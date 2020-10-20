DENHAM SPRINGS – Denham Springs football coach Brett Beard knows what’s coming when his team hosts Central to open District 4-5A play Friday.
He just wants his team to be up for the challenge.
“I love this district,” Beard said. “I’m excited to be a part of this rivalry game. Right now, I don’t know how much we can really enjoy it because we’ve got to do our part, and we’ve got to beat Denham Springs. We’ve got to be a better Denham Springs, and we’ve got to beat Denham Springs before we can really get into that side of the river.
“But ultimately, I’m excited to be here. I love going up against (Central) Coach (Sid) Edwards. I think he does a phenomenal job with his guys, and it’s going to be a lot of fun to see this rivalry from the inside, which I’ve never done before,” Beard continued. “As always, they’re talented. They’re coached well. They’re going to be physical, which is really why I like Central so much. Central, no matter what they have, they’re a lot like we were at Live Oak, they’re going to be physical. I love the physicality of the game. That’s another aspect we’re working on here that we’ve got to change. At Live Oak, we weren’t going to beat you talent-wise or athletically, but you knew you were about to get into 48 minutes of a fight and you knew you better tie it on or you were going to struggle. That’s a mentality and a culture that we had to build there, and that’s what we have to do here.”
The Wildcats (3-0) are coming off a 21-12 win over Plaquemine in which running back Pierce Patterson rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown and quarterback Jonathan Swift ran for a pair of TDs.
“They run the football,” Beard said. “They’ve got a quarterback who’s special. The Swift kid’s always been special. He’s just always backed up a more special (player Sam Kinnerson). I loved watching that kid. They’re going to be physical. They’re going to run the football. They’re going to try to pound you, and I’m excited to see how our kids react to that.”
Central’s defense forced two interceptions last week and stopped Plaquemine on its own 1 yard-line, setting up a 99-yard scoring drive by offense.
“They’re going to fly around,” Beard said. “A lot of times, I think with some of the things they’re going to see on film they’re probably going to come more into the box now. They’re going to force us to throw the football and probably lock up a little man. With (Troy) Golmond still hurt, the deep threat might not be as much of a threat to other people right now, but then again, he could play there too, so you never know. To have those threats, that will help open up the passing game, but I think we’ve just got to do a better job of executing. We’ve got to tie it all together – the run to set up the pass and the pass to set up the run and just kind of get comfortable, get that rhythm.”
The Yellow Jackets (0-3) will look to do so after last week’s 43-7 loss to Westgate in which the Tigers led 8-0 after the first quarter and put together a 21-point second quarter.
“It’s like I said Thursday night,” Beard said. “To the naked eye, you’re seeing losing football, and you’re not really able to point out the good things,” Beard said. “I think the biggest thing now, we found a little bit of a niche of who we are offensively. I thought we did a really good job moving the football, controlling the clock, putting together drives, sustaining drives. We just didn’t finish drives.”
“I think when we start converting those and finishing drives, well then you’re in a different spot,” Beard continued. “When 8-0 becomes 16-0 to 24-0, it’s a little different animal than 8-7 or 14-8 because you’re finishing drives and you’re capitalizing on mistakes made and a little momentum. I think once we do that, we’ve got a chance offensively to be very solid, on top of doing a better job of controlling the clock and keeping the defense off the field.”
Ray McKneely had 99 yards rushing on 23 carries, while Cam Kelly added 67 yards on 13 carries as the Yellow Jackets ran for 171 yards against Westgate.
“My favorite thing I’m taking away from this and I’m really excited about is our o-line play is getting better every week,” Beard said. “Ultimately, if you win the trenches, you’ve got a shot to be pretty successful, and I think offensively right now we are getting it done and we’re growing every week and the pieces are coming together and they’re getting more comfortable talking to each other and communicating,” Beard said. “Because of it, you can see them doing their jobs.”
Beard said the Yellow Jackets are looking for consistency on defense.
“Defensively, we saw some things that were pretty good early on,” Beard said. “Once again, we kind of started ad-libbing and doing our own things and making some mistakes. This group is still learning. It takes 11 men doing their job to be successful on defense. The mentality is a completely different animal. Three bad plays offensively, you’re punting. Three bad plays defensively, you’re down 21-0, and that’s kind of what we’re living. I’m trying to get them to understand that it takes every man doing their job to be successful.”
Beard said the Yellow Jackets started 13 sophomores and on freshman last week, but he’s not leaning on that as the team tries to put things together.
“Yeah, it’s probably not what you want right now, but you’re not in a bad spot,” Beard said of starting so many underclassmen. “These kids are getting more and more confident every week being on the field with an opponent of the magnitude that we’re playing, which ultimately, to play in this district, you’ve got to be comfortable being uncomfortable. You’ve got to play some dudes and some programs in this district, and that’s what we’re trying to get these kids ready to do.”
“I’m not one to make excuses,” Beard continued. “We’ve got a job to do. We’ve got to get the job done. We, as in all of us, from me on down, we’ve got to get the job done. Those are just our best chances right now. We’ve got to get them comfortable playing big boy football in this state because that’s what this state’s all about. We’ve just got to get the job done. We’ve got to do the little things, and we’ve got to continue just to clean up kind of the mentality around here. We’re not going to point fingers. We’re not going to make excuses. We’re going to figure out a way to get the job done and outwork everybody and outplay everybody.”
