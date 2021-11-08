They took different routes to get here, but three teams from Livingston Parish earned berths in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s football playoff field released Monday.
That means a District 4-5A rematch at No. 6 Central for Denham Springs, while Live Oak and Springfield and face long road tests to open the postseason.
Denham Springs, the parish’s highest seeded team at No. 27 in the 5A bracket, is in the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
“When you begin to put a program together and you try to get these kids believe not only in us, but themselves, it’s hard to get a group of guys to buy in a believe when you don’t ever make the playoffs,” DSHS coach Brett Beard said. “You know, what else are you working for? With the struggles this program has had in the past, this was a big goal of ours, and we’ve accomplished that. Now it’s our chance to go show the state what we can do.”
Meanwhile, Live Oak is the No. 31 seed in 5A after going 0-5 in district play after losing 13-12 to Central to end the regular season, but Eagles coach Blane Westmoreland said the team got some help to earn a playoff spot.
“We needed the stars to align and everything that we needed to happen happened,” said Westmoreland, whose team travels to face No. 2 Captain Shreve. “We just needed a lot of things to happen, and then we needed the teams we had played to get an extra win. Three of the four teams (LOHS got wins over) win. One of the four teams (Frederick Douglass) picks up a forfeit victory, so that gives us an additional point we weren’t accounting for. All the three teams that we need to lose, they lose, so it keeps us in (the playoffs).”
The playoff pairings were delayed a day so the LHSAA could hear an emergency appeal from Booker T. Washington on Monday morning. The appeal was denied, and BTW had to forfeit its first seven games of the season.
One of those forfeits came to Frederick Douglas, which Live Oak defeated 50 0earlier this season. Westmoreland said if the LHSAA would have ruled in favor of Booker T. Washington, the Eagles would have ended up the No. 32 seed and playing at Zachary.
In Class 2A, Springfield is the No. 28 seed and travels to face No. 5 North Caddo.
DENHAM SPRINGS AT CENTRAL
This isn’t the first time Beard has been a part of a district rematch in the playoffs, with Beard mentioning playing Central and Zachary in the postseason during his time as coach of the Eagles.
Central defeated Denham Springs 34-7 in early October.
“As fun as the playoffs are and going to look at different places and see different atmospheres and looking at the brands of football that are a little bit different all over the state, I stand by the fact that I think that 4fiveA is the best district in the state and the most competitive in the state,” Beard said. “We’re going to have to play a big-time game in round one, just like everybody, but it’s a more known game of football that we’re going to play, and all we’re doing is crossing the Amite River.”
LIVE OAK AT CAPTAIN SHREVE
The Eagles have made the playoffs every year since 2015, and Westmoreland said the team is looking forward to the postseason given its effort in the loss to Central.
“They’re excited for one more opportunity,” Westmoreland said. “A lot of them felt like Friday was it, because of course we were unaware of what was going on score wise. We didn’t know. At the end of it, they were obviously visibly upset because they were thinking that was it, and the way that it ended was a one-point loss to a district rival. They were unsure that we were going to get one more, so when we called them, they were really stoked.”
“Our kids want one more shot,” he said, while adding the program’s seniors have been to the postseason all four years of their high school careers. “It’s really good for our program. It’s good for our kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.