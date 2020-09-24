DENHAM SPRINGS – After the events of the past week or so, Thursday’s return to football might have been exactly what the Denham Springs community needed.
A thrilling final few minutes didn’t hurt a bit.
In the Yellow Jackets’ return to play following the death of teammate Remy Hidalgo, defensive back Spike Brasseaux knocked down a pass at the goal line as time expired in the scrimmage’s 12-minute timed quarter, allowing the Yellow Jackets to come away with a 7-6 win to end the night.
“It’s been a long week, but we had our angel with us tonight, and we’re going to have him all season,” Brasseaux said.
Denham Springs coach Brett Beard praised his team, not only for the effort in the scrimmage, but for the way they’ve handled the adversity that’s come their way.
“I couldn’t be more proud of these kids,” Denham Springs coach Brett Beard said. “I love these kids. They prove to me more and more every day the reason I took this job was because of them and to be at Denham Springs and to get them through the COVID and get them through this tragedy, I couldn’t be more proud to be head football coach at Denham Springs with these coaches and these kids.”
The Yellow Jackets trailed 6-0 after Woodlawn’s Jayveon Haynes busted an 80-yard touchdown run with 5:30 to play following a missed 32-yard field goal attempt by DSHS’ Cameron Beall.
Denham Springs didn’t flinch, taking over at its own 20, putting together an eight-play scoring drive in which the Yellow Jackets notched five first downs.
Micah Harrison picked up two first downs on grabs of 23 and 9 yards from quarterback John McDaniel, while Cam Kelly broke a 13-yard run and Ray McKneely’s 14-yard burst got DSHS to the Woodlawn 19.
From there, McDaniel hit Harrison over the middle, and he carried a pile of Woodlawn defenders into the end zone. Beall hit the PAT, giving DSHS a 7-6 lead with 3:10 to play.
“I didn’t realize it at first, but when I felt all my teammates coming up getting me, I was like, ‘I hope they don’t blow the whistle because I’ve got to get into the end zone. My team needs a touchdown,’” Harrison said. “Luckily I’ve got great teammates that helped me get in there and put the game away.”
It was something Beard was pleased to see from his team.
“Two things that stood out – one, you miss a field goal, you give up a big play, you get the ball back and you answer up,” Beard said. “That’s a sign of a good program.”
“I haven’t seen this with every team I’ve ever coached, the big play by Micah down here to score was not just a one-man effort,” he continued. “You had a little push. You had a little excitement. Though Micah’s credited with the touchdown, but I thought that was a really big team play. I haven’t seen that with every team that I’ve ever coached. I’ve had a couple of them that would do that, but not all teams just have the resiliency and the thought process of ‘get on that back and get that pile in the end zone and finish the play’. Those are two things that I saw today that really tell me we’ve got an opportunity to be a special program.”
McDaniel said the game-winning drive is a confidence-booster heading into the season.
“Whenever the defense lets up a play, we have to come back and bring our team back into the game,” he said. “The guys around me, they can do it. I just have to give them the ball, and if we can score on an 80-yard drive like that and come back into the game and get us ahead by one point, that’s a big deal for the season, and that’s a big deal for our team.”
Both teams ‘punted’ on their next possessions, giving Woodlawn a final possession. Passes of 10 and 16 yards from quarterback Rickie Collins to Kyle Jones and Devon Haymond got Woodlawn to its own 46 with four seconds to play.
Collins fired deep toward the end zone, but the pass was broken up by Brasseaux to end the scrimmage.
“As safety, you don’t want any one to get behind you, so just backpedal, backpedal and make sure you’re deeper than everybody else, and then when you see the ball in the air, a pick doesn’t mean a lot right there,” Brasseaux said. “We just want to get the ball, make sure nothing crazy happens – it goes through your hands, they catch it. You just want to spike it to the ground, game over, so just try to get as high as you can, get it down to the ground and end the game.”
Denham’s first-teamers scored on their first 10-play series of the night when McDaniel connected with Troy Golmond on a 26-yard TD.
“Working with Troy for the past couple of years, we’ve been talking about these moments for a long time, and to see it coming to fruition is very nice,” McDaniel said. “It’s exciting and builds our confidence. It just raises our confidence one block at a time.”
Woodlawn’s Haynes busted a 40-yard TD run on the second play of an eight-play series featuring second-teamers, and Collins found Clayton Adams on a 40-yard TD pass when the first-teamers returned for another 10-play series.
“You’re going to make mistakes early on, especially with the limited time that we’ve had as a unit, and it’s our job to get it cleaned up,” Beard said. “It’s our job to get it on film. Those things are going to happen. We’re going to make mistakes, and it’s going to happen, but it’s our job as coaches, it’s our job as young men to now got get it cleaned up and get the job done next time.”
The Yellow Jackets answered with a 17-yard TD pass from Reese Mooney to Myles Edwards. On the drive, Kelly had a pair of 12-yard carries and McDaniel hit Harrison on a 19-yard pass.
McDaniel said a key for the Yellow Jackets is spreading the ball around.
“That’s a big deal on offense because we have so many skill players, a great offensive line and some great running backs, and if we can get every guy the ball, each guy like Micah, Myles, Preston (Holwager), Troy, Ray, Cam, they can all make a play in space,” McDaniel said. “When those guys get the ball, we’re automatically hoping for a positive play, so it’s big for us.”
On the next drive, which featured second-teamers, Mooney connected with Camron Eirick on a 70-yard TD pass.
“Any opportunity you can find matchups that you feel comfortable with and get to where you have multiple matchups you’re comfortable with, you can become a scary offense,” Beard said. “That’s our job as coaches to make sure everybody understands their job, everybody understands their role and when their number’s called, they have an opportunity to make a play, you’ve got to make a play. It’s our job as coaches to put those guys in spots and execute.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.