DENHAM SPRINGS – Being 3-0 and coming off a shutout win is nice, but Denham Springs High football coach Brett Beard knows his team can’t be satisfied at this point in the season.
“I love where we’re at, don’t get me wrong,” Beard said. “I love the way we’re competing week in and week out. I love the way we’re coming to work every day. These kids are really honed in on going one at a time and getting a little bit better every day. You’ve got to fall in love with this process, because it’s not an easy game to play. You have a letdown one week, you’ve got to wait one week to play again. It’s not like some of the other sports where you’re playing two or three times a week and there’s a lot of stuff that sits on you. Our big thing now is we can’t have any letdowns. We’ve got to continue the growth, continue the process and just get better every week and continue to get more and more physical and more and more comfortable playing and starting fast. That’s kind of our focus.”
The Yellow Jackets travel to Franklinton at 7 p.m. Thursday, coming off a 31-0 win over Liberty Magnet in which the Yellow Jackets put up 370 yards of total offense.
Quarterback Reese Mooney went 9-for-12 for 70 yards and a touchdown to Micah Harrison.
“I thought offensively, it was probably one of our better games,” Beard said. “I think our quarterback play was a lot better. I think we all know when your quarterback play is better, that’s what’s going to make your offense go.”
The Yellow Jackets put up 285 yards on the ground, paced by Ray McKneely (23-136 yards, TD), Cam Kelly (16-97) and RJ Johnson (6-46, TD).
“I think my favorite thing that I saw was … RJ Johnson finally had a chance to get some varsity snaps and looked much like a man that we knew he was going to be, but it’s just so hard get him so many reps when you’ve got (Kelly and McKneely) in the backfield and other guys like that that have been here doing it, but we know the future’s bright with him. We wanted to give him a little taste, and he succeeded, and I was really excited about that. When you get see guys get an opportunity to play, that’s probably some of the more fun things to watch as a coach.”
Beard also spoke highly of the DSHS effort on defense against Liberty.
“I thought we flew around defensively,” he said. “We bent at times, gave up a few plays here and there, but we never broke. As the field condensed, we got better. I’m really proud of them for that. I’m just really excited to continue the growth of this program and see what happens for us this week.”
Beard has ties to the Franklinton program, having coached there previously, and the Demons have a new coach in Guy Lecompte, whom Beard praised.
“You can see what’s happening,” Beard said. “They started off a little slow, but that’s a testament to having a new football staff and having to go through all kinds of change, but the one thing with that is you can see the growth. You can see the change, and they’re getting better every week, and they’ve got some dudes that are very scary.”
The Demon offense is led by quarterback Zion Anders. The Demons are 1-2 coming off a 41-0 win over Fontainebleau after losses to Bogalusa (42-21) and Covington (22-7).
“They’re going to try and spread it out,” Beard said. “They’re going to try and get numbers in the box. They’re going to put you in a bind and conflict when it comes to some of the RPOs and just putting you in position to make some decisions. Sometimes your decisions can put you in a rough spot. They’re athletic enough to where if they can get a lane, they can get up in it and they can go. We’ve got to be disciplined. We’ve got to be well-coached this week, and we’ve just got to get the job done.”
Franklinton’s defense is paced by linebacker Khaled Waliagha.
“This is going to be two weeks in a row where the linebacker play is exceptional,” Beard said. “I enjoyed watching No. 9 (Jordan Okoye) for Liberty play last week. I’m going to enjoy No. 5 for Franklinton (Waliagha) play this week. Those guys in the box are good, so we’ve got to be ready to play o-line-wise and get physical and push around for 48 minutes.”
