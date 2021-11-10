The Denham Springs High football program is in the playoffs for the first time since 2018, and Yellow Jackets coach Brett Beard realizes this is new territory for the majority of his team.
At the same time, it’s a chance for his team to improve while getting another crack at longtime rival and District 4-5A foe Central.
The teams square off at 7 p.m. Friday in Central.
“There’s different stresses and pressures that come with the playoffs because realistically, your back is against the wall and this realistically could be your last Monday practice, your last Tuesday practice, but at the end of the day, this is an opportunity they’re unfamiliar with, but it’s an opportunity they’ve earned,” Beard said. “One of our big things we’ve talked about in the program and even some last year, is don’t let these opportunities slip away, especially ones that are earned. You belong here at this point because you’re here. Go ahead and hone in on the little details maybe where we struggled in Week 10 getting some of the little things corrected, some of the basics of the game corrected, to have us ready to play at a high level at Central Friday night.”
The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 35-14 loss to Scotlandville with the Hornets pulling away in the second half.
“First off, hat’s off to Scotlandville,” Beard said. “They were a physical football team and did some great things and were a lot of fun to watch. They’ve got some special players that can play. We didn’t help our case, though. I thought some of the basics, we’re still making one, two, three mistakes offensively just about every play, and defensively, we just didn’t tackle very well.
“The mental part of the game, we’ve got to get comfortable with and do our job, and then of course, sometimes you want to revert back to your old ways and trying to do too much, and the game is not played off of doing too much. The game is played off doing your job and being where you’re supposed to be when it’s your turn to make those plays, because if you do try to do too much, you sometimes run yourself out of plays or you cause a break in the wall. Our guys did that a little bit more Friday night than normal, trying to do too much, pressing a little bit. I thought we did a poor job tackling. Other than that, we’re back to who we are and growing who we are. We’ve just got to keep getting better.”
In the first meeting between the teams, Central scored a 35-7 win at a point in the season when the Yellow Jackets were making an adjustment at quarterback after Reese Mooney broke his ankle against Franklinton. Ray McKneely has settled in as the starter with freshman Jerry Horne also seeing an increased role.
“We are different,” Beard said. “There is a level of confidence that we have no that we didn’t have then. We have solidified our situation behind center that we’re a lot more comfortable with. We’ve got a lot more confidence in those guys there. We’ve grown. Then was just the basics really. We were still in the process of trying to figure out an identity and who we are and what we’re going to do.
“I think now, I honestly believe in the game plan we put in yesterday,” Beard continued. “I look forward to seeing it evolve this week. I feel like it’s one of the better jobs these guys have done offensively. There’s just a level of confidence we didn’t have, and plus we’ve got a few guys healthy that we didn’t have.”
The Wildcats are coming off a 13-12 win over Live Oak and Beard said the Yellow Jackets know what’s coming.
“No. 13 (Jonathan Swift and No. 26 (Glen Cage),” Beard said. “If they beat us with anybody else, hat’s off to them. (Swift), I’ve got nothing but the utmost respect for that kid. I’ve watched him grow up in this district now for four years and see the young man that he’s become and the warrior that he’s become and the athlete and football player that he’s become. I’m ready for him to graduate, but I do love being on the field with dudes like that. The dude plays the game the right way. He does it right. Everything that’s been asked of him, he’s obviously done. Everything you see in him as a freshman, you see it all get better. Because of it, him as a senior, he’s a special player. There’s no doubt he’s going to be ready to play, and we’re excited to play against him.”
Beard said the main key for success for the Yellow Jackets isn’t complicated.
“Our o line has got to be better,” he said. “You don’t want to put that pressure on them. You don’t want to make them outthink themselves by thinking about that too much and causing any problems. We’ve got to be better up front. I think if we do that, we’ll be a lot more comfortable and a lot more confident as the game goes on.
“Defensively, I think we got worn out,” Beard said. “We didn’t take advantage of some momentum spots there in the first go round and were on the field a lot after we put together that first drive, which was long and perfect, and then after that, it was kind of quick and the defense was on the field a lot. I think just kind of ran out of gas. That was a different team Week six than you’re going to see Week 11.”
In the first meeting, Central held DSHS to 99 yards of total offense, and Beard isn’t expecting anything different in the rematch.
“I thought their D-line dominated up front, and I thought they flew around and really just did some great things,” Beard said. “I expect the same type game. I’m sure they’ll have some wrinkles for us, but those kids, they want to line up and play against us just as badly as we want to line up and play against them. Their confidence is probably going to be pretty good, just as our confidence is going to be pretty good. It’s a big rivalry game in a playoff situation. Winner goes on and the loser goes home.”
