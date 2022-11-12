DSHS-Covington Lamar Smith, David Harris

Denham Springs' Lamar Smith (2) brings down Covington's David Harris (7) during Friday's game.

DENHAM SPRINGS – Denham Springs High football coach Brett Beard is still looking of a fast start from his team, but the Yellow Jackets made up for it with a solid second half against Covington.

The DSHS defense held the Lions to three first downs – none in the second half – and 96 yards of total offense, while the offense scored 24 points, keying a 39-6 win in the opening round of the Division I non-select playoffs Friday at the new Yellow Jacket Stadium.

Denham Springs' Andrew Goodwin and Da'Shawn McBryde discuss the Yellow Jackets' first-round win in the Division I non-select playoffs.
Denham Springs' Andrew Goodwin scores the first touchdown of the game for the Yellow Jackets against Covington.
Denham Springs' Cam Kelly (4) cuts up the field against Covington.

