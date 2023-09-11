DENHAM SPRINGS – The Denham Springs football team has its first win of the season, but Yellow Jackets coach Brett Beard is keeping things in perspective.
“There’s just a lot these kids have to be around and get comfortable with, and really, so far to the naked eye, we’ve had an unsuccessful year between the jamboree, week one, week two, but realistically, we’ve had a successful year to this point because there’s growth every week,” Beard said. “There’s a change in our kids’ mentality and the look in their eyes, which is critical with a young, inexperienced group like we have. It’s not like we’ve never been here before. These kids have just got to learn how to play the game at this level, and it just takes time. We’re excited about what they’ve done to this point.”
Denham Springs is coming off a 44-0 win over Glen Oaks and hosts Liberty Magnet on Friday at 7 p.m.
“It always feels better after a win, but you’ve got to learn what exactly our victories are going forward, refocus on why we do this and continue to grow,” Beard said.
Carson Burrell started at quarterback for DSHS against Glen Oaks with Da’Jean Golmond also seeing action against the Panthers. Burrell was 3-for-8 for 27 yards and an interception, while Golmond was 4-for-6 for 47 yards.
Beard expects Jerry Horne to return at quarterback this week after nursing a sprained ankle, but he said the team’s other quarterbacks could also see some playing time after their efforts last week.
“Jerry’s going to be back, but I think you can’t ignore what we can do with Golmond and those guys with those legs in the backup quarterback role,” Beard said. “I think there’s going to be packages for those dudes as well because they do run some of our read game a little better than others. Jerry, it’s to be determined whether he can run it or not like we need it run.”
Against Glen Oaks, RJ Johnson finished with 74 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries, all in the first half, while Hudson Byers had Byers had three carries for 23 yards and two catches for 27 yards with two touchdowns.
“I do think that the offensive guys have really worked their tails off to figure out exactly what direction we needed to go and who we wanted to be,” Beard said. “We had to learn some things early on. We thought we wanted to open it up a little more, and we’re starting to rein that back in, and you’ve got to go back to the old formula of run the football and play dang good defense to win football games. We’re kind of circling back around to that and finding an identity. We’ve got three quarterbacks, we think, with Jerry healthy that can run, so we’re going to do a little more work with getting this quarterback involved in the run game and make you have to account for him.”
Beard once again praised the DSHS offensive line and coaching staff in preparing to face Glen Oaks.
“The offensive staff, I thought they did a better job really looking at the details of how we wanted to communicate across the front, which made their lives a little bit easier so our O-line got to play faster,” Beard said.
The Yellow Jackets held Glen Oaks to minus 51 yards of total offense and two first downs – one on a 10-yard run and another on a penalty.
“I thought defensively, we tackled better this week than we did Week 1,” Beard said. “That’s going to happen too. That’s just playing, seeing the speed of the game, and the speed of the game under the lights is completely different than Monday through Wednesday at 3 o’clock on the practice field.”
Beard also praised the play of kicker Sam Hernandez.
Liberty Magnet (1-1) is coming off a 7-6 win over Catholic-Pointe Coupee after a 32-0 loss to Southern Lab to open the season.
“A big, physical offensive line with some skill guys that can go,” Beard said. “I like both quarterbacks they’re using. One does some things better than the other, but both of them kind of put you in conflict.”
“Defensively, I’ve always liked the way their linebackers played,” Beard said. “I loved the two linebackers they had last year, and it looks like they’ve got two really good ones again this year. I think they’re going to be a much-improved football team.”
“I think they’re doing a good job of covering up for those middle linebackers, letting them roam and play,” Beard continued. “It’s a good football team. It’s going to be a great test and the most important game of the year because it’s the next one.”
Heading into Friday’s game, Beard’s mantra for his team so far this season hasn’t changed.
“I still think the challenge is us,” he said. “I still think that our guys have got to continue to get confidence, continue to execute, (get) confidence in playing the brand of football that we’re instilling … along with the tasks and job we're asking them to do. Liberty’s going to be a great test, but I think the test really is with us right now. It’s still early in the year with guys that just need to play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.