This school year marks the 28th season Jon Fine (Sports) Productions will produce and call play-by-play for Denham Springs High School radio broadcasts.
This season’s broadcast slate will include the All-Star Jamboree, all 10 regular season DSHS games and every playoff game.
Broadcasts can be heard on Family Radio 91.9-FM in Baton Rouge and at JonFineProductions.com (click Listen Live on the Denham Springs Football PBP page).
The jamboree air time is 5:15 p.m., with subsequent broadcasts airing at 6 p.m. The first broadcast is Friday’s jamboree contest between Denham Springs and Walker from Yellow Jacket Stadium.
Josh Ward returns as play-by-play announcer with Mitch Covington as color commentator. Producer Fine will contribute to the pre-game, halftime and post-game programming.
The “Sport N Center Jackets Warm-Up” will feature an interview with DSHS football coach Brett Beard conducted by Ward.
Fine will speak with a prominent Denham Springs community and/or sports figure. While Ward and Covington will also offer a preview of that night’s game.
The “Smalls Sliders Half-Time Report” will include Fine interviewing another Denham Springs personality. In addition, Ward and Covington will provide a recap of the first half and a look ahead at the second half.
The “Ralph Sellers Chevrolet Post-Game Show” will feature an extensive game recap, final stats and a look ahead.
When Denham Springs picks up a first down, they’ll achieve a Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill First Down. When the Jackets score, the scoring drive will be recapped on the Brandy Robertson State Farm Insurance Scoring Drive. When the Jackets have secured a victory, it will be brought to you by Bank Plus.
Ward, a Denham Springs graduate, was a Yellow Jackets assistant basketball coach. He is an executive at Guaranty Broadcasting.
Covington, a three-sport star at DSHS, was an assistant football coach at the school and is presently the head football coach at Denham Springs Junior High School. He is a graduate of McNeese State, where he played baseball. He is married and has two children.
Fine co-hosted and produced daily two-hour drive-time radio sports-talk programs in the Greater Baton Rouge area for close to 20 years. His programs (SportsTalk and SportsGumbo), aired, at times, in New Orleans, Lake Charles, Monroe and Alexandria, in addition to the Baton Rouge market. His company, Jon Fine Productions, has produced numerous Denham Springs High School and area high school sports programming on television, radio and internet.
Fine presently has an EBay store — ArrestedDevelopmentMediaGuides. He is a native of Valley Stream, New York and a graduate of Penn, where he majored in Marketing.
For more information on Denham Springs High School sports programming and Jon Fine Productions, visit JonFineProductions.com.
