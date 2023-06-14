Robert Graves 7-on-7 4

Action from last week's Robert Graves 7-on-7 League at Denham Springs High.

 Photo courtesy of Walker Martin

Heading into the second week of the Robert Graves 7-on-7 League, Denham Springs and Live Oak were looking for some growth from their programs from last week’s work, and both of them got what they were looking for.

“We’ve had two really good weeks,” DSHS coach Brett Beard said of Wednesday’s session at Denham Springs, which also included Parkview Baptist, Scotlandville and Belaire. “We’ve been really pleased with the growth and the effort coming off the sideline from Week 1 to Week 2. We’re still making some little mistakes. They’re growing pains when you go with a team that’s a little bit younger or inexperienced, but that’s why 7-on-7’s so critical for us this year. We’ve just got to get more reps against a kid in a different color and a different look. Every rep right now is so important and so critical. We’ve just got to hone in on us and get it cleaned up, but I’m really happy with these first two weeks – the way we’ve competed, the way we’ve come out with some energy, and we are getting better.”

Denham Springs football coach Brett Beard discusses the second week of Robert Graves 7-on-7 League play.

