DENHAM SPRINGS – When some other schools tried to make a late run in the recruiting process, Denham Springs offensive tackle Alex Harris did what he does best.
Harris stood firm, repelled any last-minute challengers and followed through on his five-month commitment and signed a scholarship with Brown University of the Ivy League during a ceremony Wednesday in the school’s library.
“You see people that commit at the beginning of the season and then they’ll de-commit,” said Brown, noting several overtures from UL-Monroe. “I didn’t see the need to. This is the place I’m comfortable, the place I’ll be able to excel in whatever area I plan on going into and I was happy with my decision.”
Harris also has the built-in bonus of being able to rejoin his older brother Zachary – who completed his sophomore season at Brown where he’s an offensive guard.
According to projections from his coaches, Alex Harris’ path to the field may be an accelerated one where the 6-foot-4, 290-pounder could be playing sooner than later.
“There’s a chance that I go in and start which would make my first year a lot easier playing football,” Alex said. “It’s not like I’m going to be on the sideline. I may get a chance to play which is more exciting for me.
“This definitely ranks up there,” he said of signing day. “This is the first step as an adult for the rest of my life. It’s something that I haven’t been surer about in my life.”
Harris brings an extensive body of work with him to Providence, R.I., after starting for three years at Denham Springs High School, which reached postseason play in two of those three seasons.
Harris is a two-time All-Parish selection as left tackle and was a first-team All-District 4-5A choice as a senior after being on the second team a year ago.
When it came time to select a school, Harris didn’t belabor the point and committed to Brown in July.
That early pledge proved reassuring for Harris when his senior year didn’t unfold as hope, resulting in a difficult 1-9 record.
“It helped me through the season,” Harris said of his commitment. “Knowing that at the end, when our season didn’t go as anyone of us wanted or expected, it was a comfort that it wasn’t the end. There was something after this. I just tried my hardest to work through it and in the end it would be OK.”
Instead of waiting until this month, Harris opted to take his official visit to Brown the week before Thanksgiving, which provided him the best of both worlds.
Harris, who carries a 4-plus GPA and scored 31 on the ACT, was able to tour the school’s revered campus whereas someone with designs on majoring in mechanical engineering, he visited the school’s engineering department.
“Football’s the draw, but the academics are one of the major points that brought me there in the first place,” Harris said.
The football part wasn’t so bad on this trip, either.
While Brown struggled with a 2-8 finish, the Bears took a 23-14 lead into the fourth quarter against Dartmouth, which rallied with 15 points and claimed the Ivy League championship with a 29-23 victory.
That end result, coupled with the overall youth of Brown’s program, resonated with Harris that better days are certainly on the horizon during his career.
“It was nice to be able to see things at Brown were in the full swing when we were there,” Harris said. “Instead of going in December when no one’s there, everyone was still going to class and getting to see a football game, I think I’ll enjoy the environment.
“The day after they had their awards banquet and for a team that had just lost and had a losing season, it didn’t seem like it,” Harris said. “They were all excited and hyped up. They realize a lot of young players are still going through it (growing pains) and they just stood toe to toe with Dartmouth. They’re looking forward to years to come. It’s going to be great.”
