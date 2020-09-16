Less than two weeks ago, Remy Hidalgo joined football players from around the state at the State Capitol in a show of support for high school football.
Now, Hidalgo, a junior offensive lineman on the Denham Springs High football team, is in the fight of his life.
“A Denham Springs High School football player was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, Sept. 16), following an incident that occurred during practice,” a release from the Livingston Parish Public Schools system stated.
The release said the athlete remains hospitalized, and The Livingston Parish News is publishing Hidalgo’s name with permission from his mother, Ashley Roberson, whose Facebook page was flooded with get-well wishes for her son.
According to the release, “All normal safety protocols were followed by coaches and staff prior to and during the practice. The incident occurred near the end of practice.
“Three trainers were present during the team’s practice and all responded immediately to the incident, providing medical assistance, and calling 9-1-1 for paramedic assistance and for the student to be transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital.”
A Facebook post from the Families For High School Athletics & Extracurricular Activities said Hidalgo had a '106 temperature, unconscious etc. Doctors fully believe Remy had a heat stoke.'
The full post can be seen here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/lafamilies4athletes
A candlelight prayer service for Hidalgo will be held on the 50-yard line of Yellow Jacket Stadium at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.