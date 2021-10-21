As much as it would be nice to get caught up in the Denham Springs Live Oak rivalry, it’s more about just getting a win for both teams at this point in the season.
Both teams come in on two game losing streaks with the Yellow Jackets (3-3, 0-2) hosting the Eagles (4-2, 0-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Yellow Jacket Stadium.
“Every week in this district’s a tough week, a tough opponent, and we’re going to have to be prepared to play,” DSHS coach Brett Beard said. “We continue to figure out who we are and what we can do offensively and continue to grow the program. That’s really our focus. It’s just the next opponent that we’ve got to go compete against, play against and get the job done against.”
“We’ve never really been big on focusing on opponents and everything, but we’ve just got to get better and put a quality product on the field, so we’re really looking at ourselves and trying to do that for this Friday night,” Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland said.
Even in the losses, Beard, who led the Live Oak program for five years, said he’s found positives.
“Defensively, we’ve gotten a lot better,” he continued. “Last year was dang near the whole game or a half of football was a disaster that we struggled doing things, to now, we’re honing in on just trying to keep one or two drives away from us, focusing on doing our job and being where we’re supposed to be and trusting the guy next to us that they’re going to be where they’re supposed to be. When you build that wall defensively, you’ve got a chance to stop anything and everything thrown your way.”
For Westmoreland, the film from last week’s loss to Walker showed him the Eagles have some work to do.
“I saw a lot of missed assignments,” he said. “That was the disappointing thing, just missed assignments. When that happens, bad things are going to happen. A turnover here or there. A special teams turnover with a fumble and things. You can’t have that. It doesn’t matter who we’re playing, much less a district team. You can’t turn the ball over and miss assignments and plays be OK.”
“We’ve been working and getting back to the basics and communication and trying to get better there,” Westmoreland said.
Live Oak had 168 yards of total offense against Walker, but Westmoreland is hoping the team’s effort is a wake-up call of sorts for the remainder of the season.
“I don’t know if you want to call it a reset button,” Westmoreland said. “Maybe a reality check. Maybe a gut check for our guys to really see where we are as opposed to where we think we are. Obviously, you want to win every game you play, no matter if it’s a practice, scrimmage type deal, to a game.
“Maybe the reality check from this past Friday carries over,” Westmoreland said. “We’ve had a very good week of practice. The kids have gotten after it. They’ve responded well. Hopefully we’ll come out Friday on fire and ready to go.”
The obstacle for Denham Springs has been finding a groove on offense since quarterback Reese Mooney broke his ankle against Franklinton. Beard said the loss of tight end Andrew Goodwin (knee) has also been a blow to the DSHS offense.
“I think we’ve struggled to find an identity since we lost a guy that can throw a football and have had to kind of get creative looking at some different big formations, different people behind the center, but we all just have to do a better job,” Beard said. “We as coaches have to do a better job, the offensive staff has to do a better job, our o line’s got to do a better job, anybody at quarterback’s got to do a better job. They’ve got to accept the responsibility of the task at hand. They have to focus, and realistically, we all have to be better to get through our situation and to keep this thing on the tracks and keep it rolling in the direction we had it rolling in.”
In last week’s loss to Zachary, the Yellow Jackets had 99 yards of total offense for the second straight game, with Ray McKneely completing one pass for a yard to Ryder Wygant.
Meanwhile, Live Oak complete one pass against Walker for (minus six) yards, and Beard is expecting both teams to lean on their ground games again.
“We’re going to kick off at 7 and be done at 7:25,” Beard said with a laugh. “We were a different team with our quarterback, so things have changed. As coaches and as players, we have to accept that. We do play a little different brand of football now. I remember a couple of games this year, I looked down at my watch in the fourth quarter and saw it was 10 o’clock, and my initial thoughts were, ‘You can’t win many games like this. These are too long. This is not time management. This is not clock management,’ and that’s on me.”
Beard said the Yellow Jackets haven’t been finishing drives or capitalizing on turnovers.
But that doesn’t mean both coaches wouldn’t like to pass the ball on occasion.
“If we can get the run game going and then really do a better job of play action off of it, maybe doing a little more north south run game and hitting them in the mouth where they’re more aggressive in the box to where we can suck them up in the play action game,” Beard said. “I think anything like that that gives your quarterback a chance to make high percentage throws to get him comfortable, get those guys out in space and let them make some decisions, whether it be with their arm or with their feet. That’s our job as coaches to do.”
Beard spoke highly of the Eagles.
“I see the hard-nosed football program that Live Oak has become,” Beard said. “I know too, just like us, they’ve had some struggles, but I know how they’re wired, and my expectations for them have never changed even though I’m not there, and my expectations are they’re going to show up and play a physical game and they’re going to give us everything. I know one thing about Live Oak, they love beating Denham Springs, and I know they’re going to show up and play probably one of their best games they’ve played all year, if not the best. It’s going to be a hard fought battled.”
“I love their d line,” Beard said. “If (Aiden) Saunders (knee) is able to play, he’s been one of my all-time favorite players I ever coached, and I expect huge things out of him. I think a couple of skill guys they’ve got offensively are pretty good players. If we can’t contain them or keep them on lockdown, they’ll make some plays against us.”
“The biggest thing with them is I know what they’re going to bring mentally, and I know what, and I know how they’re wired,” Beard said. “It’s going to be a tough opponent. I’m excited to see the challenge our kids have ahead of them and excited to just play again, watch our kids compete again. The last couple of weeks really have been a lot of fun. You try to fix your woes against Central and Zachary, but realistically, our kids have given us everything. We’re playing a different brand of football right now. We’ve had some bad luck. We’ve got to continue just to press forward and move this program in the direction we’re moving it into and focus on us and being the best we can and know you’re going to read the benefits of that process.”
Westmoreland is also expecting the Yellow Jackets’ best effort Friday.
“They’re a very good football team, and they’re an even better football team when they have the quarterback not on the injured list,” he said. “I think they’re going to get after us. It’s going to be a high emotion game. It’s a big game for both communities, but once again, I think we’re both searching inside our locker rooms, Coach Beard and I, for our guys to step up and be ready to go.
“I think we’re both going to try to grind it out to see what we come up with,” Westmoreland said. “Their backfield is very good. (Ray) McKneely is good. Cam Kelly is good. It’s not like these guys are not prepared. They’re pretty good. They’ve got a good offense. They have a very good scheme, it’s just when you lose a major cog in the wheel, it throws you off balance. We’re dealing with that here. We’re both beat up. We’re both the walking wounded, so it’s going to be who can respond better.”
