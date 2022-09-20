DSHS-Liberty Magnet Jed Cambre, Rancher Miller

Denham Springs' Jed Cambre (10) and Rancher Miller (32) close in on a Liberty Magnet runner.

DENHAM SPRINGS – Being 3-0 and coming off a shutout win is nice, but Denham Springs High football coach Brett Beard knows his team can’t be satisfied at this point in the season.

“I love where we’re at, don’t get me wrong,” Beard said. “I love the way we’re competing week in and week out. I love the way we’re coming to work every day. These kids are really honed in on going one at a time and getting a little bit better every day. You’ve got to fall in love with this process, because it’s not an easy game to play. You have a letdown one week, you’ve got to wait one week to play again. It’s not like some of the other sports where you’re playing two or three times a week and there’s a lot of stuff that sits on you. Our big thing now is we can’t have any letdowns. We’ve got to continue the growth, continue the process and just get better every week and continue to get more and more physical and more and more comfortable playing and starting fast. That’s kind of our focus.”

Denham Springs High football coach Brett Beard discusses Thursday's game at Franklinton.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.