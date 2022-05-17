It appears the recruitment of Reese Mooney is back on.
The Denham Springs High quarterback, who committed to Vanderbilt in November, posted a Tweet Tuesday night reflecting his recruiting process is active again.
The Tweet reads:
‘100% open’ and is followed by a statement from Mooney:
‘First off I want to thank Vanderbilt and all of its coaches especially Coach Lynch for giving me the opportunity to be a part of such a great university. They are first class all around there. But after lots of discussion with my family and my coaches I have decided it is best for myself and family that I reopen my recruitment process.’
100% open pic.twitter.com/BbcrMbPqKy— Reese Mooney (@ReeseMooney1) May 18, 2022
Mooney, who will be a senior next season, broke his ankle during a game in September and used the injury as motivation.
“When he told me my season was over, I cried and did all that, but I just looked at the bright side,” Mooney told The News at the time of his commitment to Vanderbilt. “It could have been something worse, so I’ll be back next year and be a better teammate and become a better leader.”
He said a plate and seven screws were inserted to repair the break, and he was able to return to athletics in the spring as a member of the DSHS baseball team as the squad’s starting shortstop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.