Denham Springs Football Practice 1

Denham Springs football practice on Monday at Yellow Jacket Stadium.

DENHAM SPRINGS – It’s July, but Denham Springs football coach Brett Beard couldn’t complain about his team’s first official workout Monday in preparation for the upcoming season.

“I thought it was a great beginning to the year,” Beard said. “You’re going to have some mental mistakes. You’re going to have some little breakdowns here and there. It was a long weekend. It’s day one. We’re human. We’re going to make some mistakes as we get back into our routine and our rhythm. I was really pleased with the effort, really pleased with the energy. I thought the kids came excited to learn.”

Denham Springs High football coach Brett Beard discusses the Yellow Jackets' first day of practice for the upcoming season.
Denham Springs football practice 2

Denham Springs High defensive linemen go through a drill during Monday's practice at Yellow Jacket Stadium.

