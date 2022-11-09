Denham Springs vs Walker football 11-04-22

Football teams from Walker High and Denham Springs High square off in a district clash on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

 David Gray | The News

DENHAM SPRINGS – This isn’t the same Denham Springs High football team that made the playoffs last season, and that’s something Yellow Jackets coach Brett Beard is hoping works in his team’s favor as the postseason begins.

No. 9 Denham Springs hosts No. 24 Covington to open the Division I non-select playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday.

Denham Springs High football coach Brett Beard discusses hosting Covington in the opening round of the Division I non-select playoffs Friday.

