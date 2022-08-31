DENHAM SPRINGS – The Denham Springs High football team might be heading into the season with a bit of a chip on its shoulder.
The Yellow Jackets haven’t forgotten last season’s second-round playoff loss to Ouachita Parish, and that might be a source of motivation heading into Friday’s 7 p.m. season opener against Mandeville at Lakeshore High.
“We felt like we let it get away, and that leaves that bad taste in your mouth,” Beard said. “Really, only one team gets to finish with a smile on their face, and it wasn’t us, but because of where we had been and what we’d gone through, we felt like we belonged there. That’s a big deal to get us back to playing and letting these kids play the game they love to play.”
The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 7-7 tie with Walker in last week’s jamboree in which DSHS gave up a touchdown on the Wildcats’ first drive. After tying the game on a 1-yard touchdown run by Reese Mooney in the second half following a Maison Vorise interception, Jaden Bardales intercepted Mooney, enabling the Wildcats to move to the DSHS 3 with a second left, where a pass to the end zone was incomplete to end the game.
“You know, I used the word ‘sloppy’ when we talked that night, and it really wasn’t all that sloppy,” Beard said. “Like I said, we did some things that we’re not going to do in a regular-season game. I’m not going to give the offense a chance to make some throws there at the end. We would take it into half or take it into overtime. There’s no sense in trying to make things happen in a real game, when right there we’re just trying to get a look at everything, and since we had it, I didn’t want the opportunity to get away. Some of the mistakes that were made won’t be made on Friday night because the opportunity won’t be there.”
Beard also said there are some things the Yellow Jackets need to work on as the season progresses.
“The sloppiness really came in some of the penalties we had – some of the selfish penalties, but other than that, we struggled finishing drives again,” Beard said. “Defensively, you gave up the one drive that was sustained because of a penalty. I really thought we did some good things. I thought we saw everything on film that we needed to see, got some good looks, a rival situation in the end of a game
“Really some quality work,” Beard continued. “Hats off to Walker. They’re better this year than they’ve been in a long time. I’m excited to see what they do, and two programs that got better.”
Running back Cam Kelly was a workhorse for the Yellow Jackets with 16 carries for 81 yards, while Ray McKneely carried once for five yards, gaining a first down.
“It will be a different look this week,” Beard said of the team’s run game. “We’ve got guys we want to get the football in their hands. I thought Cam had a phenomenal game and does a great job and gives us an element to our run game that is really special. If you look at Ray and what Ray does and if he needs a breather, you look at Cam and look what Cam does. It’s really a great battle back there, and we’ve got to do a better job of getting them both on the field and getting them both in play …”
“You’ve got all meat and potatoes in by now,” Beard continued. “The big stuff is in. Now we’ll begin to tweak and make additions and also some subtractions to what we do offensively and defensively to kind of find who we are and what we are best at. Of course, playing different opponents every week, they also do things that make you have to change a few things and throw some wrinkles at them. That’s the fun part about coaching – seeing how you think people are going to play you and coming up with your little wrinkles and additions and subtractions of who you are and what you’re going to be able to do as a football team.”
Beard said the Yellow Jackets are healthy heading into the opener against the Skippers, who scored a 35-0 win over Pearl River in jamboree action last week, with Nate Sheppard rushing for 85 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries.
Beard said Sheppard reminds him of McKneely and Kelly.
“He’s a good little football player,” Beard said. “They’ve got a couple of big boys on the line. I think the quarterback throws a good ball.”
The wild card could come from the fact that the Skippers have a new coaching staff after Craig Jones came over from Lakeshore over the summer.
“They’re going to be who they are, and I don’t know how tricky they could be,” Beard said. “I don’t know how much they want to add. You don’t win the state championship in week one, so we’re probably catching them at a good time when they’re still young with their coaches and still new. I can say that and it’s no knock on Craig and the way those guys do their jobs. I’ve been there before. I know how it feels. I know what it looks like, and at this level, it’s a little bit different, and it’s tough. But those guys, they’ve been to the Dome, so they obviously have a good understanding of the kids in St. Tammany and that area, and I’m sure they’ll do a great job and be ready to play.”
Beard said he’s liked what he’s seen from the Mandeville defense on film.
“They’re going to be sound,” Beard said. “Once again, it’s early, so you really don’t get to see them do a whole lot of things against different looks. We have a familiar face with (DSHS assistant) Coach (Chris) Womack, who’s been with those guys before when he was at Lakeshore, so he’s got a pretty good understanding of their philosophies on some things, but once again, that was years ago and they’re at Mandeville now. A lot of things have changed. The one thing I take away from it is they are disciplined, and they’re going to fly around and play good football.”
The most important part for Beard is a season presenting new opportunities has arrived.
“It’s exciting,” Beard said. “It’s exciting for our parish because all three teams play great football now, and the landscape of Livingston Parish football … with the 5A schools is completely different than it’s ever been. There’s a respect, and I’m excited to watch us all go out and represent Livingston Parish, and it’s going to be a great year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.