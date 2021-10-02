For a team that was banged up heading into the game, Denham Springs High didn’t leave much doubt about the outcome of its game with Tara on Friday.
The Yellow Jackets rolled up 300 yards of total offense while getting a host of players involved in a 59-6 rout at Yellow Jacket Stadium.
“You’ve got to be consistent,” DSHS coach Brett Beard said, noting its been a while since the Yellow Jackets had two wins under their belt. “You’ve got to re-focus, and you’ve got to get back to doing your job, and I thought that’s one thing we did. I wasn’t crazy about how we started. I thought we started a little flat. We didn’t have the emotion and fire that I wanted coming out, but a couple of good things happened, and we woke up and did exactly what we needed to do.”
DSHS (3-1) got rolling early after Tara went three and out.
Ray McKneely carried five times for 62 yards on Denham’s opening drive, capping it with a 14- yard touchdown run. He finished the game with six carries for 71 yards and two touchdowns.
Cam Kelly did most of the work on the Yellow Jackets’ next scoring drive, carrying four times for 33 yards with a 3-yard TD run to put DSHS ahead 14-0.
A Porter Gibson fumble recovery set up Micah Harrison’s 35-yard touchdown run, and McKneely added a 9-yard TD to put the Yellow Jackets up 28-0.
Kelly, who had eight carries for 52 yards, added a 6-yard touchdown run, and Jerry Horne had a 1-yard quarterback sneak for a touchdown before Noah Hood’s 27-yard field goal put DSHS ahead 4five-0 at halftime.
“They’re good football players,” Beard said of his running backs. “They’re going to be as good as good as our o-line is. I’m going to issue the challenge to our o-line. They’ve got to get better. All five of them are getting better, but we need more. We want more. We want to be more physical in between the tackles. We want to be more nasty in between the tackles. We’ve got to do so because the things we’ve got to do offensively are going to be really critical for our o line to do their job and do it a nasty level.
“I think (Kelly) and (McKneely) are special,” Beard continued. “We saw some things out of Micah Harrison coming out of the backfield that were really exciting to see. I think we’ve got a three headed monster going forward, and we’ve got to get creative in ways to get them the ball.”
R.J. Johnson had a 6-yard touchdown run to help push the lead to 52-0. Johnson finished with eight carries for 44 yards.
Jeremiah Sam had two carries for 16 yards and a touchdown for DSHS.
Tara returned a fumble 55 yards for a touchdown for its only score.
“(With) the loss of Smitty (defensive coordinator Brian Smith), we’re getting comfortable,” Beard said of the DSHS defense. “We’ve got to get comfortable with the communication from the sideline to the field. We’ve got to get comfortable with the teaching part of it during the week. We just need more times and more games. It’s just going to take more time.”
Horne went 2 for 3 for 74 yards, while Ryder Wygant was 1 for 1 for 9 yards passing.
“We’re dealing with some turnover with some injuries and everything else,” Beard said. “We’re trying to get guys some experience and get them as comfortable as possible. I thought Wygant did a phenomenal job starting for us running our offense. We were pretty vanilla with him because there are some wrinkles that are going to come out with him as we progress and get him more and more comfortable.
“I thought the freshman, Jerry Horne, came in and did a great job, made a couple big time throws,” Beard said. “He kind of made us feel a little better seeing a quarterback like that that can make those throws, so I was really pleased to see him, and he got his first career score. I really thought both quarterbacks did a great job. They just need experience. That’s one thing that’s actually hurt Horne probably more so than any of them. We’ve lost a couple of JV games (because of Hurricane Ida), so he hasn’t really had a chance to play a whole lot. You don’t want to put him back down there with the freshmen … It’s just not the experience we need him to have to be prepared to play a varsity football game. The more we play and the more reps he gets, the more comfortable he’s going to get. The better he gets, and the better we are, but I really like our 1-2 punch at the quarterback situation going forward.”
Harrison had two receptions for 29 yards, while Lionell Dawson had a 54-yard reception.
The Yellow Jackets open District 4-5A play next week at Central.
“The one thing these kids know around here, man, wins are tough,” Beard said. “To win at this level, to win in this league, you’ve done something. It doesn’t matter who you play. It’s not even about who we play most of the time. It’s about us. It’s about us doing our job, us taking care of the DS, and us finishing a football game and playing for 48 minutes. When you learn to do that, then you can begin to look at the next part of this process and winning big time games against big time opponents and being comfortable in uncomfortable spots against District 4-5A opponents. I’m excited to see where we go, I really am. I’m excited to see our growth. I’m excited to see us compete. We’ve just got get back to work and get ready for this gauntlet that we couldn’t be more excited about.”
