Jon Fine Sports Productions will produce Denham Springs High football radio broadcasts for the 26th season in 2021.
This season’s broadcast slate will include the All-Star Jamboree against Walker this Friday, all 10 DSHS regular season games and every playoff game.
Broadcasts will air on Family Radio-91.9 FM-Baton Rouge, at 6 p.m. on game nights. All broadcasts can also be heard on the Internet at JonFineProductions.com (click Listen Live on the Denham Springs Football PBP page).
Mario Jerez will be the play-by-play announcer for the Jackets, taking over for Josh Ward, who is on a one-year sabbatical. Jerez will be joined by former Denham Springs High athlete and assistant football coach Mitch Covington as the color commentator.
Fine will contribute to the pre-game, half-time and post-game programming.
The “Sport-N-Center Jackets Warm-Up” will feature an interview with DSHS coach Brett Beard conducted by Mario Jerez, while Fine will speak with a prominent Denham Springs community and/or sports figure. Jerez and Covington will preview that night’s game.
The “North Oaks Health System Half-Time Report” will include Fine interviewing another Denham Springs personality, while Jerez and Covington will provide a recap of the first half and a look ahead at the second half of action.
The “Ralph Sellers Chevrolet Post-Game Show” will feature an extensive game recap, final stats and a look ahead.
When Denham Springs picks up a first down, they’ll achieve a “Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill First Down”, and all guest interviewees will receive a gift certificate from Buddy’s Bar B Q.
For more information on Denham Springs High sports programming and Jon Fine Productions, please visit JonFineProductions.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.