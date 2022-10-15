WALKER – Heading into Friday’s District 5-5A showdown with St. Amant, Denham Springs High football coach Brett Beard figured his team would be in for a tough game.
He was right.
Hayden Rushing sacked St. Amant quarterback Chase Kelley on the game’s final play, preserving a 27-21 for the Yellow Jackets, who moved to 6-1 and 2-0 in district play in the Yellow Jackets’ homecoming game, which was played at Walker’s Wildcat Stadium.
“That’s what I love about this new district,” Beard said. “That’s what it is. It’s just a physical fight against two well-coached, solid teams – two groups of kids that give our schools and our communities everything. It is what it is. I knew that going into it and love every bit of it.”
“I love finishing,” Beard continued. “That’s a big deal. To win a 5-5A game against an Ascension Parish school and finish, that’s a big deal, and I couldn’t be more proud of these kids and these coaches.”
The final play came after the teams played a scoreless stalemate in the second half.
The Yellow Jackets turned the ball over on downs with 1:21 to play after Ray McKneely picked up a yard on fourth-and-2 at the Gator 45.
Kelley hit Cole Sims for 17 yards on fourth-and-13 from the Gator 41 before Kelly threw two incomplete passes.
On third down, Rushing busted through the line for a sack to seal the win on the final play.
“The entire drive, I was trying to get coach to call a little blitz so we could get a four-man pressure instead of a three because they were going for the downfield pass instead of trying to hit the outs,” Rushing said. “He finally called it. Alex (Chandler) absolutely shredded that tackle. I came around the edge, and then the quarterback flushed out to me, and I hit him. Game over.”
While the defenses shined in the second half, the offenses stood out in the first half, with St. Amant scoring on the opening drive of the game.
The Gators (3-4, 0-2) went 59 yards in 10 plays, with Joshua Morrise busting a 12-yard run on third down, followed by a facemask penalty against the Yellow Jackets.
Three plays later, Kelley had an 11-yard run, setting up Sims’ 2-yard touchdown run on a direct snap three plays later. Easton Jarreau added the PAT, putting St. Amant up 7-0 with 7:55 to play in the first quarter.
Denham Springs answered in a big way as Reese Mooney connected with CamRon Eirick on a 75-yard touchdown pass on a flea-flicker from McKneely the Yellow Jackets’ first play of the game. Caleb LeBlanc’s PAT tied the game at 7-7 with 7:33 to play in the first quarter.
“We’ve been working on it all week, and it was time to do it in the game,” said Eirick, who finished with two catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns. “I saw the DB bite down, so I knew I had it when Ray passed it back. Just catch it. Do not drop it. You cannot drop it in front of all these people.”
Denham Springs forced a punt and lined up to punt at midfield six plays later. Eirick, who is also the team’s punter and plays defensive back, fielded a low snap then kept over the right side to pick up six yards and a first down for the Yellow Jackets.
“I saw it was a low snap,” Eirick said. “I knew that I had to do whatever I could do to not jeopardize this team and put them all the way back there. I just picked the ball up hoping nobody was going to hit me, and thank God nobody did, and got the first down.”
Mooney connected with Cam Kelly on a 6-yard pass on fourth-and-3 at the Gator 37 to keep the drive going, then hit Micah Harrison for 21 yards, setting up a 10-yard touchdown run from Kelly on the next play. LeBlanc’s PAT put the Yellow Jackets ahead 14-7.
Kelly finished with 77 yards on 16 carries, while Harrison had six catches for 96 yards.
Josh Hogan recovered an onside kick for DSHS, and Mooney hit Harrison for 29 yards to the St. Amant 19 on the last play of the first quarter.
On the next play, Mooney connected with Eirick on a touchdown pass. The PAT missed, putting DSHS ahead 20-7 with 11:50 to play in the first half.
“The corner was playing off to start,” said Mooney, who went 16-for-30 for 249 yards and three touchdowns. “I was looking to hit the five-and-out, but then he crashed, and then I just threw it over the top of the corner route, and he caught it for a touchdown. That was just one of our bread-and-butter play calls, and it worked for us.”
Hogan recovered another onside kick, but the drive ended with a punt. On the next play, Denham’s Da’Shawn McBryde intercepted Kelley, giving the Yellow Jackets the ball at the Gator 22.
Three plays later, Mooney connected with Andrew Goodwin, who was uncovered in the end zone, on a 24-yard touchdown pass. LeBlanc’s PAT pushed the lead to 27-7 with 9:08 to play in the first half.
“We knew that they were going to take some things away from us, and we had to open it up a little bit,” Beard said of the DSHS passing game against the Gators. “You can’t always get into the big mode and grind people out because those guys do a good job, and they’re physical in the box, so you’ve got to open it up a little bit and take some chances and take some shots, and we did just that.”
The Gators answered with Morrise scoring on a 7-yard run to help cut the lead to 27-14 with 5:26 to play in the first half.
Layne Swanson returned a punt to the DSHS 38, and the Yellow Jackets were hit with a personal foul, moving the ball to the Yellow Jacket 23. On fourth-and-6 from the DSHS 7, Kelley hit Jarreau in the back left corner of the end zone for a touchdown, and Braxon Trabeau added the PAT, cutting the lead to 27-21 with two minutes to play in the first half.
LeBlanc missed a 36-yard field goal attempt just before halftime.
The Yellow Jackets drove to the Gator 10 on their first drive of the second half, but penalties backed the drive up. Mooney connected with Harrison for 25 yards on fourth-and-goal from the St. Amant 30 to turn the ball over on downs.
“You’re just trying to get to two scores,” Beard said of the second half. “Whenever you can get to two scores in the second half, it tends to tighten up the other sideline, and that’s what we didn’t get. We had chances to get some real momentum and put them in an uncomfortable spot and couldn’t do it. Hats off to them. Those guys do a great job coaching over there, and those kids do a great job playing, but that’s on us. We’ve got to capitalize on those big momentum plays, which we talked about. We’ve got to do a better job of finishing after those big swings.”
On the ensuing drive, Denham’s Rancher Miller intercepted Cooper Babin, but the turnover was wiped out on a defensive pass interference call. The drive ended in a punt, and DSHS turned the ball over on downs at the St. Amant 29.
The Gators missed a 30-yard field goal attempt to end their next drive, then the teams swapped punts before McKneely was stopped short on fourth down, setting up St. Amant’s final drive.
“It feels good to be 6-1,” Eirick said. “It was a nail-biter, but we came out with it, and I’m proud of this team and everybody on it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.