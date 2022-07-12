Sometimes things have a way of working themselves out, and for Denham Springs High’s Reese Mooney, that appears to be the case.
Mooney announced his commitment to Liberty University on social media last week, giving him a chance to live out a childhood dream as he’ll be coached by former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze at Liberty.
“It’s kind of surreal because I get to play with the coach I’ve always wanted to play for since I was nine years old,” Mooney said. “I was in the backyard all the time acting like I was playing for him and everything, and now it’s going to be reality.
“I feel like all my hard work’s starting to pay off, but I couldn’t have done it without my team and everybody else that’s been with me through this process. It feels pretty good to know where I’m going to school, and now I’m not de-committing again,” Mooney said with a laugh.
Committed! Locked in!! No looking back.
Mooney originally committed to Vanderbilt in November but re-opened his recruiting process in May.
“I just didn’t think that it was the spot for me, and they wouldn’t let me play baseball and football, and that’s something I really wanted to try my freshman year,” Mooney said. “It’s a cool place, cool area, really nice city. Great people over there, great coaches.
“I just wish them all the best in the future,” Mooney continued. “I’ll still maybe keep up with them every once in a while, but my sights are on Liberty and Liberty only.”
Mooney said Liberty didn’t let up in its pursuit of him.
“They kind of stuck out with me the entire time,” Mooney said. “I kind of wish I would have picked them earlier. I was still committed to Vanderbilt, and they were still calling me all the time and just talking to me about everything and kind of giving me that home feel, and then when I got to campus for my official visit, I was just blown away.”
“It’s a really big area,” Mooney continued. “Lynchburg (Virginia) was an awesome city. Mountains everywhere, waterfalls going into the campus. The campus is not too old. I think it’s been around since 1971, a lot of history goes around it. The people there are just awesome, incredible people, and the administration’s also great too.”
Maybe the biggest drawing factor for Mooney is that Liberty is going to allow him to play football and baseball.
“It’s been a dream since I was a little kid to kind of just play college baseball and football, but just to play a college sport at the Division I level, that’s been my main goal,” Mooney said. “I see guys on TV play and stuff like that, and I’m like, ‘Man, I want to be like that one day.’ I’ve worked my butt off to get to this point where I’m at, but like I said earlier, I’m not done with anything right now. I’ve still got to go earn the starting job up there.”
Another part of the equation for Mooney is the relationship he’s built with Freeze and Liberty co-offensive coordinator Kent Austin during the recruiting process.
“I’m part of their family,” Mooney said. “That just means a lot just coming from guys like that that I looked up to when I was little. They wanted me to come play in their program. That means a lot.”
Mooney said he’s also looking forward to playing under the coaching duo of Freeze and Austin.
“I love the offense that they run,” he said. “It’s very quarterback friendly. The offense that they run, Coach Freeze wants to put up 60 points every game. He doesn’t really care what the score is or what team they’re playing. He just wants to dominate everybody and roll everybody off the field. I like that about it. I like his demeanor of how he approaches the game. I feel like I can take my game to another level with Coach Austin …”
“I feel like if I’m playing for Coach Austin and Coach Freeze, I feel like I can go as far as I want to playing quarterback,” Mooney continued.
It’s that growth Denham Springs football coach Brett Beard said he’s looking forward to seeing from Mooney.
“Very proud of his growth as a player and teammate through his adversity and one thing I’ve always said is great things happen in this game to guys that respect the game and do great through adversity,” Beard said via text. “He has excelled at that on top of his craft as a QB and because of it he is being rewarded with something so special, an opportunity to get your college degree for free and play ball. I can’t wait to watch his continued growth as a player and teammate and ultimately on to the next level where he can be so successful. He represents our program at a high level and I’m very excited for what he brings to us.”
Mooney, who said Liberty and UAB were the final two schools he considered, said his plan is to graduate high school early so he can get to Liberty and begin learning the program’s offensive schemes. He admitted he’s got his sights set on playing in the NFL in the future.
In the meantime, Mooney said he’s focused on some lofty goals heading into his senior year with his Denham Springs High teammates.
“I’ve been with them since I moved here in fifth grade from Mississippi, and they kind of took me in,” Mooney said. “This team has been my guys since day one. Just winning a state championship with them and having that time with them, that will just be a surreal moment for all of us because that’s what we’ve been working for our entire lives together as a team, kind of dreaming of the high school state championship ring on our finger.”
