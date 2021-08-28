DENHAM SPRINGS -- It didn’t take long for Denham Springs High’s fortunes to turn quickly during its contest against Walker in the All-Star Jamboree on Friday.
The Yellow Jackets got a pair of touchdowns in a span of 19 seconds, snapping a tie game and sparking a 21-7 win over the Wildcats at Yellow Jacket Stadium.
“I thought the jamboree was perfect as a kickoff to a season,” Denham Springs coach Brett Beard said. “I thought the environment was amazing to put these kids in a situation right off. I think (Walker coach Chad Mahaffey) will say the same thing. We got better (Friday) night, and we got what we wanted out of a jamboree to be prepared for what you hope a 12, 13, 14 15 week season and a run. These are the little victories you’ve got to have. This is the growth you’ve got to have. I’m really, really proud of the way we handled it. Really proud of Walker and Livingston Parish football as a whole.”
“Lessons learned,” Mahaffey said. “I’m really excited about the potential of the group. We’ve got to keep working on little things.”
Beard praised the Wildcats’ effort.
“Walker’s going to be a good football team this year,” he said. “They had a rough year last year just like us. I thought they came out and competed. I thought they were physical. I’m excited about them almost as much as I’m excited about us just because of Livingston Parish football.”
The game, which featured two 12-minute halves, was tied at 7-7 at halftime, and Denham Springs was hit with a holding penalty on the second-half kickoff, backing the ball up to the DSHS 10.
From there, the Yellow Jackets went to work on a go-ahead scoring drive, with Reese Mooney connecting with Micah Harrison on a 13-yard pass and Ray McKneely carrying three straight times for 15 yards to the DSHS 38.
On the next play, Mooney rolled right on a bootleg and found Andrew Goodwin, who hauled in the pass and raced down the sideline for a 61-yard gain to the Walker 1.
“When I was coming off the edge, No. 18 for Walker (Deauneray Levy) … I thought he was on my tail, so when I caught it, I was bracing for a hit, but when I turned, there was nobody there, so I took off,” Goodwin said. “I was gone. He started trailing, (then) a little stiff arm and got open.”
“That pass opened up so much more,” Goodwin continued. “We could have punched it in. We could have went for a pass again. It all opened when that happened. Their spirits fell. Ours rose.”
On the next play, Cam Kelly carried for the touchdown, and Caleb LeBlanc added the PAT, putting DSHS up 14-7 with 8:36 to play in the second half.
Walker took over at its own 20 following a touchback on the kickoff, but a bad snap rolled into the end zone, which Denham’s Hayden Rushing recovered. LeBlanc’s PAT accounted for the final margin with 8:17 to play.
“You play for the breaks, you play for the mistakes, and you’ve got to make them, and when you get them, you’ve got to score, and that’s what we did,” Beard said.
Walker moved to the DSHS 46 on its next drive on a 26-yard pass from Hunter Bethel to Jarvis Patterson, but a holding penalty and a delay of game call backed the Wildcats up. Bethel carried for 16 yards on third down but fired an incomplete pass on fourth and 10 at the DSHS 46 to turn the ball over on downs.
“They capitalized on the momentum, and we gave it to them there,” Mahaffey said. “That’s what you want to do as a team. Somebody gives you a gift, you’ve got to make them pay, and we did that, then they kind of had the confidence and the momentum going there. I really thought we’d have been OK if we’d have come out and answered offensively there, but we didn’t.”
Mahaffey also said the Wildcats have to improve their tackling, which he said was ‘better’ than the team’s effort in the scrimmage against Slidell.
“We had guys in position, and those guys are going to see it (on film),” he said. “They’re getting there. They’re getting better. We’ve just got to get them down. You’ve got two kind of practice runs under your belt, so hopefully we’ll come out a little better with it Week 1.”
Denham Springs took over with 6:05 left and went on a clock chewing, 11-play drive, moving to the DSHS 7 before Mooney took a knee on the final two plays to end the contest.
Walker didn’t waste any time getting going as Ja’Cory Thomas took a pitch on an end around on the game’s first play and raced down the left sideline for a 74-yard touchdown. Hayden Rea’s PAT put the Wildcats up 7-0 with 11:34 to play in the first half.
“Rayshawn (Simmons), he had a great fake,” Thomas said. “I just got the ball, and I took it to the crib. I always want to get my team pumped up, set the tone, but we’ve just got to keep our momentum going through the whole game and never let up. We’re going to put it together.”
Said Beard with a smile: “They opened up with a reverse, which was great. You’re thinking ‘jamboree, going to be vanilla’. We’re working on some things. They catch us in the perfect blitz. Hats off to them. It made me laugh because I know everybody in the stands probably sighed and said, ‘Oh, here we go again.’
“But in the growth process, you saw where we came out, we got punched in the mouth, and we didn’t lay down,” Beard continued.
Added Mahaffey: “We were hoping to kind of get a little spark early and it was good. I thought our team fed off of that, defense fed off of that, guys were flying around pretty good early. We had chances in the first half where we just didn’t have much consistency after that.”
The teams swapped punts before the Yellow Jackets took over at the Walker 43. McKneely carried five times for 24 yards on the eight-play drive, which ended at the Walker 12 when Levy intercepted Mooney in the end zone on third and goal.
Two plays later, Aluah Vincent intercepted Bethel, giving the Yellow Jackets the ball at the Walker 31.
On fourth-and-14 from the Walker 35, the Wildcats were called for pass interference in the end zone, moving the ball to the WHS 20.
Mooney hit McKneely for 18 yards on the next play, and Mooney’s 1-yard keeper on third down, along with LeBlanc’s PAT tied the score at 7-7 with 16 seconds to play in the first half.
“We’re finally making plays,” Beard said. “That was a lot of fun to watch. We had some big runs, a couple of big turnovers. It feels good to watch our kids make those plays. They’ve worked their tails off to have that opportunity.”
