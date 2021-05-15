Brett Beard has one season under his belt as the Denham Springs High football coach, but it’s almost like the Yellow Jackets have hit the re-set button heading into Saturday’s spring scrimmage with East Ascension.
“Our biggest thing was kind of getting back to the basics,” said Beard, whose team hosts EA at 10 a.m. “This is something we did not have together last year, and because of it, it think it hurt creating an identity and a physicality to our game that we wanted to create. In spring ball, we really intensify. We get after it. We push each other. We press each other. We fight each other and we just get physical. We try to get a lot of live reps, a lot of live situations throughout the course of these nine practices gearing up for EA, and through that, we create that identity, and we get comfortable playing the game at a high speed and a physical brand of football and kind of getting back to those old Denham Springs ways. That’s really been our biggest focus point is just getting back to the basics, being able to play fast, play aggressive and kind of put that sting back into us.”
Beard pointed out that the Yellow Jackets’ core group of players will be juniors, but the majority of them are veterans.
“In a normal year, we would think, man, we’re going to be really young with all these juniors playing,’” Beard said. “Well, we’re not, because they all played as sophomores, so that’s exciting.”
Among those veterans is quarterback Reese Mooney, who started for the team in a handful of games last season.
“He’s just a kid that needs to play,” Beard said. “He needs to be put in the fire and be tested with kids in a different color (uniform). He’s got to play the game so he gets more and more comfortable.”
Beard also praised the work put in by running back Ray McKneely and receiver Camron Eirick during the offseason and spring and said the key for the Yellow Jacket offense is getting more reps together as a unit.
“Ray has really bulked up in the offseason,” Beard said. “He’s gotten faster. He’s gotten stronger as he continues to grow up. I’m really excited to see him tote the rock for us.”
“(Eirick) has really grown in the offseason,” Beard continued. “He’s probably been one of the brightest spots that we’ve had just as far as being a complete 180. The guy’s bought in to being a student-athlete. He’s got it together in the classroom. He got it together in the weight room this offseason, and because of that, his play has elevated, and that’s what I’m excited to see him do in some more live action.”
Beard said the Yellow Jackets are also getting back to basics on defense this spring.
“One of our big things last year was that we just tried to do too much,” he said. “I think coaching-wise we tried to do too much, and I think kid-wise, they all wanted to run around and go make the play and do too much and not really understanding the fit and the job and the task at hand. That is something I’ve watched grow over these last eight or nine days together. Our coaches have done a phenomenal job getting them put together, buying in, and now they’re kind of flying around with a little attitude. Because they’re more comfortable, they’re able to play a lot more comfortable and play a lot more aggressive and a lot faster.”
Beard said defensive end Alex Chandler, defensive back Jordan Reams and others have put together solid springs, while linebackers Hayden Rushing, Jed Cambre and Jude Horne have shown growth since last season. Porter Gibson, Dylan Watson and Chris Thomas have also stepped up this spring.
“It’s been so much fun to watch them mature and grow and get a real offseason and then to watch them turn it into a football player and going to do what we’re asking them to do,” Beard said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for these kids for what they’ve been through, have stuck with it and continue to just grow and embrace everything we’re trying to do here.”
Additionally, the Yellow Jackets added former Walker defensive coordinator Chris Womack to the coaching staff.
“I think he’s a steal for us,” Beard said. “He’s been a great fit. He’s fallen in and going to be a co-defensive coordinator with coach (Brian) Smith and kind of tie the back end to the box and do some great things for us. We’re staying with the same (scheme). Coach Womack’s come over and brought some great ideas with him but has really done a phenomenal job getting these DBs to play with a confidence and with a physicality that we didn’t have last year.”
Beard said Saturday’s scrimmage will allow the coaching staff to have “teaching tools” heading into the summer, but it will once again come down to basics.
“I just want to see these kids compete and be physical,” he said.
