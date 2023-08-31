DENHAM SPRINGS – The way Denham Springs High football coach Brett Beard sees it, his team is in the midst of its learning process heading into Friday’s season opener against Mandeville.
“You’ve got to learn everything you can from our spring game, to our fall scrimmage, to our jamboree,” Beard said. “We’re not looking at a loss as a loss by any means because it was all growth, and we’ve got to continue to hone in on who we are and correct what we’re doing and the mistakes we’re making and just keep getting better. We’ve got a youthful team, which I’m excited about, but it’s going to take some time, and we’ve got to just keep getting as many valuable reps as possible and learn as quick as possible so we can compete at a high level.”
The Yellow Jackets host the Skippers at 7 p.m. at Yellow Jacket Stadium.
Walker picked up a 16-0 win over the Yellow Jackets in last week’s All-Star Automotive Jamboree, with the Wildcats going on a clock-chewing 80-yard scoring drive to open the contest.
“To start with, hat’s off to Walker,” Beard said. “They’re a better team than they have been in the past. They did some great things. We were who we are. We were focused more on us than we were what they did. They did some things to put us in conflict, but really, we didn’t give up the big play. If somebody can drive on you 17 plays, hat’s off to them.”
“We’re young in the box and undersized in the box, so we have seen where we’ve kind of been pushed around, but really, we saw where our mistakes were made, and we saw what was hurting us, so we think that’s easy to correct defensively,” Beard continued.
Beard said the key for the Yellow Jacket offense is improving its execution.
“We’ve got to continue to get comfortable getting the signals and getting lined up and running our plays,” Beard said. “With guys that have very little to experience, that’s going to take some time. That meeting Saturday morning, that was the first thing I said, ‘Congratulations boys, most all of you in this room now have one complete start under your belt from the scrimmages to the jamboree, so these kids really haven’t played. You can see it with the mistakes we make, and you can see it with the things we’re doing. As coaches, we’re just going to continue to grind away and just chip away because that’s all you can do and get as many valuable reps as possible and get as good as quick as possible.”
The Yellow Jackets will get a test from a Mandeville team coming off a 28-6 jamboree win over Pearl River as running back Nate Sheppard ran for 101 yards on 12 carries to pace the effort.
“I love it because they’re a lot better,” Beard said of the Skippers. “They’ve got a quarterback that transferred from Hammond (Caden Jacob), who’s a big, physical kid that can run that’s going to put us in some spots … The running back (Sheppard) is a speedster that really seems to be a slasher that’s going to give us fits that has a chance to take the top off any opportunity he touches the ball, so he’s a good player. They’re big and physical up front.”
“Defensively, they fly around,” Beard continued. “They’re aggressive, and I love the way they’re playing defensively.”
Beard said the Yellow Jackets will look to settle in quickly against the Skippers.
“I like the things we’re doing offensively and defensively this week to give our kids a chance to kind of negate some of the thinking to let them go play and play fast and play aggressive,” Beard said. “We want to start fast, but we want to start as comfortable as possible. With a young group, you’re really focused more on starting comfortable than you are starting fast, and if we can get them to settle in without digging a hole, we’re really excited about what we can do.
“For a team of youth, you’re just waiting for that lightbulb to go off,” Beard said. “Is that going to be Week 1? Is that going to be Week 4? Is that going to be Week 7? You hope at that point, it’s not too late, but really, these guys have just got to play.”
