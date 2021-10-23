DENHAM SPRINGS -- Denham Springs High football coach Brett Beard figured his team would have to grind it out to get a win over Live Oak, and that’s exactly what the Yellow Jackets did.
Ray McKneely, who started at quarterback for the Yellow Jackets, scored three touchdowns, while the DSHS defense held the Eagles to 58 yards of total offense and five first downs in a 28-7 win in District 4-5A play Friday at Yellow Jacket Stadium.
“I told you I think the formula is to limit possessions, be aware of clock management, be aware of time and when to snap the ball and when to give guys breaks and being aware of the defense being on the field for a little while and offensively needing to grind out some time and vice versa,” Beard said of a game which was completed in just under two hours. “The kids did an amazing job, and we got a victory out of it.”
“The ball didn’t bounce our way, literally,” Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland said after his team dropped to 4-3 and 0-3 in district play. “The ball didn’t bounce our way tonight. I thought our defense played hard. We put them in some tough spots. Offensively, we’ve got to do a better job as coaches of putting our guys in successful situations. I know we lost a few kids tonight, so we’re going to kind of get back in the morning and see where we’re at and what we’re looking at. That changed up the game plan quick with the number of kids who kind of went down early, so we’ve got to get in in the morning and start making some changes and correct some issues and start building and get ready for next week.”
DSHS (4-3, 1-2) made its own break after the teams swapped punts to open the game.
McKneely had a 20-yard run on the first play of the Yellow Jackets’ second drive and a 9-yard run on third down to the DSHS 44 after a holding penalty.
On fourth-and-11, Cam Kelly’s 27-yard run on a fake punt move the ball to the Live Oak 17.
“There was a look that we liked, and we didn’t know if they would give it to us, and it was an automatic when they did and they gave it to us,” Beard said. “If you notice anything about us and the way we play, we just need that spark. We just need to have something to kind of get us going. We struggled right there, and you pop the big play, and you could see the live kind of be breathed into us right there. We needed that.”
“We’re getting better every day defensively, and that’s what I told the kids,” Beard continued. “When you guys earn my trust completely, I can kind of be a little bit more of a gambler than I have been in the past because you can bail me out of situations, which is a lot of fun because you can have some big momentum swings. You can throw some haymakers, and it’s a lot of fun for all of us.”
“We weren’t aligned correctly, so they caught us right there,” Westmoreland said of the play. “Tip of the cap. They saw something on film and got us. We’ve got to get in in the morning and correct that issue. That’s 100 percent on us.”
On the first play of the second quarter, McKneely kept on a 1-yard touchdown, and Noah Hood added the PAT for a 7-0 lead.
The ensuing kickoff pinned the Eagles at their own 3, and the Yellow Jackets forced a punt, taking over at midfield.
DSHS followed with a 10-play scoring drive, with McKneely hitting Ryder Wygant on a 21-yard pass, while Micah Harrison had a 16-yard run to key the drive.
McKneely had a 1-yard touchdown run on fourth down to cap the drive, making the score 14-0 with 4:01 left in the first half.
On the first play of the ensuing Live Oak drive, Sawyer Pruitt hit CJ Davis on a 31- yard pass.
The Eagles worked the ball to the DSHS 39, but three straight plays resulted in a loss of 10 yards as Jed Cambre dropped Davis for a loss of five on first down, LOHS quarterback Sawyer Pruitt threw incomplete on second down, and Porter Gibson, Alex Chandler and Dylan Watson combined to sack Pruitt on third down, forcing a punt just before halftime.
DSHS grabbed the momentum as Pruitt threw deep to Davis on the second play of the second half. Davis and Maison Vorise got tied up going up for the ball.
As the pair hit the ground, the ball bounced into the air and into the hands of DSHS’ Gus Cisneros for an interception, which he returned to the Live Oak 48.
“It’s just a great play,” Beard said. “Finally, the ball bounced in my direction. The kid made a heck of a play. I love it.”
Said Westmoreland: “We throw it up. We thought we liked what we saw that. CJ goes up. They both kind of come together, go down. We feel like CJ’s got possession. The ball pops up, and bam, there they go.”
“That took the wind out of the sails again.”
The Yellow Jackets marched to the Live Oak 19 in six plays, all runs, with five gaining either five or six yards.
“We came in looking to run the ball like that,” McKneely said, noting he’s getting more comfortable playing quarterback after moving from running back following Reese Mooney’s season-ending broken ankle, which required surgery. “We came in looking to get four yards a play. Coach Beard was telling the o line play on the other side of the line so we can move the ball efficiently every play.”
