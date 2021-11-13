CENTRAL -- It’s going to show up as an upset in the Class 5A playoff bracket, but that’s not how Denham Springs linebacker Jude Horne sees the No.27 Yellow Jackets’ win No. 6 over Central.
“It’s shocking to most people, but to us it’s just another game,” Horne said. “We’re playing. We’ve had the same mindset all season. There’s nobody out here that thinks we’ll lose … We go into every week with confidence that we’re beating whoever’s in front of us.”
The Yellow Jackets never trailed as Ray McKneely rushed for 241 yards and four touchdowns on 27 carries, and the DSHS defense never allowed the Wildcat offense to get on track, sparking a 42-14 win Friday in Central.
“Sometimes you can’t always measure growth by the scoreboard, but to have this success tonight, you could see our kids sticking with the plan, sticking with the process, coming to work every day, getting better every day,” DSHS coach Brett Beard said. “With that, it gives us a chance to be successful. They’ve got the right attitude every week. They get better every week. I couldn’t be more proud of the turnaround that we’ve had, not just from last year to this year, but from week six to round one, just looking for that identity, going through what we’ve been through. These kids are battle tested, strong kids, and I love them to death.”
Denham Springs (6-4) will host No. 11 Ouachita Parish, a 40-7 winner over No. 22 Sulphur, in the regional round of the playoffs next Friday.
“Round two, it’s exciting,” Beard said. “These kids deserve it. They’ve been through a lot the last few years and have stuck with football. Stuck with Denham Springs football. Stuck with me. I love it, got a lot of respect for them, and I’m really excited they get to experience this.”
Denham Springs took over at its own 9 late in the first quarter following a punt and got consecutive first downs as Jerry Horne hit Micah Harrison on a 36-yard pass, and McKneely followed with a 16-yard run to the Central 35.
On third-and-one, McKneely picked up three yards to the Wildcat 23 then carried four straight times to close out the drive, which ended in McKneely’s 9-yard touchdown run. Noah Hood’s PAT put DSHS ahead 7 0 with 11: 50 to play in the first half.
Denham Springs force a punt on the next drive, and after a personal foul on the Wildcats, the teams lined up to punt again. This time, Jude Horne blocked it, and Ethan Foster scooped up the ball at the back edge of the end zone for a touchdown, helping push the lead to 14-0.
“I saw the open gap, shot it,” Horne said. “It was right there in my face. I had to get around the first guy, and there it was.”
“It (the ball) rolled all the way to the end,” Foster said. “My toes were on the white. I was like, ‘Oh my goodness.’ It was a crazy feeling, and then the team just makes it all better. We just came out here to play. We were ready to play. We didn’t change much on the game plan, either. We were just ready from week six to week 11. Different team. Crazy how we can improve in that amount of time.”
Central’s Kyle Veal returned the ensuing kickoff to the DSHS 49, and Wildcats quarterback Jonathan Swift later picked up four yards on fourth-and-3 at the DSHS 29.
That set up a trick play for a touchdown as Veal took a direct snap and lateraled to Swift, who fired to Jarien Brown for a 25-yard pass, which cut the lead to 14-7.
Denham answered on the second play of its next drive as McKneely busted a 56-yard touchdown run down the left sideline, pushing the lead to 21-7, a lead which held at halftime.
“I saw him coming at me,” McKneely said of a Central defender during the run. “He was kind of high. I dropped my shoulder and kept going.”
Said Beard of the score: “You answer up. Any chance there’s an opportunity to grow up and answer up, it tells you there’s growth in your program, there’s growth in your kids and your coaches, and that’s what’s exciting to see. We’ve been hit in the mouth and rolled over in the past. Now, we kept with the plan. We kept executing. We kept chopping wood and finished the football game.”
Denham Springs finished with 384 yards of total offense, with 300 yards rushing. Jerry Horne went 3 for 4 for 84 yards with Harrison hauling in two receptions for 70 yards.
The third quarter was scoreless as the teams combined for four punts, but the Wildcats never found a groove on offense, finishing with 189 yards of total offense.
“We simplified a lot tonight,” Jude Horne said. “They tried to throw a lot at us, and simplicity helped us out. We got it done. We simplified it. It felt nice. Everybody knew what we had. We were confident in each other. That was the most important part.”
Denham took over at its own 21 and went to work on another scoring drive. McKneely gained 11 yards on a direct snap on the first play of the drive, and Jerry Horne connected with Lionell Dawson on a 14-yard pass to midfield. The Wildcats were hit with a personal foul after the play, moving the ball to the Central 35.
On the next play, McKneely scampered for 31 yards, setting up his 4- yard touchdown run on the next play for a 28-7 lead with 10:28 to play in the game.
“I thought both sides of the ball coaching-wise did and unbelievable job,” Beard said. “They just came to work this week and really put in the time, got the kids bought in, got the kids ready and prepared. We knew what kind of fight we were going to be in with Central. We know what kind of game they play. We know how good they are. We know how good Coach (Sid) Edwards is. We just had to stick with our plan and execute, be disciplined and be physical, and it gave us a chance here.”
Maison Vorise intercepted Swift on the first play of the next Central drive.
“We knew coming in the quarterback was kind of overthrowing the ball,” Vorise said. “He wasn’t really accurate with it, so we kind of really played back and let them come to us and made plays on the ball.”
The drive came up empty when the Yellow Jackets lost the ball on a bad snap while attempting a field goal.
Central took over at its own 39, and after three plays lost 17 yards, Swift connected with Adyn Wilkinson on a 78-yard touchdown pass that helped cut the lead to 28-14 with 4:20 to play.
DSHS took over at its own 30, and McKneely had runs of 32 and 19 yards, setting up his 14-yard touchdown run, pushing the lead to 35-14.
On the ensuing kickoff, Denham’s Hayden Rushing recovered a squib kick at the Central 36. Two plays later, Cam Kelly busted through the middle on a 20-yard touchdown run for the final margin with 1:37 to play.
“They’ve got great returners,” Beard said. “That wasn’t like a classless move on our part. That was our game plan. We were going to squib because they’ve got really good return guys. Sometimes the ball bounces your way with that when you do it, and it did. We were able to finish drives in the fourth. That’s something that’s shown our growth and who we are now, and we’re able to finish drives. When you finish drives with a kick, you’ve got a chance to be successful whenever.”
Vorise got an interception on the ensuing Central drive to seal the win.
“I just wanted not to let them score again, try to get the last stop and win the game,” Vorise said of his second interception. “That’s really the most important thing, to win the game. It feels good. We haven’t been to the playoffs in a long time. To get a first round win feels good for the program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.