.
One of the biggest changes for DSHS this offseason was bringing in NFL coaching veteran Kyle Caskey as offensive coordinator, which Beard said is paying dividends for the team.
“That’s been a huge deal,” Beard said. “There’s a lot of terminology, a lot of change that’s taking place there for the better. We’re really excited about him. He makes us all better. He makes our coaches better, our kids better, and that’s the only option --- you’ve got to get better. You’ve got to keep up with him, which I love. With the excitement of him and everything we’re doing, it couldn’t be a better time to have a new voice because all these guys are new.”
Jerry Horne, who saw playing time last season as a junior, returns at quarterback.
“He’s ready to just take the reins full time, so that’s a level of comfort that we have at the quarterback position,” Beard said.
Beard said the focal points on offense this spring are running back, receiver and offensive line.
At running back, RJ Johnson, Hudson Byers and Brenton Paul are in the mix.
“We’ve got some new faces that you haven’t seen before that are going to be fun to unleash, but I would say they’re ahead of the game,” Beard said. “They’re also with a great position group and they got to learn from some studs there.”
The receiving corps will also be new with junior Tylan Haynes, and sophomores Da’Sean Golmond and Cadyn Lewis in the mix there.
“We like the challenge,” Beard said. “We like some of these young guys, and again, these young guys learned from some dudes. We’re just ready for them to put their stamp on it.”
“That’s really been the most fun,” Beard continued. “You get to see these young kids come into a time where usually the young kids come up and we’re stacked at the top with all these seniors. You give them attention, but it’s just a different type of attention. You can give them attention for growth. Now we’ve got to give them the attention to play and play now. Usually you’ve got time, but it’s fun to see the dudes step up.”
Beard said seniors Jaedon Buchanan and Vance Crow have had solid springs on the offensive line.
“That’s two dudes that have been mainstays for us that have just paid their dues and waited their time, and we’re really excited to see if they continue to develop,” Beard said.
Beard also as junior Cy Martin is a ‘big piece’ along the offensive line, where the team is looking to establish some depth.
“The O-line is critical,” Beard said. “For us to be successful, we’ve got to have the O-line put together, and we’ve got to have some guys there. We as coaches will have to do a better job, especially early on the way we do things protecting them and calling some things. We have to be very in tune with what their strengths and weaknesses are. That could make us a little vanilla early on as we grind through this and sharpen them up, but that’s part of it.”
“We’ve got to get six or seven offensive linemen to give us a chance,” Beard said.
Defensively, Beard said the Yellow Jackets will base out of a 3-4 with senior Da’Shawn McBryde, an LSU commit, and junior Rancher Miller at the safeties and seniors Maison Vorise and Brian Hawkins at the corners.
“To have those four dudes, you go back and look at the offensive side of the ball again, we’ve got to score points, so we can see those guys and their strengths – let them fly around and make plays,” Beard said.
Seniors Caden Davis and Elijah Butler will anchor the defensive line, while the Jackets are looking to find a replacement for Alex Chandler. Beard said Darreyus Scott has had a solid spring in that spot.
The linebacking corps will be re-vamped with returnee Jonas Clarke recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. Beard mentioned Blaine Gibbs, Cedrick Polk, Kye Doiron, Trevor Lewis and Trenton Harrison also in the mix there.
“We’re scratching the surface right now because we are in unique position to have a lot of guys new step up and try to work in that 1A-1B role that we list as starters and in those triangles at each spot to where you’ve got bodies and kids that can play and play at a high level,” Beard said. “That’s what spring’s all about. It’s been a lot of fun to watch the growth, the attitude.”
Beard knows District 5-5A foe East Ascension will give his team a challenge it needs to close out spring drills.
“What an awesome spring game,” Beard said. “People ask all the time, ‘Why would you play a district opponent, and it’s like I tell them, ‘if we’re the same team in the spring we were in week seven or eight when we play them, we’re not very good coaches’, and I think he’ll (EA coach Darnell Lee) will say the same thing. That’s what I’d like to think are two top-tier teams getting after it.”
