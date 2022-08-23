The 2022 school year marks the 27th season that Jon Fine Sports Productions will have the privilege of producing and calling play-by-play for Denham Springs High School football radio broadcasts.
This season’s the broadcast slate will include the jamboree against Walker, all 10 regular season Denham games, and every playoff game. Broadcasts can be heard on Family Radio-91.9 FM Baton Rouge and on the Internet at JonFineProductions.com (click Listen Live on the Denham Springs Football PBP page).
The jamboree air time is 5:30 p.m., with subsequent broadcasts at 6 p.m. The first broadcast is this Friday, when the Jackets visit Walker in the jamboree.
After a one-season sabbatical, Josh Ward returns as the play-by-play announcer for the Jackets and will be joined by Mitch Covington as the color commentator. Producer Jon Fine will contribute to the pre-game, half-time and post-game programming.
The “Sport N Center Jackets Warm-Up” will feature an interview with Jackets football coach Brett Beard conducted by Ward. Fine will speak with a prominent Denham Springs community and/or sports figure. Ward and Covington will also offer a preview of that night’s game and other pertinent information.
The “A&A Discount Tires Half-Time Report” will include Fine interviewing another Denham Springs personality. In addition, Ward and Covington will provide a recap of the first half and a look ahead at the second half of action.
During the “Ralph Sellers Chevrolet Post-Game Show”, there will be an extensive game recap, final stats and a look ahead.
When Denham Springs picks up a first down, they’ll achieve a Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill First Down. When the Jackets score, the scoring drive will be recapped on the Brandy Robertson State Farm Insurance Scoring Drive. The coach Beard interview is being brought to you by SERVPRO of Livingston. When the Jackets have secured a victory, Ward will indicate that the victory is in the bank, brought to you by Bank Plus.
Sport-N-Center owner Stacy Phipps (baseball) and Big Mike O’Neal (football) were athletes at Denham Springs High.
Ward, a Denham Springs graduate, was a Yellow Jackets assistant basketball coach. He is an executive at Guaranty Broadcasting.
Covington, a three-sport star at Denham Springs, was a Jackets assistant football coach and is presently the head football coach at Denham Springs Junior High School. He is a graduate of McNeese State, where he played baseball.
Fine co-hosted and produced daily two-hour drive-time radio sports-talk programs in the greater Baton Rouge area for close to 20 years. His programs (first SportsTalk, which changed its name to SportsGumbo), aired, at times, in New Orleans, Lake Charles, Monroe and Alexandria, in addition to the Baton Rouge market. His company, Jon Fine Productions, has produced numerous Denham Springs High and area high school sports programming on television, radio and internet. Fine presently has an EBay store -- ArrestedDevelopmentMediaGuides. He is a native of Valley Stream, N.Y., and a graduate of Penn, where he majored in marketing.
For more information on Denham Springs HS Sports programming and Jon Fine Productions, please visit JonFineProductions.com.
