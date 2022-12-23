DSHS-St. Amant Micah Harrison

Denham Springs' Micah Harrison picks up yardage against St. Amant.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Bacigalupi

The way Micah Harrison sees it, he’s had the chance to help build some pretty special football experiences on the junior high and high school levels, and he’s prepared to do the same in college.

Harrison, who just wrapped up his football career at Denham Springs High, committed to Centenary College on social media Friday.

