DSHS-Walker Football Jamboree Brian Hawkins, Maison Vorise, Cayden Jones

Denham Springs' Maison Vorise and Brian Hawkins (3) wrap up Walker's Cayden Jones (80) during Friday's All-Star Automotive Jamboree at Yellow Jacket Stadium.

DENHAM SPRINGS – The way Denham Springs High football coach Brett Beard sees it, his team is in the midst of its learning process heading into Friday’s season opener against Mandeville.

“You’ve got to learn everything you can from our spring game, to our fall scrimmage, to our jamboree,” Beard said. “We’re not looking at a loss as a loss by any means because it was all growth, and we’ve got to continue to hone in on who we are and correct what we’re doing and the mistakes we’re making and just keep getting better. We’ve got a youthful team, which I’m excited about, but it’s going to take some time, and we’ve got to just keep getting as many valuable reps as possible and learn as quick as possible so we can compete at a high level.”

Denham Springs High football coach Brett Beard discusses the Yellow Jackets' jamboree effort against Walker and hosting Mandeville to open the season Friday.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.