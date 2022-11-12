DENHAM SPRINGS – Denham Springs High football coach Brett Beard is still looking of a fast start from his team, but the Yellow Jackets made up for it with a solid second half against Covington.
The DSHS defense held the Lions to three first downs – none in the second half – and 96 yards of total offense, while the offense scored 24 points, keying a 39-6 win in the opening round of the Division I non-select playoffs Friday at the new Yellow Jacket Stadium.
“We started a little slow,” said DSHS coach Brett Beard, whose team moved to 9-2 and travels to face No. 8 Benton, a 41-7 winner over No. 25 Ponchatoula, in the regional round next Friday. “We finally found a little rhythm. We got some momentum. We got some energy about us. We’re a big momentum team. If we can just get something going and get some excitement, we feed off of it. We started a little slow tonight, still. I’m not really excited about it. We’ve got to figure out a to get us going faster. You’ve got to do that to play 48 minutes. We haven’t played 48 minutes yet, and our job as coaches is to figure out a way to get them comfortable so we can get fast and get going quicker.”
The No. 9 Yellow Jackets led 15-6 at halftime and forced a Covington punt on the Lions’ first drive of the third quarter, which Maison Vorise returned to the Covington 48.
Reese Mooney kept for a yard on fourth-and-1 from the Lion 39, setting up Cam Kelly’s touchdown run up the middle on the next play. Caleb LeBlanc’s PAT pushed the lead to 22-6.
“No. 4 (Kelly) and No. 5 (Ray McKneely) are special players and have been for us for three years now,” Beard said. “We’ve got to continue to do a great job of getting them going because they’re special players and a lot of fun to watch. I have a lot of fun watching them be successful and get to enjoy all this because they’ve worked so hard, and the deserve every bit of it.”
Kelly had 126 yards on 18 carries.
The score remained the same until the Yellow Jackets took over at their own 19 and relied strictly on McKneely, who carried seven straight times for 81 yards, capping the march with a 30-yard touchdown run up the middle on the second play of the fourth quarter for a 29-6 lead.
“That felt great,” McKneely said after finishing with 112 yards on 17 carries. “That was all on the o-line and the H-backs. They gave me holes to see and cut, and that last play where I scored, that was a great job by the o-line getting out there and blocking and by Lionell (Dawson).”
Covington took over at its own 30, but consecutive sacks of Lion quarterback Jerome Elzy by Hayden Rushing and Elijah Butler and an incomplete pass forced another punt.
“We settle in, and somebody makes a big play,” Beard said of the defensive effort. “The next one feeds off of it and gets the big play and then the momentum gets going and our kids fly around. We’re real close. We’ve just got to figure out a way to start fast and finish strong so we can go for 48 minutes and play Denham Springs football.”
The Yellow Jackets responded with a nine-play, 40-yard drive that ate 5:02 off the clock, culminating in LeBlanc’s 31-yard field goal for a 32-6 lead with 4:24 to play.
Trevor Lewis sacked Elzy on third down to end the ensuing Covington drive, forcing another punt.
Denham took over at its own 47, and R.J. Johnson handled all the rushing duties, carrying three times, with runs of 22 and 28 yards to set up a 3-yard touchdown run for the final margin with 2:03 to play.
Denham Springs’ Da’Shawn McBryde intercepted Caden Heck on the final play of the game, establishing a school record with his ninth interception of the season. Troy Fontenot, who was inducted into the Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame last month, had eight interceptions in 1982.
“I was just reading the quarterback, reading my guy,” McBryde said. “I had an eye on my guy. As soon as the quarterback threw it, instincts come. I had to go get it.”
McBryde said things changed for the team at halftime.
“At halftime, we came in the locker room, and Coach Beard was getting on us about our effort, so it was our goal to come out with a whole lot of effort, and everybody played with more enthusiasm, everybody played more physical …,” he said.
Neither team got anything going on its first drive of the game, with Mooney starting at quarterback for the Yellow Jackets.
Jerry Horne replaced Mooney on the Jackets’ second drive, which resulted in the first points of the game after DSHS took over at its own 16, and both quarterbacks got playing time the remainder of the game.
Cam Kelly carried three straight times for 25 yards before Horne hit Andrew Goodwin on a 32-yard catch-and-run to the Covington 27. Two plays later, Horne kept for 10 yards to the Lion 16.
Three plays after a false start penalty on DSHS, Goodwin caught a middle screen from Horne and busted his way up the middle on a 14-yard touchdown, helping the Jackets to a 7-0 lead on the first play of the second quarter.
“When I caught it and turned around, the first thing I saw was my center in my face, so I was like, ‘I’m glad he’s in front of me and not somebody else,’” Goodwin said with a laugh after finishing with four catches for 94 yards. “I give props to the o-line.”
McBryde intercepted Elzy on the third play of the ensuing Covington drive, but the play was wiped out on a pass interference call against the Yellow Jackets.
That drive ended in a punt, and DeKengie James intercepted Horne to end the next DSHS drive. The Lions took over at their own 37, where Elzy hit Kylen Williams on a flea-flicker, which was dropped on the first play of the drive.
From there, the teams traded punts until David Harris busted a 70-yard touchdown run down the left sideline. Lenin Mendez’s PAT was blocked, cutting the lead to 7-6 with 4:14 to play in the first half.
Denham Springs followed with an eight-play, 76-yard scoring drive, capped by a 7-yard touchdown run by McKneely. After an encroachment penalty on the Lions, Kelly ran in the two-point conversion, giving DSHS a 15-6 lead with 11 seconds to play in the first half.
“Me and Cam back there, it’s a powerful duo,” McKneely said. “I don’t think anybody can stop us in the state when the whole offense is on.”
Kelly picked up two yards on fourth-and-2 from the DSHS 42, Mooney hit Goodwin on a 38-yard pass to the Covington 18, and Kelly had a 12-yard run on three straight plays to keep the drive going.
“This o-line, I trust so much,” Beard said. “I love watching them come together and watching them grow together like they have. A fourth-and-short, I feel really good with Ford McDaniel and (Tyler) Kimble and (Nic) Bowden and Porter (Gibson) and (Zach) McCabe up there and those guys. Just go get us two yards and let’s move on and let’s get going again. I’ve got all the faith in the world in those dudes.”
