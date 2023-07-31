DENHAM SPRINGS – It’s July, but Denham Springs football coach Brett Beard couldn’t complain about his team’s first official workout Monday in preparation for the upcoming season.
“I thought it was a great beginning to the year,” Beard said. “You’re going to have some mental mistakes. You’re going to have some little breakdowns here and there. It was a long weekend. It’s day one. We’re human. We’re going to make some mistakes as we get back into our routine and our rhythm. I was really pleased with the effort, really pleased with the energy. I thought the kids came excited to learn.”
“These kids really are excited, and you could see it in their play,” Beard continued. “We looked faster today. You could see after a little break, you look faster. It’s an exciting time to come back and kick off this year after the year we had last year. We’ve got some youth and some inexperience, which is going to make this year a lot of fun.”
The Yellow Jackets got an early start Monday, reporting at 6:30 a.m. for meetings, followed by practice and weightlifting, a schedule Beard said is set up by design.
“They’ve been in that early morning routine all summer long, so instead of just changing up that routine and dealing with the afternoon heat or the afternoon thunder showers, we’ll go ahead and go in the morning and continue that routine and keep them there until school starts,” Beard said.
The Yellow Jackets advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time since 1985 last season, and the biggest challenge for the DSHS coaching staff is replacing a senior class that featured over 30 players.
“We’ve got a lot of kids that are going to be fresh faces,” Beard said. “You graduate that big a senior class with that many kids that played and started and played a significant amount, sometimes when I talk about being young, it’s not necessarily we’re sophomores with a sprinkling of juniors. We’re young just inexperience-wise. We’ve got a lot of seniors that are going to be new starters that have paid their dues and waited their time.”
Beard said the coaching staff has embraced that challenge.
“Sometimes years like this can be as successful or as much fun as years past because you get to see these fresh faces,” Beard said. “You get to see these kids in new times in their playing career. It’s exciting to watch the growth from where they’ve been to where they are now when now their number is called and let’s see if they can go compete and get the job done.”
The Yellow Jackets will continue in helmets this week, and Beard said that may be a plus for the team given its overall inexperience heading into the season.
“This is one of your longer weeks just because it does get boring,” Beard said. “It does get monotonous because there is only so much you can do in helmets. But again, we’ve got so many kids that have to learn that really the mental side of the game in some situations that we can comfortable in just helmets.”
Beard said one of the focal points for the Jackets is on the offensive line, where the team lost its top six players from last season.
“The future is bright for our o-line, but we’ve got to go through this growing phase,” Beard said. “It’s hard to get a gauge on them without pads on, but the biggest thing is, when we put pads on, they can play fast and aggressive because they know what they’re doing. We’ve just got to get to that point.”
Denham Springs will move to shells (helmets and shoulder pads) early next week then don full pads late next week in preparation for hosting Woodlawn in scrimmage action Thursday, August 17.
“I like where we’re at,” Beard said. “It’s time to put last year in the rearview mirror. You can’t forget where you’ve been because you have to grow that and learn from it, but an unsuccessful year isn’t going to necessarily not be making it to the quarterfinals, but you’ve got to grow. Not every program makes it to the quarterfinals every year. Of course, it was a rarity here being the last time was 1985, but that is the expectation and the standard. With the experience and the youth, it’s going to be a lot of fun to watch these kids compete at a high level for Denham Springs and kind of see where we get and go with them. It’s a fun group, so I’m excited to compete with them.”
