The 2022 school year marks the 27th season that Jon Fine Sports Productions will have the privilege of producing and calling play-by-play for Denham Springs High School football radio broadcasts.

This season’s the broadcast slate will include the jamboree against Walker, all 10 regular season Denham games, and every playoff game. Broadcasts can be heard on Family Radio-91.9 FM Baton Rouge and on the Internet at JonFineProductions.com (click Listen Live on the Denham Springs Football PBP page).

