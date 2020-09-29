This season marks the 25th that Jon Fine Sports Productions will produce Denham Springs High School football radio broadcasts.
This season’s broadcast schedule will include all eight regular season games and playoffs.
Broadcasts will air on Family Radio-91.9 FM-Baton Rouge, starting at 6 p.m. Friday nights. All broadcasts can also be heard on the internet at JonFineProductions.com (click Listen Live on the Denham Springs Football PBP page). The first broadcast is Friday, when the Jackets travel to St. Amant.
Denham Springs graduate Josh Ward will be the play-by-play announcer of the Jackets and will be joined by Andy Duckworth as the color commentator. Jon Fine will contribute to the pre-game warmup, halftime report and post-game show.
This year’s broadcasts will be dedicated to the memory of DSHS football player Remy Hidalgo. Ward, Duckworth and Fine will be wearing broadcasts shirts which feature a No. 77. Throughout the broadcasts, there will be mentions of ways that Jackets fans can contribute to a charity in memory of Hidalgo.
The “Sport N Center Jackets Warm-Up” will feature an interview with Denham Springs football coach Brett Beard conducted by Ward. Fine will speak with a prominent Denham Springs community and/or sports figure, while Ward and Duckworth will preview that night’s game.
The “North Oaks Health System Half-Time Report” will include Fine interviewing another Denham Springs personality. In addition, Ward and Duckworth will provide a recap of the first half and a look ahead to the second half.
During the “Ralph Sellers Chevrolet Post-Game Show”, there will be an extensive game recap, final stats and a look ahead.
When Denham Springs picks up a first down, they’ll achieve an “Ollie’s Car Wash First Down”. When the Jackets score, you’ll get the particulars on the “Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill Jackets Scoring Drive”.
For more information on Denham Springs High sports programming and Jon Fine Productions, please visit JonFineProductions.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.