DENHAM SPRINGS – At this point in the season, it’s all about keeping things rolling along for the Denham Springs High football team.
The Yellow Jackets moved to 5-1 on the season after a 33-0 win over Live Oak to open District 5-5A play last week.
“As much as anybody loves a good rivalry game, and an LP rivalry game, I do,” DSHS coach Brett Beard said. “But sometimes it’s just good to get them in the rearview mirror. No doubt it’s better with a win, but there’s a lot of added pressure these kids put on themselves when you play these rivalry games because they know these kids so well and they’ve gone against them their whole lives.
“There’s a lot of emotions, of course, which I didn’t address a whole lot last week, nor was I going to, coming from Live Oak because it’s been three years now,” Beard continued. “We’ve moved beyond all that, but some have not. Those kids put a little pressure on themselves, and it’s good to get out of there with a win, and of course, it’s good to put that game in the rearview mirror and move forward.”
Denham Springs faces St. Amant at 7 p.m. Friday at Walker’s Wildcat Stadium in a homecoming game that was originally scheduled to be the first game at the new DSHS football stadium. The game, however, was moved because work isn’t complete on the stadium.
“Whoever scheduled this thing, that coach, they need to fire that guy,” Beard said while laughing. “The shorter (bus rides) are nicer, but it’s like anything. These kids can handle it. We’ve dealt with a lot worse here, and we’re getting real close to having a new, beautiful stadium, so we’ll continue to take these bus rides as long as we have to, and I hope those guys continue to work on their end and get us a stadium to play in where we don’t have to take a bus ride.
“A lot of love and appreciation for Walker to give us the opportunity to host games there and let us work around their schedule and get whatever we can so these kids can play, because ultimately that’s what’s most important is the kids playing,” Beard continued. “Walker’s been phenomenal so far and is going to help us a ton. Our job is to just have these kids ready to play, and their job is just to go play. It doesn’t matter where the green grass and white lines are, we’ve got to play.”
In last week’s game, the Yellow Jackets led 7-0 until getting a 31-yard touchdown pass from Reese Mooney to Micah Harrison and a 55-yard interception return for a touchdown by Da’Shawn McBryde within just over a minute of each other to swing the momentum in the Yellow Jackets’ favor.
“I did not expect to go in there and blow them out by any means, because I know how these games are played out,” Beard said. “I’ve been on them on both sides now. Kids get up to play these games, so you can throw the records out, and you can throw the history out. These rivalry games tend to bring out the best in teams, and I thought Live Oak did a great job. I thought their coaches did a great job. It was a typical Livingston Parish physical battle that went back and forth early on. Eventually some plays were made that kind of separated it, but I thought they did a great job.”
Ray McKneely added a 44-yard touchdown run, and McBryde had a 60-yard interception return for a touchdown on the game’s final play.
McBryde has six interceptions this season on what Beard called a ‘meteoric rise’.
“He’s still just a puppy when you start the year,” Beard said. “He’s only got two or three starts under his belt, and you get what you see with him, and that’s getting more and more comfortable every day, and or course, every game, and there’s a lot of growth, and the kid’s getting better every week, which is all you can ask of anybody is just to get a little bit better every week and work the process and love the process good or bad and just get better and do your job. You can see in his play, it's special right now.”
The Yellow Jackets played Mooney in the second half of last week’s game after Jerry Horne started at quarterback, and Beard said he’d like to get both playing time moving forward.
“… To have these two quarterbacks, both great warriors and quarterbacks that give us a chance to win football games, we’re in a unique position,” Beard said. “It’s OK to have a little bit of an off night because we can go to the other one. And then the other one can have an off night, and we can go back to the other one, but those two are going to have to compete every day, prepare as starters and be ready to go whenever their number is called. We look to play both of them. We’re going to try to play both of them every chance we get.”
The DSHS defense got the shutout against Live Oak but lost linebacker Jude Horne to a lisfranc injury in the process.
“You lose your brains of the operation and your leader,” Beard said. “Jude will arguably go down as one of the greatest captains to ever come through Denham Springs football – a two-year captain and really the glue and everything you want in every young man. The dude is a competitor. He gives us everything he’s got every opportunity he has. The locker room backs him and is wholeheartedly on board with him. That’s a huge blow, and thankfully we’ll have him still on the sideline with and still be a part of it. We might just give him a pair of Bike shorts and a whistle and see if he can coach at little bit.”
Beard said he’s looking at multiple players potentially filling Jude Horne’s spot after what could be a season-ending injury.
“That’s the dude that’s in the 11 out on the field that keeps it all together, so it’s going to be different, and we’re going to have to have some guys step up, and they’re going to have to step up big-time to fill those shoes,” Beard said.
St. Amant (3-3, 0-1) is coming off a 28-7 loss to East Ascension in which freshman Cooper Babin played quarterback. Beard said the Gators will run some wing-T principles along with run-pass options and said he’s been impressed with running back Joshua Morrise.
“I like the running back,” Beard said. “You can tell he’s a bowling ball. He’s a power back that’s going to run through you, that’s going to gain yards, and he’s going to run hard. They’re going to get physical up front. I think their two tackles are really good. I think the interior guys are good too, but I’m really impressed with the two tackles’ play. This game usually comes down to the most physical team, and it’s going to be won in the trenches. I’m really excited about the matchup there.”
Ends Dylan Carpenter and Peyton Anderson lead the St. Amant defense, and Beard knows Gators defensive coordinator Dwayne Thomassee will have his group ready to play.
“… They’re going to play fast, they’re going to play physical,” Beard said. “He’s going to put us in binds. He’s going to know everything about us. He’s going to make his moves, and we’re going to have answers – and he’ll have answers for our answers. I’m really excited about the chess game there that’s going to take place there within the game.”
