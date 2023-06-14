Heading into the second week of the Robert Graves 7-on-7 League, Denham Springs and Live Oak were looking for some growth from their programs from last week’s work, and both of them got what they were looking for.
“We’ve had two really good weeks,” DSHS coach Brett Beard said of Wednesday’s session at Denham Springs, which also included Parkview Baptist, Scotlandville and Belaire. “We’ve been really pleased with the growth and the effort coming off the sideline from Week 1 to Week 2. We’re still making some little mistakes. They’re growing pains when you go with a team that’s a little bit younger or inexperienced, but that’s why 7-on-7’s so critical for us this year. We’ve just got to get more reps against a kid in a different color and a different look. Every rep right now is so important and so critical. We’ve just got to hone in on us and get it cleaned up, but I’m really happy with these first two weeks – the way we’ve competed, the way we’ve come out with some energy, and we are getting better.”
Meanwhile, Live Oak offensive coordinator Randell Legette, who filled in for Eagles coach Hutch Gonzales as he coached his son’s baseball team in World Series play, was pleased with the team’s progress, especially when it came to some teaching moments during the day.
“This is really a developmental process,” Legette said. “You’ve got to get guys in the right position. You’ve got to teach in order to do that. That’s our mindset moving forward as far as this (7-on-7) is concerned during the summer. We’re just here to get better.”
“I felt like we competed really, really well against some good talent, but again … it only matters on Friday night, so at the end of the day, we’ve got to continue to get better and work toward that. At the end of the day, you want to be able to come out here and compete, and I think we did a great job of that today.”
Denham Springs scored twice against Live Oak while holding the Eagles out of the end zone when the teams squared off during Wednesday’s action.
The Yellow Jackets scored on their opening possession against the Eagles, with Jerry Horne hitting Colton LeBeouf for 30 yards to the Live Oak 10. Three plays later, Horne hit Da’Shawn McBryde on a 5-yard touchdown.
Beard said the summer’s 7-on-7 sessions are key for Horne as he moves into the full-time starting role at quarterback.
“He’s getting better, but now you’re the starter,” Beard said. “There is no ‘well, I could start, or I can start, or I can beat out this guy or I should be starting over this guy?’ There’s no more of that. It’s time to get your mind right to be the dude, and it’s going to be a little bit tougher than it has been the last two years. Being young and having that to hold as an umbrella to kind of keep you protected, that’s over now. You have experience. You’re a junior. You’re an upperclassman. The time is now to get the job done.”
After forcing a turnover on downs, Denham Springs drove to the Live Oak 2 before turning the ball over on downs.
The Yellow Jackets forced another turnover on downs before Horne hit Josh Hogan for 25 yards to the Live Oak 20. Three plays later, Ty’lan Haynes hauled in a 15-yard catch to the Live Oak 5, setting up a scoring pass from Horne to Cam Brown on the next play.
“Ty’lan Haynes is really blowing up,” Beard said. “He’s really coming into himself and just becoming a dude that’s a complete player – running great routes, catching the football. He’s going to block when he ask him to block. He’s going to bounce around. He’s just going to give us a dude who’s really grown up.”
Beard said Haynes dealt with an issue with his vision, but things changed once he visited an optometrist.
“His confidence is through the roof,” Beard said. “He’s seeing things better than he ever has, and because of it, he can catch and play, and he’s having a great time. You see those guys, and when they start to grow and blossom, you can see them having a lot of fun.”
Denham Springs forced another turnover on downs before McBryde hauled in a 44-yard pass to the Live Oak 1 and dropped a pass in the end zone to end the session.
Against Belaire, Live Oak jumped out to a three-score lead as Cayden Jones hit Eli Hagans on a 9-yard score, followed by a two-point catch by Landry Smart.
Jack Peterson caught a 45-yard touchdown pass from Jones, and Hayden Ray made a one-handed grab on the two-point conversion.
“High-character guy, just wants to be the best at his position,” Legette said of Peterson. “He continues to work hard every day. He’s definitely an impact player for us. He had a heck of a day.”
Kingston Johnson hit Hagans on a 45-yard touchdown.
The Eagles’ Kade Whitehead and Jaden Lee had interceptions, while Johnson threw one against Belaire, which got a 45-yard scoring play late in the session.
Coming out of its ‘bye’ during the day’s work, Denham Springs turned the ball over on downs against Scotlandville, which scored on a 5-yard pass and got a 1-yard touchdown pass after the teams alternated empty possessions.
Horne hit Hogan on a 10-yard scoring pass before Scotlandville answered with a 35-yard scoring pass to close the session.
Horne also had a 10-yard scoring pass to Seth Bishop during Denham Springs’ work against Belaire, while Cooper Burrell had an interception for the Yellow Jackets.
“Defensively, I think we are seeing some great play by some dudes,” Beard said. “You were minus one of your top DBs (Rancher Miller) and still had fantastic day with a couple of young guys back there getting experience. Our guys have just got to play, and that’s the biggest thing … The little mistakes, those are easy to clean up, and they’ll be cleaned up in no time.”
Against Scotlandville, Live Oak’s Peterson hauled in a 45-yard scoring pass from Jones, who then hit Ray on the two-point conversion.
Scotlandville scored on a 45-yard pass, but Live Oak answered with a 3-yard touchdown pass from Jones to Hagans and a 45-yard scoring pass from Jones to Brayden Jones.
Scotlandville got a short touchdown pass on fourth down before Johnson hit Kaden Fritter on a 45-yard scoring pass.
Cullen Weller got an interception for the Eagles to end the session.
“It’s a developmental process, but you want to be able to create turnovers in the secondary,” Legette said.
Parkview scored four times against Live Oak, while the Eagles scored three times, highlighted by a pair of scoring catches from Peterson on throws from Cayden Jones and Johnson. Jones also had an interception against Parkview.
