DENHAM SPRINGS – While Denham Springs High’s Kaydon Berard may have never had the desired measurables of that of a prototypical college defensive end, the senior more than measured up in an area most college recruiters admire.
“I guess you could say I played with heart and with a chip on my shoulder which they loved,” Berard said. “They liked that I played with a high motor and that I was relentless to the football.”
That’s wasn’t always the easiest quality to maintain on the field during a senior season that was filled with its share of adversity, but that didn’t deter Berard from giving his all and performing for not only his team, but interested college coaches as well.
Despite a disappointing 1-9 final season in DSHS' purple and gold, there was a silver lining after all for Berard who committed to play football at Delta State University following a weekend visit to the Cleveland, Miss. campus.
“When I talked to head coach (DSU’s Todd College) at end of visit, he said there may be guys bigger than me, some stronger and the one thing he could see was my heart,” Berard said. “I always desired to play college football. I was patient; maybe being overlooked made my drive and hunger even more.”
Since the sixth grade, where he first played football, Berard said the thought of being able to play beyond high school became a primary goal.
Seven years later, it became a reality where Berard, who also visited East Texas Baptist, found a home at Delta State, a Division II school with 3,800 students – a 4 ½ hour drive from home.
“I’ve always wanted to see how far I could go,” he said. “As the years went on, I started getting a little taller and a little faster. But over anything it’s been my heart and relentless pursuit to the ball that have helped me get here. The taller guys may get the first look, but what people could see was the drive that I had. I played with a high motor and how I could lead a defense when it was needed most to make plays.”
Berard capped a high school career that included being a four-year starter, beginning as a fullback as a freshman, before switching to defense where he’s played both linebacker and defensive end.
Berard was named this past season first team All-Livingston Parish and second team All-District 4-5A after compiling 48 tackles with 21 of those being behind the line of scrimmage in nine games.
“I tried to play for the team, I was showing what I could do and helped my stock with schools that were still interested,” said Berard, who also throws the shot put and discus in track. “Even though my season wasn’t going the way I wanted it to, I didn’t give up and say, ‘forget football’. I was still going to play to win.”
Berard got an indication Delta State was interested after meeting last year with DSU defensive line coach/recruiting coordinator Chance Alberswerth. That relationship carried over to this season where Berard was extended an official visit and committed last weekend.
Berard believes his future position will be as a pass rushing defensive end where DSU, which finished with a 6-4 record, established a reputation for being aggressive 84 tackles for losses totaling minus-384 yards – including 27 sacks.
“I could see that I would fit best in that scheme because they like to send pressure off the edge and get sacks,” he said. “To elevate my game to where I want it, I felt like that’s the best fit for me.”
Berard felt like he was able to impress DSU’s coaches during his workout on the official visit, the result of a daily routine he’s maintained since the end of the season – rising by 4 a.m. to work out before school, attend class followed by either powerlifting or track practice before going to work until 10 p.m.
“I knew at the end of my season that it wasn’t going to be my last game playing football,” he said. “I’ve stayed in the gym and kept my body in shape. I did well in their workout. I just want to play. I just want to keep this fire going. Even though I’m not the biggest or strongest, it doesn’t matter if you can play.”
