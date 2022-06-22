WATSON – Live Oak football coach Blane Westmoreland and Denham Springs football coach Brett Beard are liking the progress they’ve seen from their teams thus far during 7-on-7 league play, and they got a little more Wednesday at Live Oak.
The Yellow Jackets scored once against Live Oak in the opening 20-minute period of the day while holding the Eagles out of the end zone.
“To compete, you’ve got to get better and compete,” Beard said. “After that time you put in from that following Wednesday to the next, you’ve got to get better. We’re seeing that. I liked the way we looked today. I saw some great things today that were a little better than last week that were better than the first week. You want to see some competition and these kids have a little fun. It’s a little more relaxed out here in 7-on-7. You’re not really getting too aggressive. You’re not hitting. There’s not a big crowd, the band, the cheerleaders and everything else. You can kind of relax, let your hair down and really focus on you. That’s ultimately what it’s about – these kids getting comfortable to play on Friday night.”
Meanwhile, Westmoreland is looking for faster starts from his team during the summer sessions after the Yellow Jackets scored on a pass from Reese Mooney to Ray McKneely on their first possession of the day.
“That’s something we’ve got to fix,” Westmoreland said. “Sometimes we just start slow. At the tournament at Southeastern, we started slow. We kind of started slow at ULL (Louisiana-Lafayette). Today was a little slower, but as that game (against DSHS) progressed, we picked it up. I think the offense started slow. I thought the defense played well.”
Mooney and Jerry Horne alternated possessions for the Yellow Jackets during the day, with Horne guiding DSHS to the Live Oak 15 before turning the ball over on fourth down after four straight incompletions.
“We’re going to let those guys compete,” Beard said of his quarterbacks. “Realistically, the little sophomore (Horne) was a freshman who won a playoff game. I think our goal as coaches, you have iron sharpens iron. The little sophomore quarterback can press the senior quarterback (Mooney), and the senior’s only going to get better, as well as the sophomore, who’s going to learn from the senior. To have those two out there competing against each other, the cream rises to the top. The best one’s going to win the job. The best one’s going to compete every day and get better every day, and that’s all you can ask for. You play a game to where you have to compete. You can’t be comfortable just sitting there at the top thinking it’s you and you only.”
The Eagles turned the ball over on downs, and Live Oak’s Josiah Harrouch intercepted Mooney on the first play of the next DSHS possession, but the Eagles were unable to take advantage of the turnover.
Live Oak’s Skyler Martin intercepted Horne to end the ensuing DSHS drive. Neither team was unable to score on its next possession, and the session ended when Rancher Miller intercepted Live Oak’s Sawyer Pruitt.
“I’ve charted every series they both had, which I told them finally today because of the way we started,” Beard said of his quarterbacks. “I wasn’t happy with the way we started, and I let it be known I’m charting everything you do and have been for three weeks now. I know everything you’ve done, so the best man’s going to win this job. Make it happen. I thought Reese had the better day today.”
“The big thing in 7-on-7 is just finish drives,” Beard continued. “It’s like I told people with 7-on-7, everybody knows I’m not a huge advocate for it, but there’s a place for it. My big thing is, we’ll play every body else’s game in 7-on-7, and we can make people play our game when it’s Friday night. But we’ve got to be able to do these things that we work on. It’s all part of the program and this team that we’re going to have, and we’ve got to be able to do it.”
Both teams found a groove in their second 20-minute session of the day, with Horne hitting McNeely on a 10-yard scoring pass against Belaire.
Maison Vorise followed with an interception in the end zone, setting up a 30-yard TD pass from Mooney to Andrew Goodwin. After a turnover on downs, Horne hit Cam’Ron Eirick on a 26-yard scoring pass
Meanwhile, Live Oak’s Harrouch and Jayshawn Marshall had interceptions against Loranger as Pruitt connected with Hayden Everett, Cam Crisp and Kaden Fritter on scoring passes.
Loranger scored once against the Eagles.
“We used today kind of really throughout as really an experimental day, moving some guys around on defense trying them in some new spots just seeing what’s going to give us the best look and then who really can go where,” Westmoreland said. “Granted, no one’s running the football, but it gives us the opportunity to be able to see if someone can cover, if someone can come up and rally and do their hips allow them to be able to even do it? I really liked our plan going into today to really just try to get as many kids into different spots as we could to really get a quality look at our guys.”
Against St. Michael, Martin had an interception, while Pruitt had a scoring pass to Everett, and Caden Jones had a touchdown pass to Bryson McKeithen.
“He’s a kid that I think we can play at multiple positions,” Westmoreland said of Jones. “He can play quarterback. He can play receiver. He can play tailback and go to defense. The kid’s an athlete.”
McKeithen caught a 40-yard TD pass from Pruitt against Belaire, but the Bucs answered with a long scoring pass. Pruitt later connected with Zach Morgan on a 10-yard TD pass on fourth down.
“Sawyer’s done a very good job of getting on the same page as his receivers and really driving that ball in there,” Westmoreland said. “Both of them – the receivers and the QBs – are really picking up the other one’s nuance and really building a quality relationship.”
A Brandon Jones interception set up a 17-yard scoring pass from Pruitt to McKeithen.
Mooney connected with Lionell Dawson on a 33-yard scoring pass against St. Michael, while Horne hit Micah Harrison on a 10-yard scoring pass on fourth down against the Warriors.
Mooney shook off an interception against Loranger to hit Goodwin on a 30-yard scoring pass.
Loranger scored on a short pass before Mooney hit Goodwin on a 40-yard TD pass.
The Wolves closed out the scoring with a 35-yard pass.
“I thought we played well today,” Beard said of his team’s defensive effort. “We’re still making a few mistakes, giving up a few plays. You saw that there in that last game more so than ever. That’s part of it. We’ve got young guys on the back end. (Da’Shawn) McBryde’s a returning starter, but only started the last few weeks (last season). Rancher Miller, who we have very high hopes for, very excited about, he hasn’t done it yet a whole lot. You’re going to make mistakes. That’s part of it. You’ve got to learn from it. You’ve got to get better from it. Every week, we’re getting better. We’re cutting those mistakes down, so there is growth.”
