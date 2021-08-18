DENHAM SPRINGS -- As Denham Springs High heads into its scrimmage hosting Woodlawn, the main goal isn’t complicated for Yellow Jackets coach Brett Beard.
“I’ve tried to do a better job … through the spring and really just harping on the fact that we’re all so excited to watch them go compete and play this game and play it at the level we’re expecting them to play at and our standard,” Beard said of his team, which will face Woodlawn at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Yellow Jacket Stadium. “Really, you just love to see our kids compete. Our guys have come to work every day with a great attitude. The commitment level is through the roof. Everything you ask, they’re giving, so now you just want to see them go out and play this great game and have success.”
Beard said this offseason and preseason workouts have ‘been more normal’ than last year, when COVID delayed the start of the regular season.
“Our guys are on track, they’re on schedule,” Beard said. “We are where we never were last year, and that’s what makes it exciting to see these kids go get the job done, because they’re better than they’ve ever been. This program’s in a great spot. We just need these kids to go out and compete and put everything into play that they’ve been able to go through in this offseason.”
Heading into the scrimmage, Beard said he and his staff will be focused on certain aspects on both sides of the ball.
“Offensively, I want to see our quarterback (Reese Mooney) have some poise,” Beard said. “I want to see our O-line really jell together. That’s a big thing early on, because ultimately to win football games, your trenches have got to win. I think those guys, what we’ve seen against us has been phenomenal, but when live bullets start flying and these kids are having to communicate in front of the stands that are full and the band and everything else, we want to see those guys be comfortable and come together as one and lead this offense. We want to see the quarterback comfortable behind that offensive line, and ultimately, we just want to see our quarterback run our offense. You don’t have to take the home run every time. Just run our offense, take what they give you, be a quarterback and make decisions, and that’s the biggest thing offensively.”
On defense, Beard is hoping the Yellow Jackets can begin establishing an identity.
“We had our struggles last year, and we want to see it get better,” Beard said. “We want to get back to disciplined, hard-nosed, physical football on the defensive side of the ball. I think our guys are very well prepared, well ahead of where they were last year, and now it’s just go see some different kids you’ve never met before in a different color jersey and go get after it and execute the small things and execute the job we’re asking you to do.”
There’s some familiarity with Denham Springs and Woodlawn, with the teams meeting in a scrimmage last season and squaring off in 7 on 7 action over the summer.
“Most good programs, they adapt to personnel, but those guys they’ve got have been their dudes, so they are who they are,” Beard said. “Now it just comes down to who wants it the most and who’s going to compete. Whether it’s a scrimmage or not, it comes down to who wants it the most and who wants to have pride in doing their job and getting their job done for the man next to them. That’s what we want to see, and we’re comfortable going against those guys really because they’re a formidable opponent. I like playing against cats like that. They’ve got some four- or five-star dudes on their team with LSU offers and big time offers, and that’s what you want to see our kids compete against. It’s easy in the regular season if you’ve already seen dudes like that.”
