The way Micah Harrison sees it, he’s had the chance to help build some pretty special football experiences on the junior high and high school levels, and he’s prepared to do the same in college.
Harrison, who just wrapped up his football career at Denham Springs High, committed to Centenary College on social media Friday.
“I’ve been playing football since I was like five, and once fifth grade hit, I thought this would be pretty fun to play on the next level,’” Harrison said. “I always knew. I always believed in myself and the people around me that helped me get to where I want to go. It was never a non-belief that I had. I just always knew it was going to happen somehow.”
All in🤞🏾🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/YnE5dRwNk0— Micah Harrison (@football_micah) December 23, 2022
Denham Springs coach Brett Beard said Centenary got a steal in Harrison, who is 5-feet, 7 inches and weighs 165 pounds.
“I told those guys as they came in that I think he’s a D-I player in a D-III body, and if he falls that far, he’s going to be a program-changing player for whoever lands him,” Beard said. “The kid is a special player. The day and age of the (NCAA Transfer) portal in college athletics and kids redshirting and being developed for two or three years before they become an All-American or what not, seem to kind of be dwindling away. Micah’s one of those guys that 15 years ago probably would have been signed with an opportunity to grow and develop, but with the portal and the way things are in college athletics, all you’re asking for is your kids, that if they love football enough, to be given an opportunity to where they can go prove their worth and show them what they can do and then go from there.”
Harrison’s commitment capped a big week for the Denham Springs football program as quarterback Reese Mooney signed with Liberty University, while running back Ray McKneely committed to Memphis.
Centenary, located in Shreveport, announced last November it was reinstating football after a more than 50-year absence, with the Gents scheduled to begin play for the 2024 season. The school hired Byron Dawson as head coach in March and added Keondre Wudtee and Anthony Savino as assistant coaches in July.
“It seems like it’s a repeating thing on each level,” Harrison said. “I went to a junior high not really known for being good at football, and we built that up, and then in high school, coming in with a new coach, we struggled the first year, and then we built that up to what we accomplished in these last two years. It can be the same thing on this next level in college, so it’s nothing new to me. I’ll just handle it the way I always do, just keep working hard and depend on my teammates.”
After this season, Wudtee reached out to Harrison, leading to an offer.
“I went up there for a visit, and I just loved it,” Harrison said. “There are a lot of good people, and it’s a really great environment. Coach (Dawson) is well-known in the football world. It’s just a great environment, and I like the vision of where they’re seeing everything going with it. There’s a lot that I like.”
“They’re building it from the ground up, and to see how they’re taking pieces from all around the state and all around the surrounding areas to make it back to where it (the program) was,” Harrison continued. “I just liked the vision of how they’re trying to do it and using players to get other players. I like that. I like how they’re doing that.”
Harrison led the Yellow Jackets with 56 catches for 680 yards and four touchdowns with 16 carries for 56 yards as a senior, earning second-team All-District 5-5A honors at receiver.
“They talked to me about being that slot guy, and I don’t have any problem with that,” Harrison said. “That’s what I work on the most, but I’m sure eventually at some point, I’m probably going to be worked in at running back.”
Beard said Harrison’s versatility is a plus heading to the next level.
“Micah’s a special athlete,” Beard said. “He’s a special talent. He’s a kid that can run in between the tackles. He can play in the slot, and he can play out wide. He can run routes. He can catch the football. He’s like a little slot receiver that can do it all.”
“I think he’d be deadly in the return game as well,” Beard continued. “He’s just a kid that needs the football in his hands. You still don’t know if you ever got him enough touches (at DSHS), but you know what? He had the make the most of his opportunities, and I think he did a pretty good job with that. You had a bunch of dudes that deserved to touch the football, so we could only get so many touches to everybody. I thought he did a great job for us when he had that opportunity, and I look for him to continue to do it at the next level.”
Harrison said he’s looking forward to the opportunity that’s in front of him.
“Opportunity is everything,” he said. “I’m excited. I’m honored, and I’m blessed. I just want to thank everybody who invested in me and helped me get to where I’m at and where I’m going.”
