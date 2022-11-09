DENHAM SPRINGS – This isn’t the same Denham Springs High football team that made the playoffs last season, and that’s something Yellow Jackets coach Brett Beard is hoping works in his team’s favor as the postseason begins.
No. 9 Denham Springs hosts No. 24 Covington to open the Division I non-select playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday.
“The biggest thing is you get an opportunity to dance,” Beard said. “That’s what you want. You want to put yourself in position to get into the playoffs, win a state championship. After last year, this is nothing new to these kids. Their excitement level, their energy is already at a high. They know what this is about. They know what this means. They know after last year’s round two loss, what that felt like. They felt like they grew a lot from that and learned a lot about themselves from that and definitely want it. I’m just excited for our kids to have an opportunity to be with these seniors at least one more time.”
Denham Springs (8-2) is coming off a 20-6 win over Walker last week in the first game in the new Yellow Jacket Stadium. DSHS got three safeties in the game on snaps into the end zone, including one for the first points in the new stadium.
Beard said the significance of getting the first points in the new stadium on the defensive side of the ball wasn’t lost on him.
“That’s for Smitty, man,” Beard said, referring to former DSHS defensive coordinator Brian Smith, who died last year after battling cancer. “He was here at the beginning of this (stadium) process, and here we are close to the end and defense gets the first points in the new stadium that he helped me design.”
Meanwhile, Ray McKneely rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, while Cam Kelly had 19 carries for 103 yards. McKneely scored the first touchdown in the new stadium, but Beard said the biggest focus for the team heading into the postseason is finishing drives.
“I think the biggest thing right now, this week we’re going to make some people compete and try to get a spark offensively,” Beard said. “We left a lot on the field Friday night. We made some crucial mistakes Friday night that stalled some drives. We get in between the 20s, we’re pretty good, but man, that red zone is eating us alive right now, and some of it’s self-inflicted. That’s on us to figure out as coaches, and these guys have got to do their jobs, but we’re looking for that spark. We’re going to make some people compete this week and see if we can’t figure out who that guy is who’s going to be that spark.”
Beard said that competition will take place across the board.
“It’s everywhere,” he said. “The biggest thing, in our program, if you’re ever comfortable, you’re not in a good spot. I want you uncomfortable where you’re constantly competing. If you’re comfortable, you’re not at your peak to compete … If you’re uncomfortable and you’re a competitor, it’s going to bring out the best in you, and you’re only going to get better. Now’s do or die, so we don’t have time to wait around. If you’re comfortable, you better get uncomfortable, and you better be ready to compete at a high level every day and every snap and every rep in that weight room.”
Beard praised the play of the Yellow Jackets against Walker.
“I thought our play from our nose guard started everything in the middle no matter who that was, whether it be Porter Gibson, Tyler Kimble, Caden Davis. It’s physical and it’s nasty in there, and it can put a little pressure on that center, and that’s what they did. They put a little pressure on them. They got physical, which is what I love to do in the trenches. I thought defensively, starting from the inside out, we were pretty good. I couldn’t be more proud of their efforts, and the best thing about them is they came in (Sunday) ready to get better, ready to clean it up, and they’re ready to move forward.”
Covington comes in with a 5-5 record, something Beard told his team it can’t get caught up in.
“With Covington, traditionally, if you go back and look at them in the playoffs, they get really hot at this time, and that’s exactly what I told them,” Beard said. “I said it doesn’t matter where they play. It doesn’t matter who they play. They get hot at this time. (Covington coach Greg) Salter and them do a great job getting those kids ready to play and getting them confident. The boys are going to be ready to play. We can’t give anybody life. We’ve got to start fast and put a little pressure on them and do our job.”
The Lions had five turnovers in a 28-14 loss to Mandeville last week, and Beard said Covington’s offensive line is similar to Dutchtown’s. Brandon Coakley is the Lions’ quarterback.
“I’m excited to see our d-line match up with them,” Beard said. “We’re going to take our little wrinkles here and there, some adjustments here and there just to kind of give them something they haven’t seen – move some people around, nothing people don’t know you’re going to do in the playoffs just to really give them fits. We’re going to try to create some chaos and see what we can do and let our guys play.”
Covington’s defense is led by linebacker Bryce Blackwell.
“He’s a kid that kind of fits right into those linebackers we’ve seen all year …,” Beard said. “He’s another guy that’s going to give us fits if we’re not prepared for him.”
