DSHS-Live Oak Cam Kelly

Denham Springs' Cam Kelly (4) finds a running lane against Live Oak.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Bacigalupi

DENHAM SPRINGS – At this point in the season, it’s all about keeping things rolling along for the Denham Springs High football team.

The Yellow Jackets moved to 5-1 on the season after a 33-0 win over Live Oak to open District 5-5A play last week.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.