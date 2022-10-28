WATSON – Heading into its game with Dutchtown, Denham Springs High football coach Brett Beard wanted his team to find its identity.
Against the Griffins, the Yellow Jackets may have done just that.
Denham Springs scored all of its points in the fourth quarter, rallying for a 21-17 win over Dutchtown, which hadn’t surrendered a point in district play before Thursday’s game at Live Oak.
“The biggest thing is you see the growth from last week,” Beard said after the Yellow Jackets moved to 7-2 overall and 3-1 in District 5-5A play. “We learned some lessons. We made some mistakes late last week that kind of creeped up and got us in the end. We didn’t finish drives. We had a lot of growing up to do, and you can see the growth. We came in, and we started a little flat, but that’s kind of who we are at times. That second half, we made a decision to get it done and fight and never look back. The kids gave us everything. It was unbelievable what they did in the execution and the play. They really showed up and played an unbelievable 24 minutes right there.”
The Yellow Jackets, who had 45 yards of total offense, three first downs and five punts in the first half and trailed 17-0, came to life after taking over at their own 30 after a Dutchtown punt on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Reese Mooney hit Cam’Ron Eirick on a 25-yard pass on the first play of the drive, and four plays later, lofted a 35-yard touchdown pass to Lionell Dawson in the front left corner of the end zone. Caleb LeBlanc’s PAT cut the lead to 17-7 with 9:50 to play.
“It was a different atmosphere when we came out in the second half,” Eirick said. “Everybody was more amped up.”
Maison Vorise recovered the ensuing onside kick, but officials ruled the Yellow Jackets touched the ball early, allowing the Griffins to take over at the DSHS 49.
Three plays netted a yard, and the Griffins (5-3, 3-1) were hit with a personal foul that moved the ball to the Dutchtown 35 for a punt. The Yellow Jackets recovered a bad snap out of punt formation on the next play at the Griffin 9-yard line.
“Some breaks finally help us,” Beard said of the play. “It seems like the last couple of weeks, the breaks have been going against us, and tonight we had an opportunity to make the most of the breaks and capitalize off of them. I’m really proud of the way our kids battled and the way our coaches coached.”
Three plays later, Ray McKneely scored on a 3-yard run, and LeBlanc’s PAT cut the lead to 17-14 with 6:56 to play.
Dutchtown recovered the ensuing onside kick at the DSHS 49, and three plays later, quarterback Pierson Parent hit Logan Mayeux on a 21-yard pass to the DSHS 29. The next three plays netted (minus-3) yards, and Parent threw incomplete to Mayeux in the end zone on fourth down with Da’Shawn McBryde in coverage.
The Yellow Jackets followed with a 10-play, 68-yard scoring drive to take the lead.
McKneely, who finished with 66 yards on 16 carries, went up the middle for five yards on fourth-and-1 at the DSHS 41 to keep the drive going, and Mooney hit Micah Harrison on an 18-yard pass to the Dutchtown 36 on the next play. Harrison had seven catches for 49 yards to lead DSHS receivers.
Three plays later, McKneely picked up six yards on third-and-five at the Griffin 29, and two plays later, Mooney hit Eirick on a 23-yard touchdown pass. LeBlanc’s PAT put the Jackets ahead 21-17 with 1:21 to play.
“They called the play, and I was jut praying that the ball was coming my way,” said Eirick, who had two catches for 48 yards. “When I split in and I was running up the seam, I saw that I was wide open. I just did what I had to do.”
Dutchtown recovered an onside kick after a personal foul was enforced on the kickoff and took over at its own 23 with 1:18 to play. The Jackets sacked Parent on two straight plays before an incomplete pass.
On fourth down, Parent hit AK Burrell on a 23-yard pass to midfield with 22 seconds to play. Parent threw two incompletions before McBryde intercepted a pass on the final play of the game.
“There were nine seconds on the clock, so I knew they were going for something deep,” said McBryde, who tied a school record with his eighth interception of the season. “I was keying the quarterback. I saw my receiver cut to the inside and just saw him throw it to me. I caught it.”
Dutchtown grabbed the momentum early with Parent busting a 41-yard run to the DSHS 26 on the Griffins’ first play from scrimmage after forcing a DSHS punt. Dutchtown’s Corbin Roussel missed a 27-yard field goal to end the drive.
The teams swapped multiple punts before DSHS took over at its own 20, and on the third play of the drive, Carter Hanberry intercepted a Mooney pass and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead with 6:39 to play in the first half.
After another Denham Springs punt, Dutchtown took over at its own 39, and on the second play of the drive, Parent hit Dylan Dicharry on a 40-yard pass over the middle to the Denham Springs 18. It was the first pass play of the game for the Griffins as Parent went 2-for-3 for 60 yards passing in the first half and 4-for-11 for 104 yards and two interceptions for the game. He had 20 carries for 84 yards.
Four plays later, Burrell scored on a 2-yard run, helping the Griffins to a 14-0 lead with 2:35 to play in the first half.
“That’s a big-time football team,” Beard said of Dutchtown. “They’re tough now. They’re going to win a lot of football games. Those kids play hard, and I love what they do. We had to bow up. They’re physical in the trenches, which I told you was one of the things that worried me with the o-line, and they showed that. Our guys just kept fighting and kept chopping at wood and carrying water, and when they had opportunities, they took them.”
An 11-yard punt set the Griffins up at the DSHS 47 with 1:38 to play in the first half, resulting in a 37-yard field goal from Roussel on the final play of the first half for a 17-0 lead.
The Griffins went on a clock-chewing 16-play drive to open the second half that ended when Vorise intercepted Parent in the end zone after Dutchtown drove to the DSHS 9.
“At that point, you’re at 17-0,” Beard said. “You’ve got to have a play. Somebody’s got to step up and make a play, and your playmakers do, and he (Vorise) did. He hasn’t had many opportunities. Not many balls have gone his way this year. One did, and he made the most of it.”
Denham Springs turned the ball over on downs after driving to the Dutchtown 40, and the Griffins’ ensuing punt set up the Yellow Jackets’ comeback.
“We decided these (last) two weeks (of the regular season), we were going to do a lot of soul-searching and decide who we were going to be and really worry about us and try to get hot going into the playoffs,” Beard said. “This is a great way to start it. Real proud of them.”
