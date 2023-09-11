Denham Springs-Glen Oaks Football Zachery Williamson

Denham Springs' Zachery Williamson applies pressure against Glen Oaks.

DENHAM SPRINGS – The Denham Springs football team has its first win of the season, but Yellow Jackets coach Brett Beard is keeping things in perspective.

“There’s just a lot these kids have to be around and get comfortable with, and really, so far to the naked eye, we’ve had an unsuccessful year between the jamboree, week one, week two, but realistically, we’ve had a successful year to this point because there’s growth every week,” Beard said. “There’s a change in our kids’ mentality and the look in their eyes, which is critical with a young, inexperienced group like we have. It’s not like we’ve never been here before. These kids have just got to learn how to play the game at this level, and it just takes time. We’re excited about what they’ve done to this point.”

Denham Springs High football coach Brett Beard discusses the Yellow Jackets' win over Glen Oaks and hosting Liberty Magnet on Friday.

