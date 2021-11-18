Denham Springs football coach Brett Beard realizes his team is in unfamiliar territory heading into its Class 5A regional playoff game with Ouachita Parish.
At the same time, he’d like his players to start getting comfortable with making playoff runs.
“These kids just keep coming back for more, man,” Beard said. “I’ve tried to explain to them the difference in the top tier teams and us guys trying to get to that point is those guys always get to play extra football. By the time the seniors at Zachary are seniors, they’ve already got another 10 games, a whole other football season under their belt. So that’s 10 weeks of playing and practicing and getting to know the game and getting to know your body and how to compete. That makes a big difference. Here we are finally getting some extra weeks to build this program.”
No. 27 DSHS (6-4) hosts No. 11 Ouachita Parish (8-3) at 7 p.m. Friday at Yellow Jacket Stadium.
The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 42-14 win over Central, avenging a loss to the Wildcats during the regular season. But the biggest takeaway for Beard is the comfort zone his team is settling into at this point in the season.
“They’ve got the best attitudes,” Beard said. “They’ve got some great energy. They’re starting to really see what winning does, and they’re starting to believe in themselves and believe in each other. With all this, that perfect storm becomes a lot of fun. You start competing with a confidence and at another level. You could see that Friday night with our guys. They’re competing at another level because of their confidence and what they believe, and what’s been instilled in them, they’re buying it. They work every day, and good things can happen when you work and commit and have a lot of fun doing it.”
On offense, Denham Springs rushed for 300 yards, with Ray McKneely putting up 241 and four touchdowns, while freshman quarterback Jerry Horne went 3-for-4 for 84 yards passing.
“You start kind of weaving through the different layers of offenses,” Beard said. “With our injuries, we kind of lost an identity, and we kind of just bobbed and weaved through this for a few weeks trying figure out who we were and what was going to be the combination of personnel to put that face on that identity and then ultimately go have success. We felt like we were on to something against Scotlandville. Even though we didn’t play great that game, defensively that side of the ball struggled. We didn’t play all that well, (but) we saw some things that we liked. There were some things there that we hadn’t seen before. So you feel comfortable your quarterback is ready to take the reins. You’ve brought him along four or five weeks without feeding him to the wolves and just letting his confidence be chewed up and spit out. You let him learn through the process of JV games and a little bit of varsity here, a little bit of varsity there. In week 10, versus Scotlandville, you got a lot more varsity action without getting the start, but we felt like we put kids gloves on with him, got him through that process of getting him ready, growing him up as quick as we could, found what we thought was our identity with him having to run it and be the trigger man. We just felt like Friday night was a no-lose situation. Our kids were ready. Our quarterback was ready, and it was time to put a face on that identity and kind of show where we had gotten.”
The Yellow Jackets held Central to 189 yards of total offense, but Beard said some of momentum the team had on defense came from the performance of the offense, which helped DSHS to a 21-7 lead at halftime.
“I couldn’t be more proud of just the way they competed, they way they executed,” Beard said. “We’ve got some kids that really know how to play the game and play it the right way. To be honest with you, on top of all that, that might be the best game Denham Springs has played in years, just 48 minutes, all three facets of the game. That’s a testament to these coaches to these coaches with the game plan they got put in, and of course the kids going to execute and playing at a level that we’ve always know was there. We just had to get them there.”
Ouachita Parish is coming off a 40-7 win over Sulphur in the opening round of the playoffs, building a 40-0 lead at halftime.
“They’re big. They’re fast. They’re physical,” Beard said. “They’re a good football team. Any time you play somebody out of north Louisiana anyway, they play a different brand of football up there, a more physical brand of football. We’re going to have to match that. We’re going to have to match their physicality and take the intensity up a notch and see if they can match our intensity and our giddy up. We’re going to run this race against each other, and we’re going to see who’s standing at the end.”
“They’ve got some skill guys across the board,” Beard continued. “They can run. They’ve got a big O-line, and their quarterback (Zach Jackson) is kind of a combination of Central’s and Scotlandville’s. He can run. He can make you miss. He can get it and go. He’s going to be tough to stop behind that big offensive line and the big fullbacks and H-backs they run with and those tight ends. They’re a big threat. It’s our job to figure out a way to get comfortable in those trenches and hold our own and fight with them and see if we can’t get big and physical with their brand of football.”
Beard is hopeful that facing quarterbacks like Central’s Jonathan Swift and Scotlandville’s C'Zavian Teasett will help the Yellow Jackets.
“There’s definitely stuff they do that we haven’t seen, but for the most part, the quarterback run game is the quarterback run game,” Beard said. “I don’t know if you’re ever really comfortable being in this situation with a group of kids that’s never been here, but with what they have to throw at us, I feel like defensively we are confident and there are some similarities to some things we’ve already been against in district games that’s got us prepared for this.”
Beard praised Ouachita’s Parish’s defensive line, led by Phil Bradford.
“No. 44 (Bradford) is a special player,” Beard said. “He’s a D-lineman they use in all spots across the board. When he gets up and goes, he gets up in goes. He’s going to be a force. We’re going to have to know where he’s at. We’re going to have to put a hat on him and try to make him as uncomfortable as possible and get him playing kind of off key.”
Beard said the Yellow Jackets need to get off to a fast start and limit mistakes and turnovers.
“Really, we’re going to have to win the trench battle here,” Beard said. “The O-line, D-line group that wins this game Friday night is what’s going to win this game.”