That paved the way for and 18-yard run by Kelly to the LOHS 1 on an option pitch from McKneely. Two plays later, McKneely scored from a yard out, and Hood’s PAT pushed the lead to 21-0.
“I knew I was pulling that play,” said McKneely of Kelly’s run on the drive. “I told my running back, Cam, that I was going to pull it anyway. We’ve been ripping it at practice for three weeks now, so that time it just worked, and it popped.”
McKneely had 84 yards on 22 carries and went 2-for-2 passing for 29 yards. Kelly finished with 68 yards on 15 carries.
The next Live Oak drive ended in a punt as Chandler sacked Pruitt on second down to help stall the drive.
“Our game plan was really good coming in,” Chandler said. “Coach (Chris) Womack drew up a good scheme. We practiced it. They didn’t run the most complex offense. They had three or four formations, and we knew the tendencies because we’ve been working and repping it. Nothing shocked us, and I think when nothing shocks you as a defense and you’ve been through what we’ve been through, you can play, like Coach Womack says, (with) 110 percent of what you’ve got. So we were very comfortable out there so we could make tackles.”
After a DSHS punt, Chandler sacked Pruitt on third down on the ensuing LOHS possession, forcing a punt.
“I had to get back there,” Chandler said of the sack. “Coaches get on me for going inside too soon, but I took it. I made sure I kept going outside. He almost got me, but I got the sack, and everyone loved it, so I’ve got to keep working outside. I knew pre snap that I had to get there because No. 9 (Davis) and No. 5 (TJ Magee) can get the ball and go, so I knew I had to go get a sack and take over.”
Said Westmoreland: “None of wanted to be behind the sticks, and unfortunately tonight, we were behind the sticks more, and so that put us into pressing situations and doing some things that I don’t think we really wanted to do.”
Neither team managed to get anything going from there, but Live Oak got its best field position of the second half after a 57-yard punt by Landon Ratcliff pinned the Yellow Jackets at their own 13.
The ensuing punt gave Live Oak the ball at the DSHS 36, but Jude Horne sacked Pruitt on fourth-and-11 to turn the ball over.
DSHS went back to its ground game, with quarterback Jerry Horne keeping for two yards on fourth-and-1 at the LOHS 44 to keep the drive going.
Three plays later, Harrison busted a 39-yard touchdown run over the left side, and Hood’s PAT pushed the lead to 28-0 with 2:27 to play. Harrison finished with 71 yards on nine carries.
Jerry Horne came in for McKneely, who was sidelined with cramps late in the third quarter. Beard chalked up some of McKneely’s cramping to his move from quarterback to running back.
“You’re constantly burning off all this fuel you put in your body because you’re thinking about it (playing quarterback),” Beard said of his conversation with McKneely. “You’re having to study completely different. You’re having to act completely different, but the kid’s a football player, and he loves Denham Springs and loves his teammates. He’s a dude that we’ll ride and let him play the game and see what he can do.”
Live Oak took over at its own 38, and the Yellow Jackets were hit with a personal foul on the second play of the drive.
The penalty moved the ball to the DSHS 39, where Magee busted a touchdown run over the right side. Ratcliff’s PAT capped the scoring with 1:20 to play.
“The kids fight,” Westmoreland said. “They fight. They fight. They fight. They fight some more. I’m proud of them, but we’re depleted. That’s not an excuse. We’ve got to find a way to put the best product on the field and get some success. We never could get it going. We’ve got to get in there, and we’ve got to do some soul searching when we get inside our office and make some changes and get this thing righted. It’s got to be righted quick.”
Meanwhile, the Yellow Jackets are looking to carry some momentum into the final weeks of the season.
“This isn’t over,” McKneely said. “We’ve just got to go 2-0 like Coach Beard said. This is the first one.”
DENHAM SPRINGS 28, LIVE OAK 7
Score By Quarters
LOHS 0 0 0 7 -- 7
DSHS 0 14 7 7 -- 28
Scoring Summary
DSHS Ray McKneely 1 run (Noah Hood kick)
DSHS Ray McKneely 1 run (Noah Hood kick)
DSHS Ray McKneely 1 run (Noah Hood kick)
DSHS Micah Harrison 39 run (Hood kick)
LOHS TJ Magee 39 run (Landon Ratcliff kick)
LOHS DSHS
First Downs 5 12
Rushes-Yards 23–26 50-218
Passing Yards 32 45
A-C-I 3-9-1 5–6-0
Punts-Avg. 6-41.1 4-34.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 1-5 4-40
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.