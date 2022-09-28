The Denham Springs High football team is 4-0 for the first time since 1995, but the challenges don’t get easier for the Yellow Jackets, who travel to face St. Thomas More at 7 p.m. Friday.
It’s a game DSHS coach Brett Beard wanted on the team’s schedule for a number of reasons.
“This year, this is two big-time teams about to lock horns,” DSHS coach Brett Beard said. “It’s going to be in an amazing place in an amazing atmosphere over at St. Thomas More with a team that’s coached by a hall of famer in Coach (Jim) Hightower. I picked this one because of the reputation of that program, how good they are. I wanted to put eyes on their offense, because I’ve always heard things about their offense and have loved what I’ve seen and I wanted to meet (Coach Shane Savoie) their offensive coordinator, and I wanted to meet Coach Hightower, and I want to go to a place like that that you have to get comfortable playing in if you want to win a state championship and ultimately have success. Really, there are a lot of things we’re going to get that’s going to be really good out of Friday night. We’re really excited about the opportunity and what we’re going to look like, how we’re going to play and what we’re going to come out of there with.”
Denham Springs is coming off a 28-20 road win over Franklinton in which special teams were key. Da’Shawn McBryde returned an onside kick 60 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to seal the win, and Caleb LeBlanc kicked two field goals.
Cam Kelly rushed for 194 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries, while Ray McKneely had 52 yards on seven carries as DSHS rolled up 340 yards of total offense. Reese Mooney was 6-for-13 for 87 yards with Lionell Dawson catching two passes for 48 yards to lead the receiving corps.
“Again, offensively, we put together some drives,” Beard said. “We get going. Like I told you, if you can get an offensive guy impatient, you’ve got a chance to stop them, and sometimes we get a little impatient. We might want to throw the ball a little more than we need to when you’re gaining seven or eight yards a pop, or we get to going and we’ll make some mistakes. We’ll turn the ball over, and just not finish those drives, and we did that again Friday night. We started a little slower Friday night with some drops and some missed alignments that put us in some bad spots – kind of who we are starting slow type mentality that I don’t want to say we had corrected because I don’t know if you ever have that corrected, just some nights you’re just more comfortable than others.”
The Demons scored on pass plays of 66, 50 and 64 yards as Zion Anders connected with Kelly Daniels on two touchdowns and Micah Hart on another.
“We gave up 20, and you could see we gave up some big plays, but the big plays weren’t blown coverages,” Beard said. “We had a couple of kids trip and fall, which is how they were able to get so wide open. He knew where he was going. He knew what to do. He just got tangled up and fell. Really, I was pleased to hold such and explosive offense to 20. They had two guys that could run and play receiver, and you’ve got the quarterback that could scare you with his legs. It’s a tough offense to defend. They struggled running the football, so that’s a big plus for us. In high school football, if you can run it, and you can stop the run, you’ve got a chance to win a lot of games.”
St. Thomas More is coming off a 49-28 loss to Catholic after the Bears scored 28 points in the second half, but Beard said that’s not an indicator of the program’s success.
“You see a program that knows what success is,” he said. “You see a program that knows how to play the game the right way – very disciplined, very hard-nosed. They do some great things offensively and defensively. You’ve got some great, talented guys that I like that I’ve enjoyed watching play the game.”
Sam Altmann threw for three touchdowns and 233 yards, and the Cougars had two turnovers last week.
“They’ve got two quarterbacks that are really good,” Beard said. “No. 17’s (Altmann) got the better arm, I think, but No. 13 (Matthew Gomez) can run a little better, so he adds a little dimension to their offense, but both can throw it. The receivers I’ve been most impressed with out of any position group. Like all of them, the receivers, I love the way they play. They make plays. They catch the football. They block. They run full speed whether they’re getting the ball or not, really disciplined, and I’ve enjoyed watching them. The o-line is very athletic, got a couple of big bodies, but very athletic and going to pull and be nasty.
“Defensively, they’re very sound,” Beard continued. “They’ve got a d-line that are such technicians and do a good job of their technique to where the linebackers can flow and roam and make the plays, and those guys make plays. Their safeties are carbon copies of our safeties. You’ve got one that looks like Da’Shawn and one that looks like Rancher (Miller), and they kind of play that way.”
Beard said it may take some adjustments for the Yellow Jackets to find a groove Friday.
“If we can just weather the storm … after each side has made some chess moves and set some things up without it being 14-0 or 21-7 … and keep it close to where the moves have been made and now you’re just letting your kids roam and play, then we can just find out for 48 minutes can we grind them out and lean on them and put them in a bad position? If we can just weather the storm and not make any mistakes that are critical mistakes, big turnovers, big penalties that put you way behind the chains … I’m excited about our opportunity.”
At this point in the season, Beard said the Yellow Jackets can’t get complacent after having success to start the season.
“You’ve still got to focus on getting a little bit better every day,” Beard said. “I’m not asking these kids to do something they can’t do. It’s nothing they can’t handle. The only thing that they’ve got to learn is to handle it with success, with that success, there are still mistakes that are made that have to be cleaned up and have to be addressed. Even though you’re winning, you still have to have an open mind and be coachable and you have to be tough. To continue to grow, you have to be tough, and that’s what we’re working on. We made some mistakes last week that are easily correctable. We still did some great things, but we’ve got to grow. We’ve got to keep rolling. It’s the old coaching cliché of move on to the next one and one at a time – that’s where we’re at.”
