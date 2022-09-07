Heading into the second week of the season, it’s all about maintaining momentum for the Denham Springs High football team.
The Yellow Jackets picked up a 28-13 win over Mandeville last week and host Glen Oaks at 7 p.m. Thursday at Walker’s Wildcat Stadium.
“You’ve just got to be better every week,” Denham Springs coach Brett Beard said. “You’ve got to take your lessons from the week before. You’ve got to learn from the week before. You’ve got to get it cleaned up from the week before. Of course, when you have success and you win, it’s a little easier to carry over that momentum than when you lose. But we don’t forget the basics. We don’t forget the little things that we’ve got to clean up from the week before. You add that with the momentum, and you should get better every week.”
The Yellow Jackets practiced in the morning on Labor Day, which Beard said was a welcome workout for his team.
“We had a great one (Monday),” he said. “Sometimes in the morning practices, you beat some of the heat and you beat some of the weather. The kids like the morning. That’s the big thing. They ask for it. If they want it, and I give it to them, they know they better come with the energy and excitement that they’ve got to have. Of course it’s always a lot more fun to come in on Labor Day 1-0 and get back to work and go 2-0 and focus on Glen Oaks.”
Part of the cleaning up process for the Yellow Jackets is focused on turnovers after the team lost two fumbles against Mandeville.
“We still have too many turnovers,” Beard said. “We’ve got to finish drives. We’ve got to sustain drives. We finished some of the short-field drives the other night, then we come out at the half, and then we come out in situations where we’ve got to really come out and get going and have more than a three-and-out. We struggled on some of those drives.”
Beard said he was pleased with the Yellow Jackets’ play on defense and special teams. Da’Shawn McBryde and Cam’Ron Eirick had interceptions, while the Yellow Jackets converted a recovered fumble on the opening kickoff into a touchdown and Hayden Rushing blocked a punt which Eli Digirolamo returned for a touchdown, helping DSHS to a 14-0 lead.
“I really was happy to see our offense have success,” Beard said. “We’ve just got to do a better job putting it all together. It was early in the year. It was week one, so we’re going to have our problems, or we’re going to have our glitches, and it’s our job as coaches to get them fixed.”
Denham Springs quarterback Reese Mooney missed time against Mandeville with Beard saying after the game the injury is likely related to the broken ankle Mooney sustained last season.
“Reese was still hobbled again (Monday), so we’re going to be real smart with him and bring him along and just kind of see where he’s at mentally and physically,” Beard said. “We’ve got to get him healthy and in a good spot, so right now we’re going to lean toward Jerry (Horne) until (Mooney) is healthy.”
“We’re in a great spot to have those two quarterbacks,” Beard continued. “We really are. They’re both really great competitors and great quarterbacks for us to have, especially on the high school level. Of course, the one getting nicked up has hurt his game a little bit. We’ve just got to get him back to full strength, and however long that takes, we’ll take it.”
Glen Oaks scored a 20-16 win over Broadmoor in its season opener.
“It’s still early in the year and you don’t know a whole lot about them … but one thing you can see is they’re fast and they’re aggressive,” Beard said. “Their D-line is very aggressive and likes to get up field and be very attacking. The quarterback is a great little athlete. He likes to run it, and he likes to throw on the run. Any time you have an athletic quarterback, he poses a threat to you because you’ve got to account for that athlete.”
“We’ve got to do a better job playing assignment football,” Beard said of playing against the Glen Oaks offense. “We’ve got to do a better job being disciplined and staying in our rush lanes and understanding our assignments because that kid can break the pocket, and when he does, he can be elusive, and he can scare you.”
“Our kids, they come to work every day to get better,” Beard continued. “They’ve embraced that part of this process. I’m really excited to see how they play. I love watching them play. I wish we could play every day because I love watching them compete and play. Having a short week is fun because we don’t have to wait as long to watch them play again.”
