DENHAM SPRINGS - With the recruiting process coming down to the wire this week Denham Springs High Tristan Duhe can enjoy the final weekend before the start of the Feb. 5 national signing period.
When Duhe takes his turn to sign a Letter-Of-Intent, the four-year starter and team’s leading tackler will happily do so with Mississippi College where he committed last weekend.
“Divisions wasn’t a big thing to me,” Duhe said of the Division II program which plays in the Gulf States Conference. “Football’s football at the end of the day. Division II has some really good players. I just love playing football.”
Once Denham Springs concluded a difficult season with a 1-9 record, Duhe’s recruiting process – which got off the ground prior to the spring of his junior season – began taking shape with Arkansas Monticello, Delta State University and Mississippi College all making their down-the-stretch pitches to land the 5-foot-11, 215-pounder.
Duhe made official visits to both Arkansas Monticello and Delta State before his final trip to Mississippi College – a school with an enrollment of 8,500 students located in Canton, Miss.
Turns out, Duhe saved the best for last. He took his time, completed the visit and returned home before informing Mississippi College head coach John Bland of his commitment.
“I liked the other two, but Mississippi College was amazing,” Duhe said. “The other schools wanted to know what I was going to do. I told them I would make a decision that weekend. I didn’t want to push it back and keep them waiting. As soon as I left the school, I knew that’s where I wanted to be. I had to sleep on it to make sure, but I knew that’s where I wanted to be as soon as I left.”
What Duhe, the son of Denham Springs assistant coach Lafayette Duhe, sees in Mississippi College is a program on the rise after a 5-5 season, including a 4-4 showing in conference play.
He also likes the defensive alignment employed by the Choctaws which is similar to the 3-3 stack that the Yellow Jackets utilized.
“It lets me be free in the middle and be able to be a sideline to sideline type of guy,” said Duhe, who projects to play middle linebacker.
Duhe, also a starting catcher on the Denham Springs baseball team, enjoyed a solid senior season, earning first team honors on both the All-Livingston Parish and All-District 4-5A teams.
He topped the Yellow Jackets in tackles with 113, including 89 solo stops, while compiling 29 tackles for loss – including seven quarterback sacks – with a pair of caused fumbles and a fumble recovery.
“I was focused on the season, but I was looking to see where I would go in the future,” Duhe said. “I had to make a decision to help further my future and education.”
That eventually led Duhe on three official visits, finishing up at Mississippi College which graduated five seniors – including one linebacker – from last year’s starting defensive unit.
Proximity to home was of some importance to Duhe, who also praised the school’s academics for also playing a role in his decision.
“It’s a huge relief,” he said. “I’ve been stressed out thinking where my life was going to take me these next four years. It’s also very exciting. The whole visiting process was amazing. It was an awesome experience, but I’m kind of happy it’s all over.
“Now that I’m going to Mississippi College, we can keep the program on the rise and win a bunch of football games,” he said. “They’re really looking to turn around from there. The goal is to make it to the playoffs and make a run.”
